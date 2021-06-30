Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG.NL, NL0000888691

En de vertaling naar het Engels:



AMG Lithium GmbH



GEA technology for the production of the purest lithium hydroxide, a key raw material for lithium-ion batteries



Düsseldorf / Frankfurt, June 9, 2021 - Lithium hydroxide is one of the key raw materials for the global battery industry. Producers of lithium-ion batteries need the raw material of the highest quality as “battery grade” for the production of cathode materials. GEA's technology portfolio includes the essential process steps in lithium production. GEA has demonstrated this long-standing expertise in major global projects, including in Australia. That is why the Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG), Netherlands, opted for a GEA solution. In addition to a pre-concentration system, GEA will supply AMG Lithium GmbH with the key technology of crystallization. The battery quality produced in this system is characterized by an extremely low content of impurities. The lithium hydroxide is produced in a plant operated by AMG Lithium in the Bitterfeld-Wolfen Chemical Park, Germany. The first module will go into operation in 2023 with an annual capacity of 20,000 tons of lithium hydroxide. According to AMG Lithium Managing Director Stefan Scherer, further modules will follow in the following years and the capacity will increase to up to 100,000 tons.



The availability of battery materials is the key driver for the sustainable success of the mega-trends of electromobility and stationary energy storage. In the new plant, the lithium hydroxide is to be processed in such a way that it can be used in the production of electric car batteries. According to AMG Lithium, this is the first plant in Germany that can produce lithium hydroxide in this degree of purity.



From technical grades to Battery Grade LiOH · H2O



GEA supports its project partner AMG Lithium in the construction of its lithium hydroxide production plant, which uses technical lithium hydroxide as a raw material in the first module and converts it into a battery grade lithium hydroxide in the new plant. The technical solution includes the pre-concentration, crystallization and drying of the crystals and includes the design, manufacture, installation and commissioning.



“The global demand for lithium is increasing inexorably. We would like to support customers who are active in this promising market and operate the corresponding systems with our many years of expertise. Thanks to our extensive know-how in the implementation of systems for lithium processing, GEA is optimally positioned, ”says Rob van der Steen, Head of the Global Service Center Crystallization at GEA.



GEA expertise



In the processes for processing spodumene or brines containing lithium, the focus is of course on the product yield, but especially on the product purity. At GEA, we have the skills and experience to develop sophisticated and tailor-made processes, from the first product test in the laboratory, through our own stationary and mobile test systems to pilot systems that allow industrial scale-up.



AMG lithium expertise



AMG Lithium combines extensive lithium expertise in research & development, production and marketing with a reliable and safe raw material base from the Group's own mine in Brazil. AMG Lithium strives to offer its customers in the European battery industry innovative, high-quality battery materials.