Aptevo therapeutics

Koffiekamer

Aptevo therapeutics

3 Posts
ThierryD 29 maart 2020 14:12
Vrijdag vreemd dagje voor dit aandeel. Hoewel ik er geen info over terugvind
Et een onderliggende reden. Iemand een idee/feedback?
ThierryD 29 maart 2020 14:18
Reverse stock split?
MisterBlues 18 april 2020 08:45
Het aandeel is omhoog geschoten, > 500%. Waarom?

Op het Yahoo forum schreef iemand dit ca. een maand geleden:

"We can't change the world, but we can change the subject" ? James Joyce, Ulysses
It seems possible that in the near future this could become a fair trading area in $12,5.
To assess this area, it is enough to understand that, already in the immediate future, the importance and usefulness of influencing social society in the world, the ADAPTIR platform will appear as a security product to protect and strengthen human immunity.
Development of ADAPTIR constructs is a unique approach to the treatment of cancer and hematological disorders, autoimmune and other diseases of the immune system, and what is most important and relevant during today's dramatic events, and possibly new, hypothetical attacks in the ongoing future human world, are infectious diseases.It is important to understand the essence that, without an immune system, a person is susceptible to any virus attack, and in the first place, the Adaptir platform is proven to receive an answer in improving the human immune system to such pandemics.
Today, the company is actively seeking opportunities to develop new bispecific #ADAPTIR molecules with pharmaceutical partners. And I would not be surprised if the company has already sent a request to evaluate future partnerships to such companies as Merck, Roche, Pfizer.
