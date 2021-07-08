Energie« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Windpower - South America
Volgen
-
Nordex Group Wins 399 MW Order in Brazil
The Nordex Group has received an order for 399 MW from Brazil. The Group will supply 70 N163/5.X turbines for a wind farm located in Brazil’s north-east state of Piaui. The contract also includes the service of the turbines over a period of five years. Installation of the turbines, which will be delivered in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW, is scheduled to start in early 2023.
The Nordex Group will manufacture the rotor blades and the 120-metre-high concrete towers locally and so securing and creating jobs in the country. Nordex Group’s customers in Brazil are able to purchase N163/5.X wind turbines using the advantageous credit line known as FINAME, as well as other similar financing lines that use the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) accreditation system as parameter for defining local content. End of last year the Nordex Group obtained this accreditation for the N163/5.X wind turbine model from the largest public development bank in Brazil.
-
Nordex Inks Pact with TPI Composites in Mexico
Against the backdrop of a continuing market momentum and a strong order intake, the Nordex Group and the American rotor blade manufacturer TPI Composites have agreed on a unique strategic partnership in addition to collaborating in Turkey and India. As part of this innovative collaboration model, the Nordex Group will transfer the operation of its Mexican rotor blade production in Matamoros to TPI for a period of three years. Starting July 2021, during this period, both partners will further increase the efficiency and output of the rotor blade production, which mainly serves the American markets, by leveraging the unique expertise of TPI as a leading expert in rotor blade process technology.
The Nordex facility currently produces two different rotor blade types. TPI will take over the facility and start blade production exclusively for the Nordex Group. The agreement also includes the details of the return of the fully operational facility to the Nordex Group in 2024. The agreement also has an extension option upon mutual agreement. In order to ensure production continuity, TPI will take over the approximately 1,500 employees of the Nordex rotor blade production facility in Matamoros.
The Nordex Group and TPI have been working together closely for years: since 2013, the Nordex Group has been purchasing its rotor blades from TPI in Turkey, from TPI in China through 2020, and started buying rotor blades from TPI in India in 2021.
Source - Strategic Research Institute
-
Repsol & Ibereólica Complete Cabo Leones III Wind Farm in Chile
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
06 Oct, 2021, 6:30 am
Repsol and the Ibereólica Renovables Group have completed construction of Cabo Leones III, the companies’ first joint wind farm in Chile. The wind farm, with a total installed capacity of 188.1 MW, is located in the province of Huasco in the northern region of Atacama. The wind farm's first phase launched at the end of 2020, with 78.1 MW generated by 22 Siemens-Gamesa wind turbines (SG-132) with nominal power of 3.55 MW. An additional 22 Siemens-Gamesa wind turbines (SG-145), with nominal power of 5 MW, were installed in this second phase to add 110 MW of installed capacity.
As the second phase approaches completion, commercial operations are slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. Together, both phases are expected to produce approximately 520 GWh of power per year with the capability of meeting the energy needs of 170,000 Chilean households.
Repsol and the Ibereólica Renovables Group secured long-term funding for Cabo Leones III through a project financing arrangement worth USD 209 million with Spanish and international financial institutions. The deal includes long-term debt and establishes a series of guarantees.
As part of the joint venture in Chile between Repsol and the Ibereólica Renovables Group, the Cabo Leones III wind farm belongs to a portfolio of assets already in operation, under construction, and in advanced stages of development totaling more than 1,600 MW and slated for commercial use through 2023, with the possibility of surpassing 2,600 MW by 2030.
In addition to Cabo Leones III, in the period until 2023, the joint venture also foresees carrying out the Atacama wind farm project with a total installed capacity of up to 180 MW.
-
AC Energy to Increase Stake in Ilocos Wind Farms
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
08 Nov, 2021, 5:30 am
AC Energy Corporation, Ayala group’s listed energy platform, approved the acquisition of its partners’ stake in Northwind Power Development Corporation and all the Philippine operating and development assets of UPC Philippines Wind Investment Co BV. ACEN will increase its stake in Northwind to 100% through the acquisition of the 32.2% interest of its partners for a total consideration of up to ?1.093 billion, subject to adjustments. The Northwind Sellers, in turn, will subscribe to up to 90 million shares of ACEN at a subscription price of up to ?11.32 per share, subject to adjustments.
