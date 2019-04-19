ProQR Therapeutics « Terug naar discussie overzicht

AVA 2019
De AVA is vastgesteld op 21 mei om 16.00 uur te Amsterdam, Apollolaan 15. Beslissend voor je stemrecht is je positie op 23 april. Je broker moet je positie per die dag opgeven. Aanmelding verder via de email van ProQR.
hi Tom, vandaag onder het mes...als de operatie zonder complicaties verloopt dan zal ik tegen die tijd toch wel hersteld zijn en absoluut van de partij.
Ik ben er dit jaar helaas niet bij. Ik zit dan in Spanje (ook niet verkeerd)
Zo dat was het dan weer voor dit jaar. In september weten we meer over Usher, kreeg de indruk dat men dit echt geheim wil houden. Maar gezien het aantal aandelen/opties dat het management zich heeft toebedeeld heeft men er alle vertrouwen in. Een lage uitoefenprijs (tgv de lage beurskoers) is natuurlijk ook niet verkeerd voor de heren/dame ontvangers. Wel een tegenslag was dat de samenwerking met Galapagos beëindigd is zonder resultaat en dat het Axiomer platform nog bewezen moet worden. Momenteel wordt Axiomer wel ingezet voor een nog te ontwikkelen rna medicijn. We gaan het zien.
HI Tom.. i didnt come to the annual meeting this year.. bummer .
so they said the collaboration w Galapagos ended? they may have to
update their site as it is listed . www.proqr.com/pipeline/
other than this revelation is there anything else interesting you could
share?
what i find sort of interesting from the pipeline page www.proqr.com/pipeline/
is that the cystic fibrosis product was completely removed.
did they talk about this?
Yes: too much competition for CF. The Huntington research will be paid by third parties (like DEB).
ok ya makes sense. for CF i cant imagine they are not planning to partner that out. cant imagine, about a year ago in a presentation the ceo said that many dont understand how valuable it is.
but I had a question about Galapagos .. what is the status of the collaboration there? thanks Tom!
btw, the Usher trial and results look promising, at least Proqr it is .. and next month is sponsoring an USHER event. around that time also presents at jmp just fyi.
how where the spirits etc at the meeting?
Thanks for the Usher info. I assume this is in the US (will you attend this?). The collaboration with Galapagos has been terminated, no match?. Currently Axiomer is tested in 1 eye disease (pre-clinical research). News to be expected in 2020. Well officially the Usher trial is double blinded and only a very few seem to be informed. Rodman and Platenburg were in NY. So I have seen only poker faces. De Boer was so kind to admit that all patients in the LCA phase 1 trial have opted for treatment of their other eye: so this is a success. The fact that an Alnylam manager has been appointed in the board points to at least a decent future. I can`t imagine that she wants to join a company that is under too much stress. The second new board member is the present CFO from Galapagos. Interesting in case of a new secondary offering I would say.
ya the usher is in the US www.usher-syndrome.org/ush2019/progra...
so you say that the collaboration w galapagos has been terminated? they said it or you think it has?
thanks.. if you think of anything else interesting let me know.. btw proqr will be at JMP mid june to present.
