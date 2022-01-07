Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
word abonnee
Afghanistan, de Taliban en mensenrechtenschendingen
Volgen
-
In Pictures: Hunger, poverty continue to stalk desperate Afghans
A lack of funding batters Afghanistan’s already troubled economy, leading to increasing poverty.
The bitter cold of Afghanistan’s winter has small children huddled beneath blankets in makeshift camps, while sick babies in hospitals lie wrapped in their mothers’ all-enveloping burqas.
Meanwhile, long lines at food distribution centres have become overwhelming as the country sinks deeper into desperate times.
Since the August 15 Taliban takeover of Kabul, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. There is not enough money for hospitals.
Saliha, who like many Afghans uses just one name, took her infant son to the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul. Weak and fragile, four-month-old Najeeb was badly malnourished.
For many of Afghanistan’s poorest, bread is their only staple. Women and children line up outside bakeries before dawn to get bread.
The statistics provided by the United Nations are grim: almost 24 million people in Afghanistan, about 60 percent of the population, suffer from acute hunger. As many as 8.7 million Afghans are coping with famine.
The World Health Organization is warning of millions of children suffering malnutrition, and the United Nations says 97 percent of Afghans will soon be living below the poverty line.
The majority scramble to find food and fuel.
For millions living in camps for the displaced or sitting outside government ministries seeking help, the only source of warmth is to huddle around open wood-burning fires.
Nearly 80 percent of Afghanistan’s previous government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries.
Sanctions have crippled banks while billions of dollars of Afghanistan’s funds and assets remain frozen abroad. The UN says it is struggling to figure out how to get humanitarian aid to Afghans while bypassing the Taliban government. Releasing US$9.5 billion in frozen assets can’t help the Afghan people as long as the Taliban remain in power.
www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2022/1/5/in...
-
Taliban and 9/11 Families Fight for Billions in Frozen Afghan Funds
The White House must figure out what to do with the Afghan central bank’s account at the Federal Reserve, now blocked under U.S. law.
Nearly 20 years ago, about 150 family members of Sept. 11 victims sought a measure of justice for their losses by suing a list of targets like Al Qaeda and the Taliban. A decade later, a court found the defendants liable by default and ordered them to pay damages now worth about $7 billion.
But with no way to collect it, the judgment seemed symbolic.
Today, however, the Taliban are back in control of Afghanistan. The group’s leaders say their country’s central bank account at the Federal Reserve in New York, in which the former government accumulated about $7 billion from foreign aid and other sources, is rightfully theirs. And that in turn has raised a question: If the money is the Taliban’s, shouldn’t the plaintiffs in the Sept. 11 lawsuit be entitled to seize it?
High-level officials in the Biden administration are now debating the answer to that question, which presents a complex knot of national security, legal, diplomatic and political problems — the latest example of how thorny issues stemming from the terrorist attacks remain unresolved more than two decades later.
Among the specifics to be worked out is whether and how the United States can sidestep any legal requirement to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate Afghan government in order to use the money in the central bank account to help resolve the claim by the Sept. 11 families.
www.nytimes.com/2021/11/29/us/politic...
-
wat voor feedback zoek je hier nou op die gekopieerde engelstalige berichten?
(-->lijkt me meer iets voor een katholiek forum...Paus Franciscus zal je vast prijzen! )
-
mercurius-adept schreef op 7 januari 2022 09:36:
wat voor feedback zoek je hier nou op die gekopieerde engelstalige berichten?
(-->lijkt me meer iets voor een katholiek forum...Paus Franciscus zal je vast prijzen! )
De mensenrechtensituatie in Afghanistan is alleen maar verslechtert met de komst van de taliban. Met name vrouwelijke activisten, mensenrechtenverdedigers, journalisten en mensen uit gemarginaliseerde etnische of religieuze minderheden. Er zijn weinig vluchtroutes voor hen die represailles van de Taliban vrezen.
-
Ja, en?
Dat is toch niks nieuws?
De smadelijke nederlaag van USA/Biden heeft dit tot logisch gevolg.
Zo werkt dat in die middeleeuwse contreien nu eenmaal nog.
En die tijd keert nu ook langzaam maar zeker in het zogenaamde 'beschaafde Westen' terug, met schending van de grondwet op verschillende terreinen, omdat het 'landsbelang' dat eist.
Nou, dat hebben we vaker gehoord en gezien...
Kortom: de 'vanzelfsprekende' mensenrechten en vrijheden, waarover het Westen altijd zo hoog op geeft richting dictaturen, bevinden zich altijd en overal op een dun laagje glad ijs, zeker ook in datzelfde Westen.
-
josti5 schreef op 7 januari 2022 10:12:
De smadelijke nederlaag van USA/Biden heeft dit tot logisch gevolg.
Je vervalst de geschiedenis; het was de nederlaag van Trump. (Biden kon enekel de militairen terugtrekken)
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|787,07
|+0,15%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1314
|+0,16%
|
|FTSE 100
|7.444,79
|-0,07%
|
|Germany40^
|15.999,50
|-0,33%
|
|Gold spot
|1.790,86
|+0,05%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|15.080,87
|-0,13%
Stijgers
Dalers