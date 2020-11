Aandeel Plug Power OTC:PLUG, US72919P2020

It's official: The big hydrogen techlash is now history. For decades, there was an undeniable and growing animus towards anything hydrogen by the investing universe, with the technology relegated to niche corners of the market, such as material handling and emergency power backup. Hydrogen technology was considered too costly and impractical, with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk famously dismissing hydrogen fuel cells as 'fool cells' and 'mind-bogglingly stupid.'But the tide has gone full circle, and suddenly Wall Street can't stop gushing about the enormous potential of the plentiful, versatile gas to cut emissions from many hard to decarbonize sectors.zeg het steeds weer het komt eraan en doe er je Voordeel mee,