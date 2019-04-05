Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  Iovance Biotherapeutics

Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
5 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Wil Helmus 5 apr 2019 om 21:31
0
Lid sinds: 10 aug 2016
Laatste bezoek: 19 dec 2019
Aantal posts:
628
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 41
Gegeven: 38
Bij deze open ik graag een topic over Iovance Biotherapeutics.
Iovance werkt aan de genezing van kanker en ontwikkelt transformatieve immuno-oncologische TIL-therapieën die het immuunsysteem van een patiënt beinvloeden.IOVANCE voert vijf klinische fase II-onderzoeken uit.

Het gemiddelde koersdoel is $25.00. De koers is de afgelopen tijd al behoorlijk opgelopen maar er zit beslist meer in het vat. Het aandeel staat op de vijfde positie in het hedge fonds van superbelegger Joseph Edelman.
Zie ook www.iovance.com.
Wil Helmus 5 apr 2019 om 22:11
0
Lid sinds: 10 aug 2016
Laatste bezoek: 19 dec 2019
Aantal posts:
628
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 41
Gegeven: 38
www.google.com/amp/s/seekingalpha.com...
Wil Helmus 8 apr 2019 om 13:28
0
Lid sinds: 10 aug 2016
Laatste bezoek: 19 dec 2019
Aantal posts:
628
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 41
Gegeven: 38
blueequity.io/r/26861/Iovance-Biother...
Wil Helmus 11 apr 2019 om 20:12
0
Lid sinds: 10 aug 2016
Laatste bezoek: 19 dec 2019
Aantal posts:
628
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 41
Gegeven: 38
Institutional investors purchased a net $21.1 million shares of IOVA during the quarter ended December 2018 and now own 94.96% of the total shares outstanding. This majority interest is a greater percentage than is typical for companies in the Biotechnology industry and highlights that the smart money sees this stock as an important holding.
Wil Helmus 19 dec 2019 om 13:22
0
Lid sinds: 10 aug 2016
Laatste bezoek: 19 dec 2019
Aantal posts:
628
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 41
Gegeven: 38
Iovance Biotherapeutics initiated with an Outperform at JMP SecuritiesJMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin initiated coverage of Iovance Biotherapeutics with an Outperform rating and $38 price target. The analyst cites the company's multiple ongoing pivotal trials in melanoma and cervical cancer, noting that the clinical data from its earlier trials demonstrated "impressive efficacy." Benjamin adds that Iovance is also conducting tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, trials in head/ neck cancer and non-small cell lung cancer as well as other indications.

Read more at:
thefly.com/landingPageNews.php?id=300...
5 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Beurzen blijven dicht bij huis

11:44 De Europese beurzen bleven donderdag dicht bij huis. Beleggers verwerkten het rentebesluit van de Zweedse c...

    Indices

    AEX 605,02 -0,17%
    EUR/USD 1,1118 +0,02%
    Germany30^ 13.163,90 -0,44%
    Gold spot 1.474,75 -0,06%
    LDN100-24h 7.545,83 +0,12%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 8.827,74 +0,05%
    US30# 28.276,75 +0,06%

    Stijgers

    Pharming
    +2,11%
    Wereld...
    +1,91%
    NIBC H...
    +1,83%
    Vopak
    +1,67%
    Alfen ...
    +1,52%

    Dalers

    Van La...
    -7,78%
    Flow T...
    -2,73%
    AMG
    -1,45%
    Kiadis...
    -1,13%
    Heineken
    -1,12%
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX