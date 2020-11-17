Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

-
Pivotal Investment Corporation II (PIC)
Nog iemand die deze in port heeft ?
XL Fleet Looks Undervalued In Its Merger with SPAC Pivotal Investment
PIC stock is likely worth 240% more than its present price based on Hyliion’s value, whose SPAC merger just closed
Mr. Saraiva pointed out that many of the EV companies going public via SPAC mergers haven’t yet closed, which explains why retail investors have played an outsized role in trading. “They’ve been announced but we are still waiting them to close,” he said. “Once that happens, there will be research analysts picking up coverage and institutions doing more work on those companies. You’ll start to see more institutional investors coming into those companies meaning the stock prices are less dictated by retail investors.”
Enige EV spac bedrijf met teminste omzet. Ik volg ze maar neem nog geen positie in.
Klopt, vandaag al een 8 % erbij, denk als merger gesloten is we nog eens op een 20% erbij mogen rekenen ;)
Mvrg
