BioPharma« Terug naar discussie overzicht

LAVA is jong bedrijf in Utrecht dat met een scientific co-founder ex Genmab recent op de Nasdaq staat genoteerd en mooie kanzen biedt. Ik heb eerder Argenix en Merus op dit forum onder de aandacht gebracht. ArgenX is gaan vliegen en Merus gaat beslist volgen. LAVA is een nieuwe parel die heel snel gaat. Onder recente aanbeveling
finance.yahoo.com/news/buy-2-stocks-j...
LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX)
We’ll start with a Netherlands-based biotech firm. LAVA Therapeutics has a focus on cancer treatments, and is working to develop what it calls gamma-delta bispecific T cell engagers. These compounds are intended to activate the innate and adaptive immune systems, using the body’s own response to fight tumors.
LAVA’s pipeline includes four proprietary compounds, and a fifth that is being investigated in combination with Janssen. All five drug candidates are in preclinical trials. The leading candidate, LAVA-051, is scheduled to begin a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in the first half of this year, while a second candidate, LAVA-1207, will begin a Phase 1/2a trial during 2H21. These drug candidates are being developed as treatments for multiple myeloma and prostate cancer, respectively.
LVTX shares entered the public markets on March 25, in an IPO that raised $100.5 million. The shares started trading at $15, and saw 6.7 million shares hit the market.
Among the bulls is JPM analyst Jessica Fye, who likes the fundamental of this newly public stock. Fye rates LVTX an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and her $22 price target implies a robust upside potential of ~86% for the year ahead. (To watch Fye’s track record, click here)
"Our Overweight rating is based on our positive view of the company’s proprietary platform, gamma-delta bsTCE, which redirects a specific group of T cells called gamma-delta T cells towards tumor cells. We see LAVA’s off-the-shelf bsTCEs, which can conditionally activate gamma-delta T cells in a tumor/antigen directed manner, as differentiated, potentially leading to a safer therapy and more durable benefit. To the extent that initial data for lead asset LAVA-051 begins to derisk the platform, we see upside for shares as soon as early 2022," Fye noted.
In its short time on the public market, LAVA’s unique approach to cancer treatment has attracted notice from three Wall Street biotech analysts – and all three agree that this is a stock to buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The shares are trading for $11.80, and their $23.67 average price target is even more bullish Fye allows, suggesting an upside of ~100% in the next 12 months. (See LVTX stock analysis on TipRanks)
We gaan het zien. Zal s een 100 kopen. Garantie tot de voordeur, maar wie weet.
Bedankt voor de tip
LAVA Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter Financial Results
May 20, 2021 06:30 ET | Source: LAVA Therapeutics BV
IPO bolsters balance sheet to $160 million in cash and cash equivalents; expected to fund operations at least into the second half of 2023
Clinical development plans on schedule in both hematological and solid tumor programs
Leadership strengthened through key management and board appointments
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), a biotechnology company focused on applying its expertise in gamma-delta bispecific T cell engagers (bsTCEs) to transform cancer therapy, today reported its business update and first quarter 2021 financial results.
“We continue to make important strides across all aspects of our business as we transition to a clinical stage organization,” said Stephen Hurly, chief executive officer of LAVA Therapeutics. “With the recent additions to our leadership team and board and the proceeds from our IPO, we are well-positioned to advance our pipeline as we work toward our mission of transforming cancer therapy for patients.”
Recent Business and Pipeline Highlights
Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of LAVA-051 for Multiple Hematological Malignancies on Track: LAVA is on track to initiate its open-label, multi-center, Phase 1/2a clinical trial of LAVA-051 for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), multiple myeloma (MM) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the first half of 2021. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity and preliminary antitumor activity of LAVA-051.
Preclinical Data Supporting Anti-Tumor Activity of LAVA-051 Presented at AACR Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting: In April 2021, LAVA presented preclinical data on LAVA-051 at the virtual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The data demonstrated that LAVA-051 exerted substantial antitumor activity against patient derived CLL, MM and AML cells that express CD1d. In addition, improved survival was observed in in vivo AML and MM mouse xenograft models treated with LAVA-051.
Successful Initial Public Offering Completed: In March 2021, LAVA priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $15.00 per share. In connection with the offering, the Company issued 7,125,712 common shares resulting in gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by LAVA, of approximately $107 million.
