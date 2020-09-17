Grondstoffen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

2020 News Releases

September 3, 2020

Kodiak Drills 282 m of 0.70% Copper and 0.49 g/t Gold (1.16% CuEq), Including 45.7 m of 1.41% Copper and 1.46 g/t Gold (2.75% CuEq)



Kodiak to Host a Webinar on Thursday, September 3rd @ 1pm PST/4pm EST



September 3, 2020 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Kodiak Copper Corp. (the "Company" or “Kodiak”) (TSX-V: KDK) today reported the discovery of a significant high-grade copper-gold extension of the recently discovered Gate Zone at the Company’s 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. The MPD project is accessible year-round from paved highways 5A and 97C.



Chris Taylor, Chairman of Kodiak said, “As compelling as our 2019 discovery of the Gate Zone was, it now appears we had only grazed the margins of a much stronger copper-gold zone which we have now successfully targeted. Our new results include discovery of a central high-grade copper-gold zone within the wider copper-gold mineralized envelope of the Gate Zone. These drill results are among the strongest that have been reported from this well-established copper mining district in southern British Columbia. Drilling is ongoing and we will be releasing additional results throughout the coming months.”



Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, “While we are just beginning to unlock the untapped potential of the MPD project, we view this new discovery as transformative for the project, and by extension for Kodiak. Especially remarkable are the new high gold values, which we would have viewed as a successful stand-alone gold discovery in the absence of any copper. Given our 100% ownership of MPD, and its position adjacent to highways with year-round accessibility, we anticipate a very active remainder of 2020, and that 2021 will be our most exciting and productive year so far.”



Highlights Include:



A significant high-grade copper-gold discovery has been made on a 75 metre step-out south of the “Gate Zone” discovery which was originally drilled in late 2019 and announced in January 2020. New results are from a higher-grade extension of the Gate Zone that is likely near a porphyry centre based on mineralization and alteration strength. Figure 1 and Figure 2.

A 282 metre section of strongly mineralized and altered drill core from drill hole MPD-20-004 (drilled to 785 metres and partially reported herein) was prioritised and rushed through assay, returning 0.70% copper, 0.49 g/t gold and 2.64 g/t silver (1.16% CuEq*) over 282 metres from 263 to 545 metres. Tables 1 and 2.

The central section of the MPD-20-004 interval included 1.41% copper, 1.46 g/t gold and 5.56 g/t silver (2.75% CuEq*) over 45.7 metres from 380.0 to 425.7 metres.

The gold content of the MPD-20-004 interval in grams per tonne (g/t) approximately matches the copper content expressed as a percent. This approximately 1:1 ratio of g/t gold to % copper is generally indicative of higher temperature porphyry mineralization proximal to a porphyry centre.

A wider envelope of copper mineralization (pyrite + chalcopyrite +/- bornite) was observed within MPD-20-004 over a total interval of 475 metres, from 255 to 730 metres depth. Assays are pending for the remainder of this drill hole. The strongest observed porphyry-style mineralization is from the MPD-20-004 interval reported in this release.

Two holes have been completed on this east-west drill section and a third is underway. Drill hole MPD-004 (partially reported herein) was drilled to 785 metres at a -65 angle and drill hole MPD-20-005 was completed to 739 metres at -71 degrees (results pending). Drill hole MPD-20-006 is currently being drilled at a -55 degree angle from this same setup. All drill holes are directed west and approximately perpendicular to the interpreted northerly strike of the mineralized zone.

Pending drill hole MPD-20-005 has intersected similar porphyry style sulphide mineralization as MPD-20-004. Figure 3

Copper-gold mineralization in recent drilling projects upward toward historic copper-in-soil anomalies seen at surface west and south of the Gate Zone. Figure 4



Table 1: Complete weighted assay intervals for MPD-20-001 and partial assays for MPD-20-004 (assays pending). MPD-20-001 was drilled from the first setup of 2020. MPD-20-004 was collared at a 75 metre step-out south of MPD-20-001 and targeted the same