Aandeel UNIFIEDPOST GROUP BRU:UPG, BE0974371032

Euronext:



Unifiedpost Group NV/SA specializes in the operation of platforms for digitisation and optimisation of administrative and financial processes for companies, financial institutions and government administrations.

Through its cloud-based platforms, the group provides automated and secure solutions for the dematerialization, processing, distribution and electronic management of documents, e-invoicing, payment processing, digital identity management, electronic signature, collaboration and information exchange, etc.



The group also provides solutions for the electronic management of documents and the processing, distribution and exchange of information. Unifiedpost Group NV/SA counts over 5 million users and more than 250 corporate and government customers.



