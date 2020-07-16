Aandeel Plug Power OTC:PLUG, US72919P2020

Plug Power launches GenSure HP fuel cell platform.



16 july 2020,

Plug Power has today official launched its GenSure HP platform, a line of zero emission stationary fuel cell systems designed for large-scale, high power backup power applications.



Initially available in power output configurations ranging from 500 kilowatts (kW) to 1.5 megawatts (MW), the new GenSure HP platform offers a solution for data centres, energy storage systems, microgrids, and other high-power commercial facilities.



Commenting on the launch, Andy Marsh, Plug Power’s CEO, said, “The GenSure HP platform is a reliable and cost-effective solution for any commercial facilities looking to upgrade their current large-scale backup power systems, and especially for those who wish to deploy sustainable solutions to support critical megawatt systems.”

“Our GenSure product suite has already been field proven with more than 100 million installed hours of site power protection, and we’re proud to now be expanding the GenSure line into high power applications as well.”



GenSure HP hydrogen fuel cell systems are made up of Plug Power’s 125kW ProGen fuel cell engines, which were commercially launched earlier this year in February. Initial configurations include power outputs of 500kW, 1MW, and 1.5MW.



The introduction of Plug Power’s GenSure platform comes at the right time, as McKinsey recently reported that by 2024, the solution for PEM fuel cells providing backup power in data centres will achieve cost parity with diesel engines.



Plug Power’s GenSure HP is a better solution to improve air quality and operational flexibility whilst providing clean, cost-effective performance to meet customers’ 24/7 stationary power needs with low maintenance and high reliability.



