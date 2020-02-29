Sopheon « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Sopheon maart 2020
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
19 maart de jaarcijfers..
Wat een duikeling! Onder de 6 pond!
Geduld Pietje! Bij virus vrij weer richting de 8, dus bijkoop momentje
Dit jaar zal de winst minder worden vermoed ik.
Gr
Arie de Beuker
Lijkt me ook Marco.
USA is van belang voor revenue en daar moet de grote klap nog komen
Mogelijk dat we er donderdag al iets over horen
Audited Results Statement for the Year to 31 December 2019
Sopheon plc, the international provider of software, expertise, and best practices for Enterprise Innovation Performance, is pleased to announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2019, in line with market expectations, together with an outlook for the current year.
Highlights:
Revenue: $30.3m (2018: $33.9m)
Adjusted EBITDA1: $6.4m (2018: $9.4m)
PBT: $2.5m (2018: $6.4m)
Net cash: $19.4m (2018: $16.7m)
Fourth quarter delivered 23 license transactions from annual total of 47 (2018:57) and 18 new customer wins (2018: 18).
ARR rose from $14.8m at the start of 2019 to $15.9m at the end of the year. Full year 2020 revenue visibility2 is now $21.2m (Last year at this time: $20.6m).
Transition to a SaaS business has started and the proportion of such business in the pipeline is at
45 percent of total software related opportunity.
Robust balance sheet and cash position. Dividend maintained at 3.25p per share (2018: 3.25p).
Barry Mence, Chairman, commented: “It was good to see the inherent discipline in our business delivering another profitable and cash generative year, and our closing net asset and cash positions at historic highs. Consistent with our expectation after a slow first half, momentum rebounded sharply in the final quarter, which was one of the strongest on record for deal flow. Sopheon has a strong track record in a market that we believe is set to expand rapidly. Overall, coronavirus unknowns aside, we remain confident of growing commercial traction in the coming year. To underline this confidence, I am pleased to announce that in spite of a challenging year we are maintaining our dividend at 3.25p per share.”
For further information contact:
Barry Mence (Chairman)
Arif Karimjee (CFO) Sopheon plc + 44 (0) 1276 919 560
Carl Holmes/Giles Rolls (Corporate Finance)
Alice Lane/Sunila de Silva (ECM) finnCap Ltd + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
About Sopheon
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete enterprise innovation management solutions including software, expertise, and best practices, that enable them to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade® solution provides unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.
www.sopheon.com/audited-results-state...
Bertus S.
Allemaal min of meer als verwacht. Visibility licht hoger dan vorig jaar op dit tijdstip. Dividend blijft in stand (maar is nog geen vetpot natuurlijk).
Onder kopje Outlook wordt maar zijdelings het coronavirus genoemd; hoop niet dat ze het onderschatten; en dat ze inderdaad maar weinig last gaan ondervinden. Ze hebben een hoop klanten in de levensmiddelen branche natuurlijk, die hier weinig van zullen merken.
Die 10 duizend van trinko? Hahha
Nee Gartje dat was ik niet.
Gartje schreef op 23 maart 2020 17:30:
Die 10 duizend van trinko? Hahha
Ik probeer al een paar dagen 850 stukkies op te pikken.
Tot nu toe geen succes.
Zelfs niet voor 5,50.
Volgens mij heb je ze binnen nu! Vind het wel een probleem dat je zo moeilijk kan kopen en verkopen bij dit aandeel!
Klopt.
Kunnen kopen via Binck.
Werkt prima.
Vanochtend geluk gehad.
Zit er voor de langere termijn in, dus ik ben tevreden met deze prijs.
Draadje verder in de post voor april..
Ik zat ook voor de langere termijn, maar na 15 jaar moet ik toch ook eerlijk zeggen! Je moet wel een verdomde lange adem hebben voor Sopheon, gaan we ooit die 15 pond nog zien pfff
Nieuwe klant ??
Arcelik Global
twitter.com/sopheon
We’re excited to announce a new panelist!
@ArcelikGlobal's Cemil Inan will now join
marblesthegame schreef op 8 april 2020 20:04:
Nieuwe klant ??
Arcelik Globaltwitter.com/sopheon
We’re excited to announce a new panelist!
@ArcelikGlobal's Cemil Inan will now join
Nee, is al een poosje klant (van oa Beko, Grundig).
Groet ABC
Direct naar Forum
|
Koers
|
0,000
|
|
Verschil
|
0,00
(0,00%)
|Laag
|
0,000
|
|
Volume
|
0
|Hoog
|
0,000
|
|Gem. Volume
|
0
|
1 jan 0001 00:00