Known as the Bangui Windmills, NorthWind is the first wind farm in Southeast Asia that started commercial operations in 2005. The Bangui Windmills was also the first renewable energy project of ACEN.
ACEN will also acquire the ownership of UPC Philippines and Stella Marie L. Sutton in various energy companies, including all of UPC Philippines’ interests in North Luzon Renewables (the owner of the operating 81 MW Caparispisan wind farm), Bayog Wind Power Corp. (the owner of the 160 MW Pagudpud Wind that is under construction) and various renewable energy projects under development. ACEN will purchase these assets for a total consideration of up to ?4.5 billion, subject to adjustments. UPC Philippines, in turn, will subscribe to up to 390 million shares of ACEN at a subscription price of up to ?11.32 per
share, subject to adjustments.
With the acquisition of UPC Philippines’ shares, ACEN will take full ownership of the 160 MW Pagudpud Wind and raise its stake in the 81 MW North Luzon Renewables wind farm to ~78%. The acquisition also includes UPC Philippines’ renewable development pipeline totaling ~1,300 MW.
-
Nordex Group Receives Order for 177 MW from Peru
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
02 Dec, 2021, 5:30 am
The Nordex Group has obtained an order from Peru: the manufacturer will supply 30 N155/5.X turbines for a 177 MW wind farm in the Ica region. The project is the first order for the N155/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series, which feature a rotor diameter of 155 metres and the flexible rating in the 5MW class. The order also includes a full-service contract covering a period of ten years. The construction of the wind farm will start in autumn 2022.
Peru has considerable wind energy potential thanks to its geographical position. Mainly in the regions close to the coast between the Andes and the Pacific, the average wind speeds reach 7.5 m/s and more at an altitude of 80 metres.
In 2018, the Nordex Group completed the first wind farm in Peru with 132 MW installed capacity.
-
Nordex to Supply 370MW Wind Turbines to AES Brasil
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
09 Dec, 2021, 5:30 am
AES Brasil has once again commissioned the Nordex Group to supply and install N163/5.X turbines in Brazil. Following the 314 MW order for the “Cajuína” wind farm in June 2021, AES has now ordered a further 65 N163/5.X turbines with a total volume of 370 MW for the “Cajuína 2” extension phase. The order again includes service for the turbines for an initial period of five years, with several options to extend up to 20 years.
“Cajuína 2” is part of the Cajuína Wind Complex in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in the municipality of Lajes. Constant average wind speeds of approx. 9.5 m/s give the site a high capacity factor.
The turbines are due to be installed in summer 2022 and will be supplied in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW. The Nordex Group will be manufacturing hubs, most parts of the nacelles, the 120 meter concrete towers and the rotor blades in Brazil.
-
Vestas blijft opdrachten binnenhalen
Geen financiële details gemeld.
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Vestas grossiert woensdag in nieuwe opdrachten.
De Deense bouwer van windturbines meldde vandaag al vier nieuwe projecten. Na opdrachten in Finland, Frankrijk en Italië, kwam daar vanmiddag ook nog één uit Argentinië bij.
Vestas zal 18 turbines leveren voor een windproject in de provincie Buenos Aires. De financiële details werden niet vermeld.
De turbines zullen in het derde kwartaal van 2022 worden afgeleverd. Ze zullen naar verwachting in de laatste drie maanden van volgend jaar operationeel zijn.
Vestas zal ook het onderhoud doen van de turbines voor een periode van 20 jaar.
Het aandeel Vestas stijgt woensdagmiddag 1,3 procent.
Door: ABM Financial News.
info@abmfn.nl
Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999
-
Nordex Receives Orders from South America for 245 MW
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
20 Jan, 2022, 5:30 am
In December 2021, the Nordex Group received orders from South America for 245 MW. The Norwegian company Statkraft placed an order for the supply and installation of 14 N163/5.X turbines for the 80 MW Morro do Cruzeiro wind farm in Brazil. The order also includes a three-year Premium Service contract with an extension option.
