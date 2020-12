Aandeel Esperite AEX:ESP, NL0009272137

As at the date hereof, the Company has an issued and outstanding share capital of EUR 7,555,955.40 comprising 75,559,554 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 each and 31 sub-shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.02 each.The notice, the complete agenda and the explanatory notes thereto and the minutes referred to in agenda item 2 are available for inspection and can be acquired at no costs at the registered office of the Company (Vosselmanstraat 1, 7311 CL Apeldoorn) and at Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. (Beethovenstraat 300, 1077 WZ Amsterdam, facsimile +31(0)203489549, email: proxyvoting@kempen.nl ). These documents can also be downloaded from the website of the Company (www.esperite.com).augustus 2020