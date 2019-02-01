TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

TKR 1 feb 2019 om 07:58








Omdat niemand het doet doe ik het maar..
keak 1 feb 2019 om 08:07








Was er niemand met een leuk verhaaltje bezig voor een nieuw februari draadje?
Dat zegt alweer genoeg overde intresse in tomtom!!
Sunshine Band 1 feb 2019 om 08:10








Vanwege de positieve inslag maar even naar het februari-draadje gehaald


europe.autonews.com/suppliers/tomtom-...


TomTom auto boss ready to battle Google as tech race intensifies
DOUGLAS A. BOLDUC
January 31, 2019 04:55 PM
AN HOUR AGO

Saucier “You want to make people really confident that the car knows what it is doing.”

What was the first big auto industry breakthrough for TomTom?
If you go back 10 years when we started with Renault, we brought all the TomTom technology into the car: our hardware, software, maps and connectivity. We were also providing the SIM card. We had our web application to update the map, personalize the device and we provided customer care. People would call TomTom if they had a problem, not Renault.

Last October TomTom announced an extension to its deal with PSA Group to provide navigation components beyond 2020. The deal includes maps, routing and traffic information for the Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands. Is this a step forward?

We will do more in the next generation than in the current one. And we will do it very differently.

How so?
The overall development setup is different. The number of partners that are brought together has dramatically increased. These are people you have to work with as part of an ecosystem. There is a lot more interface work to determine how to connect things and how to check that everything works together seamlessly.

How will TomTom benefit from autonomous cars?
What is the autonomous driving challenge from a map perspective? The base map. We are mapping, or remapping, the roads in high-definition format for autonomous driving. That is an evolution of the standard map-making work. The challenge with autonomous driving is that if something happens on the road you are on, you want to know. We will use the data from the sensors on the autonomous cars and send it to the cloud to generate map updates whenever they are relevant and then resend that to the car. We use what we call “auto stream” for that. I call this the Netflix of autonomous driving – a map on-demand service. It guarantees that your autonomous car gets the latest available map wherever it’s driving. We think we have the best high-definition map ecosystem for the autonomous driving industry. Ultimately, you want to make people really confident that the car knows what it is doing.

How does TomTom view Apple?
Apple is a customer. Our maps are on the iPhone. Uber is also using our technology and Microsoft Azure is powered by TomTom location technologies. Those businesses are increasingly using our maps, software and services for their purposes and their customers’.

Google recently won work from Volvo that used to be TomTom’s. Is Google a rival that worries TomTom?
Google used to be a customer of TomTom maps but they decided to do their own thing. At the moment, I think Google is really going into embedded systems [Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Volvo have announced deals to embed the Android operating system in their vehicles]. If they want to really do what we do, which is working with these complex setups of multiple parties and adapt to what car manufacturers are looking for, then they become a competitor for the automotive business. The competition is welcome. We say: Good luck. It’s not an easy business. I also don’t think they are used to dealing with those types of long [automotive] cycles. We are working with PSA in Europe. We are working with Mitsubishi as well, until 2021 when Google starts. Let’s see where they land. In the meantime, we are not standing still.

What about Garmin? Is it a big rival?
We don’t see them as a strong competitor. They are missing a big asset, which is the map. We make maps. They are more in the hardware and they are in the airplane and shipping industries so they have diversified. Overall, we have been clear since the beginning in our automotive strategy and we benefit from having key assets, meaning the maps, software, and connected services. That’s a key differentiator.
Makita 1 feb 2019 om 08:12








Mooi om te zien dat Automotive steeds meer smoel krijgt
moneymaker_BX 1 feb 2019 om 08:46








Wat een fantasieloos draadje onderwerp
Dan zal febr ook wel fantasieloos worden
SellTomtom 1 feb 2019 om 08:52








The thinking behind Bridgestone’s TomTom Telematics acquisition
29th January 2019 | 0 Comments

The thinking behind Bridgestone’s TomTom Telematics acquisition
Bridgestone bought TomTom Telematics for 910 million euros
Bridgestone’s successful acquisition of TomTom Telematics follows earlier reports that both Michelin and Bridgestone were vying to buy the Telematics business unit from Netherlands-based company TomTom. In addition, according to Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad, Michelin was one of four in the running. For its part, Michelin was allegedly aiming to add the business into its Michelin Solutions portfolio. Clearly, in order to maintain its original plans and to compete with Bridgestone, Michelin will now have to find an alternative way of moving forward.

