BioPharma« Terug naar discussie overzicht

AVA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TREATMENT OF FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF LAVA-1207 FOR METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER

February 1, 2022

LAVA’s Lead Solid Tumor Program and Second Gammabody™ T cell Engager Enters the Clinic

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), an immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers (bsTCEs) to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced dosing of the first patient in the company’s Phase 1/2a clinical trial of LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). LAVA-1207 is a Gammabody™ that targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and has demonstrated preclinical proof-of-concept driving antitumor responses in a variety of prostate cancer models.



“The dosing of the first patient with LAVA-1207 is an important step toward unlocking the therapeutic potential of our Gammabody™ platform that pairs potent and selective tumor cell killing with an anticipated low risk for on-target/off-tumor toxicity and cytokine release syndrome. This can potentially translate into improved anti-cancer therapeutics with a wider therapeutic window. Our off-the-shelf GammabodyTM, LAVA-1207, has preclinically demonstrated dose dependent, potent and selective anti-cancer activity against PSMA-expressing tumors through the triggering of gamma delta T cell-mediated immunity,” said Benjamin Winograd, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, LAVA Therapeutics. “Despite current treatment options for prostate cancer, there is an unmet need for the many patients who experience relapse or become refractory to existing therapies.”



“Bispecific gamma delta T cell engaging therapies have the potential to bring novel immunotherapy approaches to those tumors that have not benefitted from the advancement of other immunotherapies. We are thrilled to work with LAVA and initiate a trial of LAVA-1207 for mCRPC,” said Martijn Lolkema, M.D., Ph.D., medical oncologist, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Rotterdam, The Netherlands and one of the study’s principal investigators. “I am delighted the Erasmus MC Cancer Institute is participating in this important study and to have the first patient treated.”



The open-label, multi-center, Phase 1/2a clinical trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity and preliminary antitumor activity of LAVA-1207 in patients with mCRPC. The Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the study will determine the optimal Phase 2 dose to be used in the subsequent Phase 2a expansion cohort. The Phase 1/2a clinical trial for LAVA-1207 was initiated in Europe and will subsequently expand to enroll patients in the United States.



“This is a major milestone for LAVA,” said Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer, LAVA Therapeutics. “Solid tumors have presented a significant challenge for prior T cell engager efforts. Based on the compelling preclinical data of LAVA-1207 in prostate cancer, we believe our Gammabody™ platform has the potential to provide effective treatment options for patients with mCRPC, the second leading cause of cancer-related death among men. We are pleased to have treated the first patient and look forward to continuing to progress the trial."