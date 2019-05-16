Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Entree Resources
Iemand hier die in entree resources zit?
Ben eergisteren ingestapt.
Is naar mijn mening wel wat geduld voor nodig, voor ze echt gaan verdienen aanhun 20% belang in delen van de oyu tolgoi mijn. Maar er bestaat ook een redelijke kans dat voor die tijd Rio tinto het van de beurs koopt.
Ook sandstorm zal mogelijk zijn belang uitbreiden ze hebben vorig jaar meerdere keren grote paletten aandelen gekocht tegen veel hogere prijzen.
De cijfers van turquoise hill resources gisteren zijn ook veelbelovend voor entree resources
Te vroeg ingestapt, de ontwikkeling van het ondergrondse deel loopt flink vertraging op en gaat meer kosten.
Het betreft onder andere het deel waar entree zijn 20 %JV belang heeft.
Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) -1.2% pre-market after saying the estimated cost of its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia could blow out by $1.9B and the project may be delayed by as much as two and a half years.
Rio says the potential cost and time needed to complete the underground mine has increased because of possible stability risks with the mine design, and the mine will not start producing copper until between May 2022 and June 2023, a delay of 16-30 months.
"The ground conditions are more challenging than expected," says Stephen McIntosh, Rio's head of growth and innovation, adding that a new mining plan probably will not be ready until next year.
The capital cost of the project is now estimated at $6.5B-$7.2B, up from an original estimate of $5.3B.
Rio, which manages the Oyu Tolgoi project, holds 50.8% of Turquoise Hill
