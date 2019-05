ProQR Therapeutics « Terug naar discussie overzicht

quote: joel12 schreef op 23 mei 2019 om 14:42:

ok ya makes sense. for CF i cant imagine they are not planning to partner that out. cant imagine, about a year ago in a presentation the ceo said that many dont understand how valuable it is.

but I had a question about Galapagos .. what is the status of the collaboration there? thanks Tom!

btw, the Usher trial and results look promising, at least Proqr it is .. and next month is sponsoring an USHER event. around that time also presents at jmp just fyi.



how where the spirits etc at the meeting?

ok ya makes sense. for CF i cant imagine they are not planning to partner that out. cant imagine, about a year ago in a presentation the ceo said that many dont understand how valuable it is.but I had a question about Galapagos .. what is the status of the collaboration there? thanks Tom!btw, the Usher trial and results look promising, at least Proqr it is .. and next month is sponsoring an USHER event. around that time also presents at jmp just fyi.how where the spirits etc at the meeting?

Thanks for the Usher info. I assume this is in the US (will you attend this?). The collaboration with Galapagos has been terminated, no match?. Currently Axiomer is tested in 1 eye disease (pre-clinical research). News to be expected in 2020. Well officially the Usher trial is double blinded and only a very few seem to be informed. Rodman and Platenburg were in NY. So I have seen only poker faces. De Boer was so kind to admit that all patients in the LCA phase 1 trial have opted for treatment of their other eye: so this is a success. The fact that an Alnylam manager has been appointed in the board points to at least a decent future. I can`t imagine that she wants to join a company that is under too much stress. The second new board member is the present CFO from Galapagos. Interesting in case of a new secondary offering I would say.