Het Financieele Dagblad reported that the other interested parties were Pamplona Capital Management, which already holds a 26.5 per cent share in London-headquartered telematics and data analytics solutions provider Octo Telematics, and a second, unnamed investment company.

At the time, pricetag estimates ranged from 1 billion to 1.5 billion euros. With this in mind, Bridgestone’s successful bid of 910 million euros appears to have been well negotiated.

Following the news that Bridgestone won the race to acquire TomTom telematics, Tyres & Accessories got in touch with the tyre manufacturer to find out more. The official responses from the company’s press office help give us a clearer picture of the thinking behind the deal.

Tyres & Accessories: Why does a tyre company want to get involved in telematics? What has it got to do with making tyres? How does it affect Bridgestone’s tyre manufacturing output?

Bridgestone: Bridgestone EMEA is rapidly transforming from a tyre producer into a solutions leader. This is why, over the last few years, we have invested heavily in our digital transformation and, specifically, capabilities in data collection from sensors, data platforms and analytics, and pioneered a range of digital solutions and applications such as Tirematics, Mobox, FleetPulse, and Bridgestone Connect.

It’s in the fleet world where we see some of the greatest opportunities for growth. We foresee an increasing demand in the transportation sector (people and goods) where fleets will continue growing over individually-owned vehicles. Fleet owners and managers will need to maximise productivity and minimise total cost of ownership.

At Bridgestone EMEA, fleet solutions are a priority direction for our future because they are key enablers for new business models in the people mobility and goods transportation ecosystems. By combining TTT’s premium digital offering, tailored go-to-market system and underlying technology and data analytics with Bridgestone’s strong brand equity, large customer base and retail & R&D capabilities, a fleet solutions powerhouse will be created.

T&A: How does acquiring TomTom Telematics help Bridgestone become a mobility solutions leader?

Bridgestone: At Bridgestone, we have made digital mobility solutions and fleet solutions a strategic priority because it’s in the fleet world where we see some of the greatest opportunities for growth. TTT, the European market leader in digital fleet solutions and a front-runner in a double-digit growth industry, fits Bridgestone strategically.

It has a tailored go-to-market system, a competitive and robust product offer including WebFleet and NextFleet, and strong underlying technology and data analytics. On top of this, it has a large user base of more than 50,000 customers across 860,000 vehicles of which more than two thirds are commercial.

TTT is also well-positioned for future growth in fleet solutions and to develop new business models relying on software capabilities.

The access to the biggest European data platform of cars and trucks will strengthen and enhanced our tyre development in particular in the space of virtual development and testing as well as predictive modelling and connected tyres. This will enable us to stay at the leading edge of innovation in support of our OEM and replacement customers.

T&A: Is this as applicable to consumer fleet driving as it is to commercial?

Bridgestone: TTT is a division of TomTom, the European market leader in digital fleet solutions and a front-runner in a double-digit growth industry. It has a tailored go-to-market system, a competitive and robust product offer including WebFleet and NextFleet, and strong underlying technology and data analytics. On top of this, it has a large installed user base of more than 50,000 customers across 860,000 vehicles of which more than two-thirds are commercial, and great customer intimacy and satisfaction levels
JIBA 1 feb 2019 om 08:58








quote:

moneymaker_BX schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 08:46:


Wat een fantasieloos draadje onderwerp
Dan zal febr ook wel fantasieloos worden



Aan fantasie geen tekort, daar hebben we tenslotte jou voor Mm_Bx!
holenbeer 1 feb 2019 om 09:09








goedemorgen, even volgen, niks te melden. Zouden meer mensen moeten doen :-)
ketchup of catch-up 1 feb 2019 om 09:31









@ Saucier

" het moge duidelijk zijn werken bij TT is een stuk aangenamer en lucratiever dan aandeelhouder zijn van TT "

compleet ongepaste arrogantie zo over Google te praten, verder kunnen jullie een voorbeeld nemen aan Garmin hoe die zichzelf hebben herpakt en een pracht rendement geven voor de aandeelhouder
kunnen jullie allemaal nog heel veel van leren
stop met melken vh bedrijf en start met leveren voor de aandeelhouder
tatje 1 feb 2019 om 09:47








Ik weet niet meer wie het zei :-):-)

Maar ik ben zo excited.

