Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG.NL, NL0000888691

AMG - derde kwartaal 2021
Volgen
-
Alvast het draadje voor het derde kwartaal. Ik hoop dat dat mooi gaat eindigen qua hoogte van de koers.
-
We starten in ieder geval heel goed..
-
geldmaker schreef op 1 juli 2021 09:22:
We starten in ieder geval heel goed..
ja lekker daluh
-
Profitmaker schreef op 1 juli 2021 12:59:
[...]
ja lekker daluh
Hoop dat je tot de nok toe hebt ingeslagen.
Anders krijg je nooit Profit.
2euro daling kan je op je neus schrijven.
-
AMG Lithium GmbH
GEA-Technologie zur Herstellung von reinstem Lithiumhydroxid, ein Schlüsselrohstoff für Lithium-Ionen-Batterien
Düsseldorf/Frankfurt, 9 Juni 2021 – Lithiumhydroxid ist einer der Schlüsselrohstoffe für die weltweite Batterieindustrie. Produzenten von Lithium-Ionen-Batterien benötigen den Rohstoff in höchster Qualität als „Battery Grade“ zur Herstellung von Kathodenmaterialien. Das Technologieportfolio von GEA umfasst die wesentlichen Prozessschritte der Lithiumgewinnung. Diese langjährige Kompetenz stellte GEA in weltweiten Großprojekten, unter anderem in Australien, unter Beweis. Daher entschied sich die Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG), Niederlande, für eine GEA-Lösung. GEA wird der AMG Lithium GmbH neben einer Anlage zur Vorkonzentrierung auch die Schlüsseltechnologie der Kristallisierung liefern. Die in dieser Anlage produzierte Batteriequalität zeichnet sich durch einen äußerst geringen Gehalt an Verunreinigungen aus. Das Lithiumhydroxid wird in einer von AMG Lithium betriebenen Anlage im Chemiepark Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Deutschland hergestellt. Das erste Modul wird in 2023 mit einer Jahreskapazität von 20.000 Tonnen Lithiumhydroxid in Betrieb gehen. In den Folgejahren sollen nach Angaben von AMG Lithium-Geschäftsführer Stefan Scherer weitere Module folgen und die Kapazität auf bis zu 100.000 Tonnen steigern.
Die Verfügbarkeit von Batteriematerialien ist der zentrale Treiber für den nachhaltigen Erfolg der Mega-Trends Elektromobilität und stationäre Energiespeicher. In der neuen Anlage soll das Lithiumhydroxid so aufbereitet werden, dass es in der Produktion für Elektroauto-Batterien eingesetzt werden kann. Nach Angaben von AMG Lithium handelt es sich hier um die erste Anlage deutschlandweit, die Lithiumhydroxid in diesem Reinheitsgrad herstellen kann.
Von technischen Qualitäten zu Battery Grade LiOH·H2O
GEA unterstützt seinen Projektpartner AMG Lithium beim Bau seiner Lithiumhydroxid- Produktionsanlage, welche im ersten Modul technisches Lithiumhydroxid als Rohstoff einsetzt und in der neuen Anlage in ein Battery Grade Lithiumhydroxid umwandelt. Die anlagentechnische Lösung beinhaltet die Vorkonzentrierung, Kristallisation und Trocknung der Kristalle und umfasst das Design, die Herstellung, die Aufstellung und die Inbetriebnahme.
„Die weltweite Nachfrage nach Lithium nimmt unaufhaltsam zu. Kunden, die in diesem zukunftsträchtigen Markt aktiv sind und entsprechende Anlagen betreiben, möchten wir gerne mit unserer langjährigen Kompetenz unterstützen. Durch unser umfassendes Know-how bei der Realisierung von Anlagen zur Lithiumverarbeitung ist GEA optimal aufgestellt“, sagt Rob van der Steen, Head of Global Service Center Crystallization at GEA.
GEA-Expertise
Bei den Prozessen zur Aufbereitung von Spodumen oder lithiumhaltigen Solen liegt der Fokus natürlich auf der Produktausbeute, aber insbesondere auch auf der Produktreinheit. Wir bei GEA haben die Fähigkeiten und die Erfahrung, um die anspruchsvollen und maßgeschneiderten Prozesse zu entwickeln, vom ersten Produkttest im Labor, über eigene stationäre und mobile Testanlagen bis hin zur Pilotanlage die ein industrielles Scale up erlaubt.
AMG Lithium-Expertise
AMG Lithium verbindet umfangreiche Lithium-Expertise in Forschung & Entwicklung, Produktion und Marketing mit einer zuverlässigen und sicheren Rohstoffbasis aus einer konzerneigenen Mine in Brasilien. AMG Lithium ist bestrebt, seinen Kunden aus der europäischen Batterieindustrie innovative und hochwertige Batteriematerialien anzubieten.
