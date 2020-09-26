Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Unifiedpost  /  Forum Unifiedpost geopend

Aandeel UNIFIEDPOST GROUP BRU:UPG, BE0974371032

  • 22,250 25 sep 2020 17:35
  • -0,330 (-1,46%) Dagrange 22,000 - 23,385
  • 26.783 Gem. (3M) 447,5K

Forum Unifiedpost geopend

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 4 IEX - Forummoderator 26 september 2020 06:02
    Euronext:

    Unifiedpost Group NV/SA specializes in the operation of platforms for digitisation and optimisation of administrative and financial processes for companies, financial institutions and government administrations.
    Through its cloud-based platforms, the group provides automated and secure solutions for the dematerialization, processing, distribution and electronic management of documents, e-invoicing, payment processing, digital identity management, electronic signature, collaboration and information exchange, etc.

    The group also provides solutions for the electronic management of documents and the processing, distribution and exchange of information. Unifiedpost Group NV/SA counts over 5 million users and more than 250 corporate and government customers.

    Groet Henk
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

UNIFIEDPOST GROUP Meer »

Koers 22,250   Verschil -0,33 (-1,46%)
Laag 22,000   Volume 26.783
Hoog 23,385   Gem. Volume 447.547
25 sep 2020 17:35
label premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare