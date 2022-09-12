Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
word abonnee
sluiten✕
Death spiral financing
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Death spiral financing is the result of a badly structured convertible financing used to fund primarily small cap companies in the marketplace, causing the company's stock to fall dramatically, which can lead to the company's ultimate downfall. Some small companies rely on selling convertible debt to large private investors (see private investment in public equity) to fund their operations and growth. This convertible debt, often convertible preferred stock or convertible debentures, can be converted to the common stock of the issuing company at a discount to the market value of the common stock at the time of each conversion. Under a “death spiral” scenario, the holder of the convertible debt might short the issuer's common stock at which time the debt holder converts some of the convertible debt to common shares with which he then covers the debt holder's short position. The debt holder continues to sell short and cover with converted stock, which, along with selling by other shareholders alarmed by the falling price, continually weakens the share price, making the shares unattractive to new investors and possibly severely limiting the company's ability to obtain new financing if necessary. The lender would have a potentially greater gain if the shares were to increase in value, but if they decrease in value, there is some protection. Otherwise, they would probably not be willing to lend the money because of the poor risk profiles of the companies interested in this type of financing. There are some ways to limit the "spiral" situation, e.g. by prohibiting short selling so as to have a stronger incentive for the debt holder to see the stock price increase. It is also worth noting that in a spiral scenario, it becomes more and more difficult for the debt holder to recover its investment because of the increasing volume of common stock it receives upon each conversion of its debt. Another mean to limit the "spiral" risk is to ensure that the amount of funding is in line with the trading activity of the common stock so as to reduce the potential decrease resulting from the sale of common stock by the debt holder. Companies willing to agree to financing on these terms often could not obtain funding through any other means due to their early development stage or credit risk profile. The terms, though viewed by some as onerous, give the lender a potential way to recover their debt regardless of what happens to the shares of the company, and the company an easy access to dilutive but relatively cheap funding in terms of cash cost.
Death-Spiral Convertible Financier Has a Lot of Fun
BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK I frequently remind you not to take anything I say as legal advice, but I guess it's fine to take legal advice from this guy: The financing technique is legal as long as the debts that are being paid off are real and the financier doesn’t kick any of the money from the stock sale back to the company, according to Mark Lefkowitz, another penny-stock financier who pleaded guilty in 2012 to breaking those rules. “The bottom line is, it’s supposed to be used for bona fide conversions of debt to equity,” says Lefkowitz, who’s cooperating with the FBI. He cut an interview off quickly, saying he was due to be sentenced soon and needed to check with his FBI handler before talking. I mean, he should know what techniques are legal, right? Since he had to, like, hop off the call to go to prison for doing the other ones? That's from Zeke Faux's amazing Bloomberg Businessweek story about Joshua Sason, a 27-year-old Long Islander who runs Magna Group, "which he describes as a global investment firm," though Faux describes it as "a pawnshop for penny stocks." Even outside of his financing techniques, Sason's life is shall we say colorful (lingerie-model girlfriend, high-school rock stardom, budding movie career, "plan to import sand from Israel and sell it as a collectible called 'Sand from the Holy Land'"). But here let's focus on the financing techniques. Broadly speaking, the goal of these techniques is this: A small troubled public company wants money. All it has to exchange for that money is its own stock. It is shall we say inconvenient for the company to do a regular underwritten public offering of its stock, because such an offering would require a lot of expensive and awkward disclosure of just how troubled the company is, or because it would be hard to find buyers for all that stock at once, or both. And it is not legal for the company to just secretly sell stock into the market without doing a public offering. So it decides to place the stock privately with a smart financing source. It's not like the smart financing source wants the stock either! You don't get to be a smart financing source by buying penny stocks of troubled companies and holding onto them. But "company sells stock to smart financier, who then sells it to the public" is not a good way to get around No. 4: The securities laws cover not only sales directly by companies to the public, but also sales by companies to the public by way of an "underwriter," and a financier who buys the stock only to sell it a minute later looks, to securities regulators, like an underwriter. So you need to find a way to get stock into the financier's hands in a way that makes him comfortable he can get it out of his hands and into the hands of ... is it uncharitable to say "the unsuspecting public"? Now I should pause here and say that this goal -- get stock from company to financier to public, get money from public to financier to company -- makes sense for the company (which gets money), and for the financier (who is well compensated for providing the financing), but is less obviously appealing to the public (who buys the risky stock without the disclosure of a public offering), and is very obviously not appealing at all to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The main point of the securities laws is to prevent companies from raising money from the unsuspecting public without registration and disclosure, so the SEC takes sort of a dim view of inventive efforts to do that. 1 So there is a long-running game in which penny-stock financiers find ways to get stock to the public, the SEC shuts them down, the financiers find new ways, etc. Here's a simple classic: The financier sells the company's stock short, selling X shares of stock into the market for $Y of proceeds. Then he gives the company $Z (Z << Y), the company gives him X shares of stock, and the financier closes out his short sale with the shares from the company. The financier is never long shares, and is never "really" short either, because he's arranged with the company to get shares to close out his short. So he's never at risk. This is a good trade, but also super illegal. 2 A variant on this classic uses convertible bonds. The company sells the financier a convertible bond in a private placement. The financier sells stock short, until he has sold enough shares to recoup his investment in the bond and make a profit. Then he converts the bond, gets the shares and closes out his short. Here the financier is at a bit more risk, because he does hold onto the convertible bond for at least a little while, and if the company goes bankrupt between the time that he gives it the money and the time that he finishes short selling and converts, he's out of luck. But he at least has a debt claim, and is never fully at risk on the stock. A nice thing about this approach is that this paragraph loosely describes convertible arbitrage, in which investors buy convertible bonds and hedge them by shorting stock. And that's totally legal, most of the time. But when it's clearly done with the intent of evading the securities laws -- with the intent of pumping out stock from company to public with only a fleeting stop-over chez the financier -- then it's not. It's a bit of a know-it-when-you-see-it kind of thing. 3 One bad sign is a "death spiral" convertible, one that converts into a fixed value rather than a fixed number of shares. Normal convertible arbitrage is practiced with bonds with fixed conversion rates. One $1,000 bond converts into, say, 50 shares, whatever the price of the stock ends up being, that sort of thing. But a $1,000 convertible bond that converts into $1,000 -- or, for that matter, $2,000 -- worth of stock, whatever the price of the stock ends up being, is a much more dangerous creature. For one thing, it tends to push down the stock price: The financier sells stock, the stock price drops, the financier is guaranteed more stock, so he sells more, etc. until the stock price gets near zero. 4 Also, though, when the financier is guaranteed a fixed amount of money, he's not taking any stock-price risk, and he looks a lot more like he's just transmitting shares from the company to the public. So buying a death-spiral convertible, shorting a lot of stock and then converting is very much frowned upon. 5 But that can be fixed! One apparently viable approach is to buy a death-spiral convertible, not short the stock, wait six months and then convert it. Six months is a mildly magical time period for the securities laws: If you buy a security in a private placement from a company and resell it to the public immediately, you tend to be considered an "underwriter" and get into trouble under step 7 in my list above. (The specific form of trouble that you get in, by the way, is "rescission liability": People who bought the stock from you get to sell it back to you at the price they paid, which, in a death spiral, could get ugly for you.) But if you buy the security in a private placement, wait six months and then sell to the public, you are generally not treated as an underwriter, and can sell freely. 6
Aantal posts per pagina:
20
50
100
Direct naar Forum
-- Selecteer een forum --
Nieuwsberichten
Artikelen
Koffiekamer
Belastingzaken
Beleggingsfondsen
Beursspel
BioPharma
Daytraders
Garantieproducten
Opties
Technische Analyse
Technische Analyse Software
Vastgoed
Warrants
4Energy Invest
Aalberts
AB InBev
Abionyx Pharma
Ablynx
ABN AMRO
ABO-Group
Acacia Pharma
Accell Group
Accentis
Accsys Technologies
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Ackermans & van Haaren
ADMA Biologics
Adomos
AdUX
Adyen
Aedifica
Aegon
AFC Ajax
Affimed NV
ageas
Agfa-Gevaert
Ahold
Air France - KLM
Airspray
Akka Technologies
AkzoNobel
Alfen
Allfunds Group
Allfunds Group
Almunda Professionals (vh Novisource)
Alpha Pro Tech
Alphabet Inc.
Altice
Alumexx ((Voorheen Phelix (voorheen Inverko))
AM
Amarin Corporation
Amerikaanse aandelen
AMG
AMS
Amsterdam Commodities
AMT Holding
Anavex Life Sciences Corp
Antares
Antonov
Aperam
Apollo Alternative Assets
Apple
Arcadis
Arcelor Mittal
Archos
Arcona Property Fund
arGEN-X
Arrowhead Research
Ascencio
ASIT biotech
ASMI
ASML
ASR Nederland
ATAI Life Sciences
Atenor Group
Athlon Group
Atrium European Real Estate
Auplata
Avantium
Axsome Therapeutics
Azelis Group
Azerion
B&S Group
Baan
Ballast Nedam
BALTA GROUP N.V.
