Franse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Home  /  Forum  /  Franse aandelen  /  2MX Organic

2MX Organic

  1. forum rang 7 Leefloon 8 december 2020 18:37
    Nog een SPAC bij Euronext, voor wie dat stijgende modeverschijnsel spannend vindt.

    2MX Organic S.A. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the acquisition of companies operating in the sectors of production and distribution of consumer durables.

    Aandelen: live.euronext.com/nl/product/equities...
    Warrants: live.euronext.com/nl/product/equities...
