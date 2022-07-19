By Rachel Siegel

July 24, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EDT



Facing inflation that keeps soaring to new peaks, the Federal Reserve is slated to raise interest rates again Wednesday to fight it.



Several Fed leaders are leaning toward a hike of three-quarters of a percentage point, as they did in June, in what would be the fourth rate increase in five months. Families, businesses and policymakers are all desperate to see concrete signs that inflation is coming down and that the economy is cooling, so that the Fed doesn’t have to act even more forcefully and unintentionally trigger a recession.



Renteverhoging wordt dus woensdag 27 juli verwacht