BAM Groep
Banco de Sabadell
Banimmo A
Barco
Barrick Gold
BASF SE
Basic-Fit
Basilix
Batenburg Beheer
BE Semiconductor
Beaulieulaan
Befimmo
Bekaert
Belgische aandelen
Belreca
Beluga
Beter Bed
Bever
Binck
Biocartis
Biophytis
Biosynex
Biotalys
Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies
bluebird bio
Blydenstijn-Willink
BMW
BNP Paribas S.A.
Boeing Company
Bols (Lucas Bols N.V.)
Bone Therapeutics
Borr Drilling
Boskalis
BP PLC
bpost
Brand Funding
Brederode
Brill
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brunel
C/Tac
Campine
Canadese aandelen
Care Property Invest
Carmila
Carrefour
Cate, ten
CECONOMY
Celyad
CFD's
CFE
CGG
Chinese aandelen
Cibox Interactive
Citygroup
Claranova
CM.com
Co.Br.Ha.
Coca-Cola European Partners
Cofinimmo
Cognosec
Colruyt
Commerzbank
Compagnie des Alpes
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage
Connect Group
Continental AG
Corbion
Core Labs
Corporate Express
Corus
Crescent (voorheen Option)
Crown van Gelder
Crucell
CTP
Curetis
Cyber Security 1 AB
Cybergun
D'Ieteren
D.E Master Blenders 1753
Deceuninck
Delta Lloyd
DEME
Deutsche Cannabis
DEUTSCHE POST AG
Dexia
DGB Group
DIA
Diegem Kennedy
Distri-Land Certificate
DNC
Dockwise
DPA Flex Group
Draka Holding
DSC2
DSM
Duitse aandelen
Dutch Star Companies ONE
Duurzaam Beleggen
DVRG
Ease2pay
Ebusco
Eckert-Ziegler
Econocom Group
Econosto
Edelmetalen
Ekopak
Elia
EMD Music
Endemol
Energie
Energiekontor
Engie
Envipco
Erasmus Beursspel
Eriks
Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save)
EUR/USD
Eurobio
Eurocastle
Eurocommercial Properties
Euronav
Euronext
Euronext
Euronext.liffe Optiecompetitie
Europcar Mobility Group
Europlasma
EVC
EVS Broadcast Equipment
Exact
Exmar
Exor
Facebook
Fagron
Fastned
Fingerprint Cards AB
First Solar Inc
FlatexDeGiro
Floridienne
Flow Traders
Fluxys Belgium D
FNG (voorheen DICO International)
Fondsmanager Gezocht
ForFarmers
Fountain
Frans Maas
Franse aandelen
FuelCell Energy
Fugro
Futures
FX, Forex, foreign exchange market, valutamarkt
Galapagos
Gamma
Gaussin
GBL
Gemalto
General Electric
Genfit
Genk Logistics Cert.
Genmab
GeoJunxion
Getronics
Gilead Sciences
Gimv
Global Graphics
Goud
GrandVision
Great Panther Mining
Greenyard
Grolsch
Grondstoffen
Grontmij
Guru
Hagemeyer
HAL
Hamon Groep
Hedge funds: Haaien of helden?
Heijmans
Heineken
Hello Fresh
HES Beheer
Hitt
Holland Colours
Homburg Invest
Home Invest Belgium
Hoop Effektenbank, v.d.
Hunter Douglas
Hydratec Industries (v/h Nyloplast)
HyGear (NPEX effectenbeurs)
Hypotheken
IBA
ICT Automatisering
Iep Invest (voorheen Punch International)
Ierse aandelen
IEX Group
IEX.nl Sparen
IMCD
Immo Moury
Immobel
Imtech
ING Groep
Innoconcepts
InPost
Insmed Incorporated (INSM)
IntegraGen
Intel
Intertrust
Intervest Offices & Warehouses
Intrasense
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV)
Isotis
JDE PEET'S
Jensen-Group
Jetix Europe
Johnson & Johnson
Just Eat Takeaway
Kardan
Kas Bank
KBC Ancora
KBC Groep
Kendrion
Keyware Technologies
Kiadis Pharma
Kinepolis Group
KKO International
Klépierre
Kortrijk Shop. Cert.
