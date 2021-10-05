Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG.NL, NL0000888691

AMG - Quarter 4 - Ohio 2 firing up in January - Lithium Hydroxide to EU?
Quarter 4 2021 is starting and this is the last quarter before the second vanadium factory will become fully operational, doubling vanadium production capacity.
Will we also hear more about the first lithium hydroxide plant in the EU being build by AMG? Will there be support from automakers or the EU now that the first Mercedes solid-state busses are being sold?
Solid-state is going big and AMG is positioning itself in the heart of Europe.
AMG Lithium GmbH, a subsidiary of the Dutch Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG), has acquired a plot of land in the Bitterfeld-Wolfen Chemical Park. A lithium hydroxide plant is to be built there by 2023, not far from the planned battery plant of Daimler partner Farasis.
After the Advanced Metallurgical Group, based in the Netherlands, announced the construction of a refinery for lithium hydroxide in Saxony in Autumn 2019, its subsidiary AMG Lithium has now concluded a purchase agreement with Chemiepark Bitterfeld-Wolfen GmbH for a plot of land on the site of Chemiepark Bitterfeld-Wolfen.
AMG Lithium will build a production plant for battery-grade lithium hydroxide on this plot. The aim is to supply the European battery industry with this key raw material reliably and with short delivery routes. Initially, a plant with an annual capacity of 20,000 tonnes will be built on the site, which is scheduled to go into operation in 2023. The size of the site is such that the annual capacity can be increased to up to 100,000 tonnes in subsequent years through the addition of further modules.
Where AMG Lithium, based in Frankfurt’s Industriepark Höchst, plans to source the raw materials is not clear from the land purchase announcement. Lithium hydroxide is used in the field of electromobility for the production of cathode materials. For the “battery quality”, only very few impurities may be contained, as AMG Lithium emphasises. The plant in Bitterfeld-Wolfen is also to be the first lithium refinery in Germany.
“By locating AMG, we will further expand our position in the energy materials sector,” says Patrice Heine, managing director of Chemiepark Bitterfeld-Wolfen GmbH. “We are currently feeling a lot of momentum in the segment, be it new battery materials or porous materials for capacitors, for example.” In the medium term, he said, the aim is to bring the entire value chain for battery materials to the site, including a recycling project for a sustainable circular economy.
The lithium hydroxide from the AMG plant could be further processed directly at the chemical park in the future. In May 2019, the Daimler partner Farasis Energy from China announced that it would build a battery factory there. The plant, which according to information at the time is to go into operation at the end of 2022, is to manufacture not only cells but also modules and packs – initially with a capacity of 6 GWh, later with 10 GWh per year. In mid-February 2021, however, it became known that no building permit had yet been granted.
Gisteravond op het nieuws van half 10, item over lithium winnen in Europa, er is 40 x meer nodig van de totale winbare lithium op dit moment, alleen al voor de transitie van brandstofauto,s naar elektrisch tot 2040.
Laat staan alle andere voertuigen en vliegtuigen, iedereen springt nu op de rijdende trein voordat ze er naast grijpen o,a mijnbedrijf Riotinto in Roemenie
Accu,s en de grondstoffen daarvoor lithium en vanadium zijn het nieuwe goud van de toekomst....
Hamsteren schreef op 5 oktober 2021 16:10:
Accu,s en de grondstoffen daarvoor lithium en vanadium zijn het nieuwe goud van de toekomst....
Yep, er is genoeg, maar de productie zal wel moeten voldoen aan de vraag. En AMG kan het ook nog eens flink goedkoop produceren.
