Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Grondstoffen  /  Entree Resources

Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Entree Resources

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
2 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
pieter1 16 mei 2019 om 12:02
0
Lid sinds: 19 okt 2010
Laatste bezoek: 21 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
251
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 19
Gegeven: 7
Iemand hier die in entree resources zit?
Ben eergisteren ingestapt.
Is naar mijn mening wel wat geduld voor nodig, voor ze echt gaan verdienen aanhun 20% belang in delen van de oyu tolgoi mijn. Maar er bestaat ook een redelijke kans dat voor die tijd Rio tinto het van de beurs koopt.
Ook sandstorm zal mogelijk zijn belang uitbreiden ze hebben vorig jaar meerdere keren grote paletten aandelen gekocht tegen veel hogere prijzen.
De cijfers van turquoise hill resources gisteren zijn ook veelbelovend voor entree resources
pieter1 21 jul 2019 om 10:38
0
Lid sinds: 19 okt 2010
Laatste bezoek: 21 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
251
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 19
Gegeven: 7
Te vroeg ingestapt, de ontwikkeling van het ondergrondse deel loopt flink vertraging op en gaat meer kosten.
Het betreft onder andere het deel waar entree zijn 20 %JV belang heeft.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) -1.2% pre-market after saying the estimated cost of its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia could blow out by $1.9B and the project may be delayed by as much as two and a half years.
Rio says the potential cost and time needed to complete the underground mine has increased because of possible stability risks with the mine design, and the mine will not start producing copper until between May 2022 and June 2023, a delay of 16-30 months.
"The ground conditions are more challenging than expected," says Stephen McIntosh, Rio's head of growth and innovation, adding that a new mining plan probably will not be ready until next year.
The capital cost of the project is now estimated at $6.5B-$7.2B, up from an original estimate of $5.3B.
Rio, which manages the Oyu Tolgoi project, holds 50.8% of Turquoise Hill
2 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Spanning Iran drukt Wall Street omlaag

19 jul De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn vrijdag met verliezen gesloten. Het sentiment op de beurs werd gedrukt ... 8

    Indices

    AEX 571,84 +0,05%
    EUR/USD 1,1221 0,00%
    Germany30^ 12.225,00 -0,02%
    Gold spot 1.425,27 0,00%
    LDN100-24h 7.436,10 0,00%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 8.146,49 -0,74%
    US30# 27.088,39 -0,26%

    Stijgers

    Acomo
    +5,80%
    Galapagos
    +5,65%
    Sligro
    +4,00%
    BESI
    +3,39%
    IMCD
    +2,92%

    Dalers

    Kiadis...
    -2,22%
    ING
    -1,52%
    Fugro
    -1,43%
    Heijmans
    -1,40%
    Ordina
    -1,23%
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX