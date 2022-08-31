Sopheon PLC New Release of Award-winning Innovation Product

01/09/2022 7:02am

01 September 2022



SOPHEON PLC



New Release of Award-winning Innovation Product



Sopheon, the leading international provider of software and services for Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, today announced a series of enhancements and additions to its award-winning innovation management product, Accolade(R). Sopheon customers will benefit from stronger collaboration capabilities, expanded data metrics, and additional financial modeling, all within a highly secure environment.



Using Accolade, Sopheon's long-standing blue-chip customers across a diverse range of industries have experienced superior strategy-to-execution performance, reduced time-to-market, improved efficiency, and greater product success rates. Benefits of the latest enhancements include:



-- Greater team collaboration with standardized access to timely communication and smooth transitions



-- Increased financial data metrics that leverage integration with ROI Blueprints, acquired by Sopheon in December



-- Improved portfolio navigation between multiple projects within a portfolio to assist decision making



-- Expanded authentication with OpenID Connect, a protocol used by a variety of security access identity providers



"Successful innovation is driven by collaboration, context and clear communication around new and product-line extension initiatives," said Michael Bauer, chief product officer of Sopheon. "By addressing all three areas with our latest enhancements and strengthening our security and out of the box financial capabilities, companies innovating with Accolade and other Sopheon innovation management products will experience greater efficiencies and faster time to value."



Sopheon's leadership in innovation management was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets(TM) report on the Innovation Management Market. Sopheon was listed in the "Stars" category, the highest recognition. Sopheon was described as one of the leading players in the innovation management market thanks to the company's "robust and wide range of products and solutions in the innovation management category." Sopheon is in a select ranking alongside other leaders, such as Accenture, SAP and KPMG.