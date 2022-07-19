Van beleggers
FED-nieuws

  1. forum rang 6 Take a sisi 19 juli 2022 09:38
    CNBC PUBLISHED
    JULY 13 2022

    Traders are betting the Fed could raise interest rates by a full percentage point this month

    After June's super hot consumer inflation report, traders in the futures market immediately began to bet the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by as much as a full percentage point later this month.

    The consumer price index, reported Wednesday morning, rose 9.1% year over year, the hottest monthly reading for the number since November 1981. The report immediately spurred market talk that the Fed could become more aggressive, and that its tougher actions would have an even bigger chance of causing a recession.
  2. forum rang 6 Take a sisi 19 juli 2022 09:39
    PUBLISHED
    JULY 15 2022

    Federal Reserve meeting 26-27 july

    TAMPA, Fla., July 15 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials signaled Friday they will likely stick with a 75-basis-point interest rate increase at their July 26-27 meeting, though a recent high inflation reading could still warrant larger increases than anticipated later in the year.

    Data released earlier this week showing inflation had accelerated to an annual rate of 9.1% in June raised the possibility the Fed might opt for a larger 1 percentage point rate hike at its next session.
  3. forum rang 6 Take a sisi 25 juli 2022 13:54
    By Rachel Siegel
    July 24, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EDT

    Facing inflation that keeps soaring to new peaks, the Federal Reserve is slated to raise interest rates again Wednesday to fight it.

    Several Fed leaders are leaning toward a hike of three-quarters of a percentage point, as they did in June, in what would be the fourth rate increase in five months. Families, businesses and policymakers are all desperate to see concrete signs that inflation is coming down and that the economy is cooling, so that the Fed doesn’t have to act even more forcefully and unintentionally trigger a recession.

    Renteverhoging wordt dus woensdag 27 juli verwacht
  5. forum rang 4 Willempie3 28 juli 2022 15:01
    Volgens de FED is de USA niet in een recessie. Maar vandaag zien we toch dat de groei in het 2e kwartaal negatief is, - 0,9 procent.
    Het eerste kwartaal was ook negatief, - 1,6 procent. Dat is dus toch een recessie, want de definitie is: 2 kwartalen achter elkaar krimp.
    Dat is al jaren de afspraak....

    Maar misschien heeft de FED wel gelijk. Want als men met ouderwetse inflatiecijfers zou rekenen die ongeveer 2 keer zo hoog zijn als de gemanipuleerde CPI cijfers, dan zitten we niet in een recessie, maar in een depressie ! Zonder verder oplopende schulden kan de economie in Amerika en Europa niet goed meer functioneren. De huizenmarkten en beurzen zullen crashen als er niet vrij snel weer wat renteverlagingen komen en QE opnieuw wordt uitgebreid. Doet men dat, dan dreigt alweer vrij snel daarop het ontstaan van nog veel hogere inflatie. Er is geen goed monetair beleid meer te verzinnen. Of het moet inderdaad de 2,5 procent evenwichtsrente zijn waar Powell het wel eens over heeft. Bij die rente blijft de inflatie misschien een procent of 4-5 en kunnen de schulden dus wat devalueren. Tegelijk is de rente zo hoog dat de huizenprijzen wat zullen dalen en dat er ook een aantal mensen en bedrijven failliet gaan. Na een jaar of 10 zal de depressie dan voorbij zijn met 25 procent koopkrachtverlies en lagere schulden als deel van het BNP.
    Een dergelijk scenario is in ieder geval te verkiezen boven hyperinflatie of juist een totale 1929-achtige crash.

    Het idee is dat, omdat de schulden nu 4 keer zo hoog zijn als in 1980, een rentepercentage van 2,5 procent in 2022 evenveel pijn zal doen als 10 procent in 1980.
  6. forum rang 6 Take a sisi 22 augustus 2022 23:45
    Powell 26 aug 2022

    Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/

    Aug 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26, a highly anticipated speech that could signal how high U.S. borrowing costs may go and how long they will need to stay there to bring down soaring inflation.

    Powell, in what will be his fifth year speaking at the event, will talk about the economic outlook at 10 a.m EDT (1400 GMT), the U.S.
