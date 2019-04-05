Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Iovance Biotherapeutics
Bij deze open ik graag een topic over Iovance Biotherapeutics.
Iovance werkt aan de genezing van kanker en ontwikkelt transformatieve immuno-oncologische TIL-therapieën die het immuunsysteem van een patiënt beinvloeden.IOVANCE voert vijf klinische fase II-onderzoeken uit.
Het gemiddelde koersdoel is $25.00. De koers is de afgelopen tijd al behoorlijk opgelopen maar er zit beslist meer in het vat. Het aandeel staat op de vijfde positie in het hedge fonds van superbelegger Joseph Edelman.
Zie ook www.iovance.com.
Institutional investors purchased a net $21.1 million shares of IOVA during the quarter ended December 2018 and now own 94.96% of the total shares outstanding. This majority interest is a greater percentage than is typical for companies in the Biotechnology industry and highlights that the smart money sees this stock as an important holding.
Iovance Biotherapeutics initiated with an Outperform at JMP SecuritiesJMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin initiated coverage of Iovance Biotherapeutics with an Outperform rating and $38 price target. The analyst cites the company's multiple ongoing pivotal trials in melanoma and cervical cancer, noting that the clinical data from its earlier trials demonstrated "impressive efficacy." Benjamin adds that Iovance is also conducting tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, trials in head/ neck cancer and non-small cell lung cancer as well as other indications.
