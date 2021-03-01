Canadese aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Manganese X Energy Corp
een tijdje geleden ben ik bescheiden ingestapt in Manganese X energy corp (MN). Zij zullen voorlopig als enige mangaan ontginnen in Noord Amerika voor de productie van batterijen. momenteel zijn ze wel nog test boringen aan het doen op hun site dat volledig in eigen handen is.
ik volg, maar inderdaad nog maar begin
Mangaan is en wordt hot in de toekomst. Interessant of niet?
Manganese X Energy Advances Preliminary Economic Assessment of Battery Hill Manganese Project with Improved Flowsheet Optimisation Demonstrating Significant Cost Savings in the Production of High Grade Battery Material for the EV and Stored Energy Space
Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update and results from its ongoing processing and metallurgical studies. Manganese X, together with Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") are completing the test work as part of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which will characterize and assess the economic and commercial viability of producing high purity, battery grade manganese products from the Battery Hill project located near Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada.
Highlights:
News Release dated July 7, 2021
Battery Hill project mineral resource estimate consists of 34.86 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated mineral resources grading 6.42% Mn, plus an additional 25.91 million tonnes of Inferred mineral resources grading 6.66% Mn utilizing a 2.5% Mn cut-off grade that reflects total operating costs having "reasonable prospects for economic extraction".
Sensitivity analysis of the Battery Hill deposit to cut-off grade indicates 12.25 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated mineral resources at 8.77% Mn and 10.61 million tonnes of Inferred mineral resources grading 9.05% Mn utilizing a cut-off grade of 7% Mn.
As part of the ongoing PEA, project economics will be maximized by optimizing production schedules and starter pit outlines towards higher grade material such as above.
The large mineral resource base underlines the project's potential to sustain long term production.
Processing & Metallurgical
Consistent overall extraction rates ranging between 80 and 90% being achieved.
Significant reduction in reagent consumptions have been observed during the leach process, which will result in significant cost reductions as well as permitting and environmental benefits.
Streamlining within the purification process to produce high purity manganese products will also significantly reduce overall processing operating costs.
Purification results are improved with extremely low levels of base and alkali metal contaminants.
The above positive results and improving efficiencies in the processing flowsheet clearly enhance the opportunity for commercialization.
Patent applications are planned to protect the innovative processing flowsheet being developed on behalf of the Company by Kemetco. The process focuses on production of 99.95 % High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) for the electric vehicle (EV) and back up energy storage sectors.
Martin Kepman CEO comments, "We are entering an exciting phase in our corporate evolution. With the improving cost efficiencies in our MnSO4 processing coupled with our upcoming PEA, the company is advancing towards the goal of becoming a North American battery materials supplier to the North American EV industry. As we know, Tesla is moving to high-purity-manganese as a primary raw material for its batteries. We are fully focussed on taking advantage of this development, as well as other unfolding and expanding markets. Our team is also working relentlessly and will spare no efforts to achieve our goal to become the first manganese mining operation in Canada and the USA. We are working and continuing to work with Government agencies to achieve and accelerate our objectives."
The Company has received additional favourable Phase 3 metallurgical leach optimization and purification results, improving flowsheet optimization, which will lead to significant cost savings in producing high grade battery products for the EV and battery energy storage industries. The results confirmed that >85% manganese leach extraction rates can be achieved using a specific range in grind size. Leach optimization has been identified as a high priority for evaluating economic factors such as reagent consumptions and expected extraction rates. Kemetco continues to reduce steps in the processing flowsheet and has achieved further upgrades in both the leaching and purification processes. A very significant milestone was achieved by reducing the consumption of reagents that would result in major cost benefits.
Finalization of the Phase 3 processing studies is progressing well. This is the last stage of the ongoing test work to develop a commercially viable flow sheet to produce battery-grade manganese products using sustainable and ethically sourced North American mineralization at the Battery Hill property located near Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada
This News Release has been reviewed and approved by Perry MacKinnon, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration with Manganese X Energy and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Manganese X Energy Corp.
Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The Company is also striving to achieve new environment-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only manganese company in Canada and the USA moving rapidly toward commercialization of a manganese deposit.
Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.
Martin Kepman
CEO and Director
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.
Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy Creates Web Resource - Explains Why Investors Should Be Interested in Canadian Manganese Deposits
Manganese as an essential component in steel production is poised to replace cobalt in lithium ion batteries, manganese a future-friendly investment along with being ecologically green friendly.
Manganese X Energy Corp.August 30, 2021
New Brunswick, Canada, Aug. 30, 2021
Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy,Martin Kepman Explains Why Investors Should Be Interested in Canadian Manganese Deposits!
Manganese is the fourth most widely used metal globally, with 90% of usage being attached to steel and development industries. China is the world’s biggest purchaser of manganese.
The cost of mining manganese, however, has consistently been volatile throughout the past several years because of ethical issues in sourcing or the use of selenium (a highly toxic mineral) in processing high-quality manganese.
Manganese is an important component of the steel production process, which makes it extremely relevant to the vast majority of production industries, which rely heavily on steel. It is also projected to replace cobalt in lithium ion battery production because it is less toxic and more economical to produce.
“We foresee greater demand for manganese arising from electric vehicle EV expansion, resulting in an upward price for manganese,” explains CEO of Manganese X Energy, Martin Kepman. Reasons for increased future demand include plans by Tesla and Volkswagen’s respective plans to open multiple gigafactories across the world, in addition to Ford and GM’s investment in EV models. A-Forecasts predict a 23% increase in demand for manganese each year until 2030.
Significant mining developments in South Africa, Ghana, and Gabon may have led to an oversupply in the manganese market via earlier expansion in Chinese port stockpiles, “forcing downward pressure” on the price of manganese in 2019 and into mid-2020, according to a 3030 Roskill market report on the metal.
In mid-2020, a brief spike in the price of manganese followed COVID-19 lockdowns, which slowed the manganese production process. The mineral’s unique supply and demand dynamics mean that “investing in manganese could be a future-friendly mining idea,” notes Kepman.
“Manganese enhanced batteries are more robust, higher in density and much less toxic than cobalt. Manganese is currently more affordable than cobalt per ton, at less than a third of the price of cobalt on world markets. All this without the mining logistics and production issues associated with cobalt, making it an ethically, environmentally, and economically viable investment,” states Martin Kepman.
The choice of industry to move to manganese instead of cobalt for their batteries is an obvious one: manganese creates better performing, and more ethically sourced batteries at a fraction of the cost.
“Manganese X Corp expects a huge development in the manganese market because of its demonstrated value in clean energy applications, Mr. Kepman concludes. Moreover, we expect the increased proportions of manganese projected to be used for nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) and lithium-particle (Li-particle) batteries to be significant and will affect all future rechargeable batteries, EV and Hybrid electric vehicles and energy backup power storage industries.”
For more information on the supply and demand dynamics of cobalt and answers to essential questions for investors, read Mr. Kepman’s full discussion of the current manganese market.
About Manganese Energy Corp.
Manganese X Energy Corp. intends to provide a secure ethically sourced manganese supply by exploring and developing its manganese rich deposit near Woodstock New Brunswick, the Battery Hill Project. The Fraser Institute has recently called New Brunswick one of the best mining jurisdictions in Canada, a country known to be mining friendly.
Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC:QB:MNXXF) (FRANKFURT:
9SC2) with its head office in Montreal QC, owns 100% of the Battery Hill property project (1,228 hectares) located in New Brunswick Canada. Battery Hill is strategically situated 12 kilometers from the US (Maine) border, near existing infrastructures (power, railways, and roads). It encompasses all or part of five manganese-iron zones, including Iron Ore Hill, Moody Hill, Sharpe Farm, Maple Hill and Wakefield. According to Brian Way’s (2012) master’s thesis on the Woodstock manganese occurrences, that includes Battery Hill, the area “hosts a series of banded iron formations that collectively constitute one of the largest manganese resources in North America, approximately 194,000,000 tons.”
