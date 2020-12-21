Inloggen

Aandeel Esperite AEX:ESP, NL0009272137

  • 0,048 22 dec 2020 17:35
  • +0,005 (+11,52%) Dagrange 0,042 - 0,048
  • 1.994.010 Gem. (3M) 2,6M

Esperite - 2021: to be or not to be

  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 21 december 2020 12:48
    As at the date hereof, the Company has an issued and outstanding share capital of EUR 7,555,955.40 comprising 75,559,554 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 each and 31 sub-shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.02 each.
    The notice, the complete agenda and the explanatory notes thereto and the minutes referred to in agenda item 2 are available for inspection and can be acquired at no costs at the registered office of the Company (Vosselmanstraat 1, 7311 CL Apeldoorn) and at Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. (Beethovenstraat 300, 1077 WZ Amsterdam, facsimile +31(0)203489549, email: proxyvoting@kempen.nl). These documents can also be downloaded from the website of the Company (www.esperite.com).

    augustus 2020
  3. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 21 december 2020 13:55
    The Netherlands – 5 October 2020

    Voting results are set out below:

    Number of shares represented at the meeting: 11’070’877

    Percentage of issued share capital as per the registration date: 14.33%

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    14,33% van ca 77 miljoen is ca 11 miljoen.
