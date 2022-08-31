Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Sopheon  /  Sopheon september 2022

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Sopheon september 2022

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. marblesthegame 1 september 2022 19:37
    Sopheon PLC New Release of Award-winning Innovation Product
    01/09/2022 7:02am
    RNS Non-Regulatory

    TIDMSPE

    Sopheon PLC

    01 September 2022

    SOPHEON PLC

    ("Sopheon" or the "Company")

    New Release of Award-winning Innovation Product

    Sopheon, the leading international provider of software and services for Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, today announced a series of enhancements and additions to its award-winning innovation management product, Accolade(R). Sopheon customers will benefit from stronger collaboration capabilities, expanded data metrics, and additional financial modeling, all within a highly secure environment.

    Using Accolade, Sopheon's long-standing blue-chip customers across a diverse range of industries have experienced superior strategy-to-execution performance, reduced time-to-market, improved efficiency, and greater product success rates. Benefits of the latest enhancements include:

    -- Greater team collaboration with standardized access to timely communication and smooth transitions

    -- Increased financial data metrics that leverage integration with ROI Blueprints, acquired by Sopheon in December

    -- Improved portfolio navigation between multiple projects within a portfolio to assist decision making

    -- Expanded authentication with OpenID Connect, a protocol used by a variety of security access identity providers

    "Successful innovation is driven by collaboration, context and clear communication around new and product-line extension initiatives," said Michael Bauer, chief product officer of Sopheon. "By addressing all three areas with our latest enhancements and strengthening our security and out of the box financial capabilities, companies innovating with Accolade and other Sopheon innovation management products will experience greater efficiencies and faster time to value."

    Sopheon's leadership in innovation management was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets(TM) report on the Innovation Management Market. Sopheon was listed in the "Stars" category, the highest recognition. Sopheon was described as one of the leading players in the innovation management market thanks to the company's "robust and wide range of products and solutions in the innovation management category." Sopheon is in a select ranking alongside other leaders, such as Accenture, SAP and KPMG.
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Meer »

Koers 0,000   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 0,000   Volume 0
Hoog 0,000   Gem. Volume 0
Premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 