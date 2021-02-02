Aandeel INPOST AEX:INPST, LU2290522684

-
Euronext:
InPost S.A. (InPost) is a leading e-commerce enablement platform. Founded in 1999 by Rafal Brzoska in Poland, InPost provides delivery services through its network of over 12,000 APMs, including more than 1,100 in UK, as well as to-door couriers and fulfilment services to e-commerce merchants.
Groet Henk
Flink hoger de eerste dag en dat voor een soort brieven/pakketbussen. Zal dat echt aanslaan?
2 feb 2021 15:10