Ben op zoek naar gezellen om deze ticker te volgen

$ALBHF

Alibaba Health Info Tech Ltd



Wel voor Long.

Dochter van AliBaba ,verdeelt pharma oa via automaten en e-commerce

Zeer solide, weinig info weliswaar.

maar heeft de crisis zeer goed doorstaan.

Met enkele institutionele beleggers.



ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical e-commerce business. The Company provides e-commerce platform services.The e-commerce platform services include providing e-commerce platform maintenance related software services to Blue Cap Health Food merchants on Tmall.com and providing outsourced and value-added services to Tmall entities. In addition, the Company is also involved in the online and offline sale of self-operated healthcare products, the provision of the construction of a medical services network and other healthcare related services, as well as the provision of tracking services principally for the drug industry in the People's Republic of China (PRC).