Morro do Cruzeiro is being built in the state of Bahia. The site is located in the municipality of Brotas de Macaúbas in a mountain area. Installation of the turbines on 120 metre concrete towers is scheduled to begin in summer 2023. The turbines will be delivered in an operating mode of 5.7 MW.
The Nordex Group will manufacture the nacelles, hubs, rotor blades and the 120-metre-high concrete towers in the country.
A further order came from another developer in Chile for the supply of 29 N163/5.X turbines for a 165 MW wind project including a Premium Service contract for an initial period of two years, with various options to extend up to 15 years. Delivery and installation of the N163/5.X turbines is scheduled for autumn 2022 with commissioning of the first turbines planned for the end of the same year. The customer and project are undisclosed.
-
Vestas Secures 86 MW Order from PCR in Argentina
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
23 Mar, 2022, 5:30 am
Vestas has secured an 86 MW order with Petroquímica Comodoro Rivadavia SA for two projects in Argentina: Mataco III and Vivoratá, nearby Bahia Blanca and Mar del Plata cities respectively in the Province of Buenos Aires. This new order includes 19 V150-4.5 MW turbines as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, optimising the energy production for the lifetime of the project.
Turbine delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2023, whilst commissioning is expected for the fourth quarter of that same year.
-
Alunar to Expand Wind Farm in Argentine Patagonia
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
20 Apr, 2022, 6:30 am
Argentine aluminum manufacturer Aluar has announced plans to invest USD 130 million to expand its wind farm near Puerto Madryn, in the Argentine Patagonia province of Chubut. The new equipment is expected to be fully operational by December 2023. The new stage of the wind farm, which is located 20 kilometers away from Madryn, will have 18 wind turbines of 4.5 MW nominal power. The works will be carried out by Infa SA.
This fourth stage will add 81 MW of power to the current renewable energy production of the Wind Farm that supplies the Primary Aluminum Production Plant, anticipating and exceeding the requirements of the National Promotion Regime for the use of Renewable Sources by 2025.
The new development will allow the company to move forward with reconverting its energy matrix beyond the provisions of the promotion regime agreed upon with the Secretariat.
Aluar's Wind Farm currently has 45 wind turbines in operation with a total power of 165 MW. The electricity to be produced with the new equipment will reduce the generation of greenhouse gases by approximately 150,000 tons of CO2 per year, it was explained.
The company signed a letter of intent with the national government in October last for the provision of electricity supply to enable the company to reactivate and develop the primary aluminum value chain in a sustainable and long-term manner.
-
Hydro & Macquarie’s GIG to Build Wind & Solar Project in Brazil
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
07 Jun, 2022, 6:30 am
Hydro Rein and Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group have entered into agreements to form a joint venture to build and operate Feijão, a 586 MW combined wind and solar power project in the northeast of Brazil. The project will supply electricity to Hydro’s bauxite mine Paragominas and will further reduce carbon emissions from Hydro’s alumina refinery Alunorte, by enabling coal replacement towards 2030. Alunorte and Paragominas have both signed long-term US dollar power purchase agreements with Feijão under Brazilian self-production structure, enabling the project as sole off-takers. The project will be an important enabler to reach Hydro’s target of a 30% CO2 reduction by 2030.
The hybrid wind and solar project is located in the states of Piauí and Pernambuco, and will be built in one of the largest wind farm clusters in Latin America. 80 turbines with a combined capacity of 456 MW will be constructed in phase one, with the option to develop up to 130 MW of solar power production in phase two.
Final investment decision for the wind farm is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022, while an investment decision for the solar project will be taken at a later stage.
“We are very pleased to play a part in developing more renewable energy in Brazil together with Green Investment Group. This project is an important milestone in the efforts to decarbonize Alunorte and an important milestone for Hydro Rein developing its portfolio of Brazilian assets,” says Olivier Girardot, Head of Hydro Rein.
Total capital expenditure for the wind farm is estimated at USD 700 million on 100% basis. Hydro Rein’s ownership share will be 49.9%, with the remaining 50.1% held by the Macquarie Green Investment Group Renewable Energy Fund 2.