KPN
KPNQwest
KUKA AG
La Jolla Pharmaceutical
Lavide Holding (voorheen Qurius)
LBC
LBI International
Leasinvest
Logica
Lotus Bakeries
Lux-Airport Cert
Macintosh Retail Group
Majorel
Marel
Mastrad
Materialise NV
McGregor
MDxHealth
Mediq
MediVision
Melexis
Merus Labs International
Merus NV
Miko
Mithra Pharmaceuticals
Montea
Moolen, van der
Mopoli
Morefield Group
Mota-Engil Africa
MotorK
Moury Construct
MTY Holdings (voorheen Alanheri)
Nationale Bank van België
Nationale Nederlanden
NBZ
Nedap
Nedfield
Nedschroef
Nedsense Enterpr
Nel ASA
Neoen SA
Neopost
Neovacs
NEPI Rockcastle
Netflix
Neufcour (Compagnie Financière de)
New Sources Energy
Neways Electronics
NewTree
NexTech AR Solutions
NIBC
Nieuwe Steen Investments
Nintendo
Nokia
Nokia OYJ
Nokia Oyj
Novacyt
NPEX
NR21
Numico
Nutreco
Nvidia
NWE Nederlandse AM Hypotheek Bank
NX Filtration
NXP Semiconductors NV
Nyrstar
Nyxoah
Océ
OCI
Octoplus
Oil States International
Onconova Therapeutics
Ontex
Onward Medical
Onxeo SA
OpenTV
OpGen
Opinies - Tilburg Trading Club
Opportunty Investment Management
Option Trading Company
Orange Belgium
Oranjewoud
Orcobsaar1219
Ordina Beheer
Oud ForFarmers
Outotec
Oxurion (vh ThromboGenics)
P&O Nedlloyd
PAVmed
Payton Planar Magnetics
PCB
Perpetuals, Steepeners
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
Personalized Nursing Services
Pfizer
Pharco
Pharming
Pharnext
Philips
Picanol
Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Plug Power
Politiek
Porceleyne Fles
Portugese aandelen
PostNL
Priority Telecom
Prologis Euro Prop
ProQR Therapeutics
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Prosus
Proximus
Qrf
Qualcomm
Quest For Growth
Rabobank Certificaat
Randstad
Range Beleggen
RealDolmen
Recticel
Reed Elsevier
Reesink
Refresco Gerber
Reibel
Relief therapeutics
Renewi
Rente en valuta
Resilux
Retail Estates
RoodMicrotec
Rosier
Roularta Media
Royal Bank Of Scotland
Royal Dutch Shell
RTL Group
RTL Group
S&P 500
Sabca
Samas Groep
Sapec
SBM Offshore
Scandinavische (Noorse, Zweedse, Deense, Finse) aandelen
Schuitema
Seagull
Sequana Medical
Shanks Group
Shurgard
Siemens Gamesa
Sif Holding
Signify
Simac
Sint Gudule Plaats Cert.
Sioen Industries
Sipef
Sligro Food Group
SMA Solar technology
Smartphoto Group
Smit Internationale
Snowworld
SNS Fundcoach Beleggingsfondsen Competitie
SNS Reaal
SNS Small & Midcap Competitie
Sofina
Softimat
Solocal Group
Solvac
Solvay
Sopheon
Spadel
Sparen voor later
Spectra7 Microsystems
Spotify
Spyker N.V.
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stern
Stork
Sucraf A en B
Sunrun
Super de Boer
SVK (Scheerders van Kerchove)
Systeem Trading
Team Kalorik
Technicolor
Tele Atlas
Telegraaf Media
Telenet Groep Holding
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Ter Beke
Tesla Motors Inc.
Tessenderlo Group
Tetragon Financial Group
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Texaf
THEMIS BIOSCIENCE
TherapeuticsMD
Thunderbird Resorts
TIE
Tigenix
Tikkurila
TINC
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL
TKH Group
TMC
TNT Express
TomTom
Transocean
Trigano
Tubize
Turbo's
Twilio
UCB
Umicore
Unibail-Rodamco
Unifiedpost
Unilever
Unilever
uniQure
Unit 4 Agresso
Unitronics
Univar
Universal Music Group
USG People
Vallourec
Value8
Value8 Cum Pref
Van de Velde
Van Lanschot
Vastned
Vastned Retail Belgium
Vedior
VendexKBB
VEON
Vermogensbeheer
Versatel
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
VGP
Via Net.Works
Viohalco
Vivendi
Vivoryon Therapeutics
VNU
VolkerWessels
Volkswagen
Volta Finance
Vonovia
Vopak
Warehouses
Wavin
WDP
Wegener
Weibo Corp
Wereldhave
Wereldhave Belgium
Wessanen
Wolters Kluwer
Woluwe Uitbreiding
X-FAB
Xebec
Xeikon
Xior
Yatra Capital Limited
Zenitel
Zénobe Gramme
Zetes Industries
Ziggo
Zilver - Silver World Spot (USD)
Indices
AEX 692,21
+0,91%
EUR/USD 1,0142
+0,50%
FTSE 100 7.446,81
+1,30%
Germany40^ 13.280,20
+1,47%
Gold spot 1.725,34
+0,50%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 12.112,31
+2,11%
Stijgers
Dalers