Je haalt ArgenX en Merus aan: ik begrijp dat we interesse hebben in dezelfde bedrijven ;-)
Wat betreft LAVA therapeutics: Als deze eerste klinische studie licht positieve resultaten geeft, dan is dat gelijk een validatie van het gehele platform dat het bedrijf in ontwikkeling heeft. Op het moment kan ik moeilijk inschatten of het bedrijf juist gewaardeerd is (alle programma's zijn nog erg vroeg!).Ik blijf het met interesse volgen!
Klopt en het is afwachten op het hen lukt het platform te valideren maar Paul Parren ex-Genmab is slimme gast net als Hans de Haard van Argenx en Ton Logtenberg van Merus. ArgenX heeft het meer dan geweldig gedaan en ik ben overtuigd dat Merus met zijn bispecifieke antibodies ook zal slagen.
LAVA Therapeutics Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of LAVA-051 for Multiple Hematological Malignancies
Met de huidige koersen zijn LAVA (en Merus) wel heel aantrekkelijk om nu de positie verder uit te bouwen.
Gaat alle kanten op zeg. Pfff
LAVA Therapeutics Up 7% After Orphan Drug Designation
Ref: Morningstar
PUBLISHED: OCTOBER 13, 2021
Shares of LAVA Therapeutics were up 7% on Wednesday after the FDA granted the company’s potential treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia an orphan drug designation, as reported by Morningstar.
The FDA lists the generic name of the treatment as immunoglobulin VHH fragment-linker-VHH fragment, anti-CD1d and anti-[Vdelta2 T-cell receptor], humanized monoclonal antibody.
-
LAVA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
November 15, 2021
LAVA-051 Phase 1/2a trial actively enrolling in hematological malignancies on track to report initial data in H1 2022
LAVA-1207 Phase 1/2a trial in metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer on track to begin enrolling later this quarter
LAVA-051 granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of CLL
Cash and investments of $142 million as of Sept. 30, 2021
AVA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TREATMENT OF FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF LAVA-1207 FOR METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER
February 1, 2022
LAVA’s Lead Solid Tumor Program and Second Gammabody™ T cell Engager Enters the Clinic
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), an immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers (bsTCEs) to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced dosing of the first patient in the company’s Phase 1/2a clinical trial of LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). LAVA-1207 is a Gammabody™ that targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and has demonstrated preclinical proof-of-concept driving antitumor responses in a variety of prostate cancer models.
“The dosing of the first patient with LAVA-1207 is an important step toward unlocking the therapeutic potential of our Gammabody™ platform that pairs potent and selective tumor cell killing with an anticipated low risk for on-target/off-tumor toxicity and cytokine release syndrome. This can potentially translate into improved anti-cancer therapeutics with a wider therapeutic window. Our off-the-shelf GammabodyTM, LAVA-1207, has preclinically demonstrated dose dependent, potent and selective anti-cancer activity against PSMA-expressing tumors through the triggering of gamma delta T cell-mediated immunity,” said Benjamin Winograd, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, LAVA Therapeutics. “Despite current treatment options for prostate cancer, there is an unmet need for the many patients who experience relapse or become refractory to existing therapies.”
“Bispecific gamma delta T cell engaging therapies have the potential to bring novel immunotherapy approaches to those tumors that have not benefitted from the advancement of other immunotherapies. We are thrilled to work with LAVA and initiate a trial of LAVA-1207 for mCRPC,” said Martijn Lolkema, M.D., Ph.D., medical oncologist, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Rotterdam, The Netherlands and one of the study’s principal investigators. “I am delighted the Erasmus MC Cancer Institute is participating in this important study and to have the first patient treated.”
The open-label, multi-center, Phase 1/2a clinical trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity and preliminary antitumor activity of LAVA-1207 in patients with mCRPC. The Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the study will determine the optimal Phase 2 dose to be used in the subsequent Phase 2a expansion cohort. The Phase 1/2a clinical trial for LAVA-1207 was initiated in Europe and will subsequently expand to enroll patients in the United States.
“This is a major milestone for LAVA,” said Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer, LAVA Therapeutics. “Solid tumors have presented a significant challenge for prior T cell engager efforts. Based on the compelling preclinical data of LAVA-1207 in prostate cancer, we believe our Gammabody™ platform has the potential to provide effective treatment options for patients with mCRPC, the second leading cause of cancer-related death among men. We are pleased to have treated the first patient and look forward to continuing to progress the trial."
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), an immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced the Company will present updated interim data from the dose escalation phase of the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of LAVA-051 in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple myeloma (MM) at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
Stijgers
Dalers