Voor wie het nog niet gelezen heeft.
-
En de vertaling naar het Engels:
AMG Lithium GmbH
GEA technology for the production of the purest lithium hydroxide, a key raw material for lithium-ion batteries
Düsseldorf / Frankfurt, June 9, 2021 - Lithium hydroxide is one of the key raw materials for the global battery industry. Producers of lithium-ion batteries need the raw material of the highest quality as “battery grade” for the production of cathode materials. GEA's technology portfolio includes the essential process steps in lithium production. GEA has demonstrated this long-standing expertise in major global projects, including in Australia. That is why the Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG), Netherlands, opted for a GEA solution. In addition to a pre-concentration system, GEA will supply AMG Lithium GmbH with the key technology of crystallization. The battery quality produced in this system is characterized by an extremely low content of impurities. The lithium hydroxide is produced in a plant operated by AMG Lithium in the Bitterfeld-Wolfen Chemical Park, Germany. The first module will go into operation in 2023 with an annual capacity of 20,000 tons of lithium hydroxide. According to AMG Lithium Managing Director Stefan Scherer, further modules will follow in the following years and the capacity will increase to up to 100,000 tons.
The availability of battery materials is the key driver for the sustainable success of the mega-trends of electromobility and stationary energy storage. In the new plant, the lithium hydroxide is to be processed in such a way that it can be used in the production of electric car batteries. According to AMG Lithium, this is the first plant in Germany that can produce lithium hydroxide in this degree of purity.
From technical grades to Battery Grade LiOH · H2O
GEA supports its project partner AMG Lithium in the construction of its lithium hydroxide production plant, which uses technical lithium hydroxide as a raw material in the first module and converts it into a battery grade lithium hydroxide in the new plant. The technical solution includes the pre-concentration, crystallization and drying of the crystals and includes the design, manufacture, installation and commissioning.
“The global demand for lithium is increasing inexorably. We would like to support customers who are active in this promising market and operate the corresponding systems with our many years of expertise. Thanks to our extensive know-how in the implementation of systems for lithium processing, GEA is optimally positioned, ”says Rob van der Steen, Head of the Global Service Center Crystallization at GEA.
GEA expertise
In the processes for processing spodumene or brines containing lithium, the focus is of course on the product yield, but especially on the product purity. At GEA, we have the skills and experience to develop sophisticated and tailor-made processes, from the first product test in the laboratory, through our own stationary and mobile test systems to pilot systems that allow industrial scale-up.
AMG lithium expertise
AMG Lithium combines extensive lithium expertise in research & development, production and marketing with a reliable and safe raw material base from the Group's own mine in Brazil. AMG Lithium strives to offer its customers in the European battery industry innovative, high-quality battery materials.
-
Goede post Gerard. Misschien lukt je ook nog een nederlandse vertaling. Zou fijn zijn.... bvd.
-
De komende weken, in aanloop naar de cijfers op 28/7, gaat het echt wel weer omhoog. Speculanten zullen weer gaan instappen. Als buy&hold belegger heb je daar niet direct iets aan, maar wel leuk voor de daghandel.
-
Weer een daling voor de zuursige AMG aandeelhoudertjes die vooral neulen maar niet kopen :-)
PM hoopt op een daling naar 26,60 en doet dan weer mee met een heerlijk winstgevende rit!
-
Artikel van 8 juni jl. onderschrijft wat ik vorige draadje al beaamde. Vanadium is duur en wordt daarom voor 1% voor deze toepassing ingezet.
AMG zal behoorlijk moeten opschalen, willen ze dit bezwaar moeten kunnen wegnemen. Ik zie liever dat ze diversificeren in recycling. Grotere energiedichtheid bij VRFB betekent overigens grotere tankinhoud met meer Vanadium.
For grid-scale batteries, identifying the right materials and combining them to create a new recipe for energy storage is a critical step in the world’s ability to harness and store renewable energy. The most widely used grid-scale batteries use lithium-ion technology, but those are difficult to customize moment to moment in ways most useful to the grid, and there are safety concerns. Redox flow batteries are a growing alternative; however, most use vanadium, which is expensive, not easily available, and prone to price fluctuations. Those traits pose barriers to using them for widespread grid-scale energy storage.
Direct naar Forum
Advanced Metallurgical Group
Meer »
|Koers
|28,700
|
|Verschil
|
-0,10
(-0,35%)
|Laag
|28,600
|
|Volume
|146.739
|Hoog
|29,360
|
|Gem. Volume
|257.217
|
1 jul 2021 17:35
Gerelateerde Video's
-
3 maart 2017 15:37 - Vimeo
-
17 augustus 2016 16:42 - Vimeo