Franse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

-
Nog een SPAC bij Euronext, voor wie dat stijgende modeverschijnsel spannend vindt.
2MX Organic S.A. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the acquisition of companies operating in the sectors of production and distribution of consumer durables.
Aandelen: live.euronext.com/nl/product/equities...
Warrants: live.euronext.com/nl/product/equities...
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|616,59
|+0,06%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,2110
|+0,01%
|
|Germany30^
|13.284,00
|+0,10%
|
|Gold spot
|1.872,95
|+0,62%
|
|LDN100-24h
|6.560,59
|+0,29%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|12.519,95
|+0,45%
Stijgers
Dalers