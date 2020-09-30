Aandeel Plug Power OTC:PLUG, US72919P2020

The Hydrogen Boom Is On Track To Hit $11 Trillion
It's official: The big hydrogen techlash is now history. For decades, there was an undeniable and growing animus towards anything hydrogen by the investing universe, with the technology relegated to niche corners of the market, such as material handling and emergency power backup. Hydrogen technology was considered too costly and impractical, with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk famously dismissing hydrogen fuel cells as 'fool cells' and 'mind-bogglingly stupid.'
But the tide has gone full circle, and suddenly Wall Street can't stop gushing about the enormous potential of the plentiful, versatile gas to cut emissions from many hard to decarbonize sectors.
whoiam schreef op 25 november 2020 17:10:
Hier voor Robinson,
HYZON Motors: 100,000 hydrogen trucks on the road by 2030
An all-star line-up of vehicle manufacturers, technology and infrastructure providers have signed a coalition statement certifying their joint commitment to slashing greenhouse gas emissions in the European transport and logistics industry by 90 per cent within the next 30 years, through the widespread adoption of hydrogen fuel cell trucks