- Harold nov 2018 som vd delen is meer waard dan de beurswaarde
- Harold nov 2018 ik sluit een overname of vergaande samenwerking niet uit
- Harold nov 2018, waarom zou 1,7 miljard omzet per jaar niet kunnen.
- jan 2018 geweldig interview Alain de taeye
- jan 2018 geweldig interview met Antoine Saucier.
- jan 2018 geweldig interview met Bridgestone, ik denk dat de "" bijzaken "" bijna evenveel waarde hebben als de geldsom van 910

En dat allemaal na de Q3 2018 cijfers, maar voor de Q4 2018 FY cijfers.

Ik heb dit bij Tom Tom nog nooit meegemaakt tussen 2 kwartalen in :-) :-)

Gewoon mijn mening en geen advies.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQqwG_rQx7A

Hier is het meer opgewonden :-):-)

Maakt het uit :-)
Topper 1 feb 2019 om 09:50








quote:

ketchup of catch-up schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 09:31:



@ Saucier

" het moge duidelijk zijn werken bij TT is een stuk aangenamer en lucratiever dan aandeelhouder zijn van TT "

compleet ongepaste arrogantie zo over Google te praten, verder kunnen jullie een voorbeeld nemen aan Garmin hoe die zichzelf hebben herpakt en een pracht rendement geven voor de aandeelhouder
kunnen jullie allemaal nog heel veel van leren
stop met melken vh bedrijf en start met leveren voor de aandeelhouder






Eens. Zelfs een verkoop van telematics brengt het aandeel niet eens terug boven de 8. Mijn verwachting vooraf was een range tussen 9-10. Zat er voor de zoveelste keer compleet naast. Maart vorig jaar n.a.v reuters bericht sloot de koers op 8,15. Blijkbaar gelooft de markt nog steeds niet in de aanpak. Vertrouwen in zelfstandig scenario kan denk ik alleen hersteld worden door bekendmaking deelneming van bijv Microsoft.
Mijn persoonlijke voorkeur heeft nog steeds een overname. TomTom heeft niets te zoeken op de beurs. Keer op keer wordt dat bevestigd. Alle mooie verhalen ten spijt. De koers is voor aandeelhouders de enige waarheid.
Sunshine Band 1 feb 2019 om 09:52








hallo ketchup,
Ik ben het met je eens dat er sprake is van enige arrogantie.
Net als jij ben ik ook erg kritisch op het management van T2. Ik vind echter wel dat wat meer zelfvertrouwen en een beetje arrogantie op zijn plaats is. Daar heeft het namelijk de afgelopen jaren aan ontbroken en dat heeft zijn weerslag gehad op de koers en de gevoeligheid van de koers voor wisselend nieuws.

Het is niet goed, of het is verkeerd; daar moeten we wel vanaf, beter laat dan nooit wat mij betreft

KC
tatje 1 feb 2019 om 09:53








Je gelooft in Tom Tom of niet :-)

Corinne en ik :-):-)

www.youtube.com/watch?v=whq2XZyMT9s
tatje 1 feb 2019 om 09:59








quote:

Sunshine Band schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 09:52:


hallo ketchup,
Ik ben het met je eens dat er sprake is van enige arrogantie.
Net als jij ben ik ook erg kritisch op het management van T2. Ik vind echter wel dat wat meer zelfvertrouwen en een beetje arrogantie op zijn plaats is. Daar heeft het namelijk de afgelopen jaren aan ontbroken en dat heeft zijn weerslag gehad op de koers en de gevoeligheid van de koers voor wisselend nieuws.

Het is niet goed, of het is verkeerd; daar moeten we wel vanaf, beter laat dan nooit wat mij betreft

KC


Mee eens.

Arrogantie !

Is het wel arrogantie !!

tm Q3 2018 hebben ze de kwek gehouden over hun super produkten.

Nu schreeuwen ze het sinds Q3 van de daken en lijkt het op arrogantie.

Ik denk gewoon, dat voor Tom Tom momenteel the end game bezig is.

Welke ?

Dat laat ik aan de fantasie van de forumleden over :-)

Zo, ligt veel sneeuw, dus flink stappen buiten, lijkt me :-)
ketchup of catch-up 1 feb 2019 om 10:04









@ sunshine, spijtig genoeg is de enige binnen TT die de Banken voor 'vol' aanzien HG zelf, en zolang HG zijn toon niet wenst te veranderen en eindelijk eens een keertje 'beefy' overkomt bij de jaar-presentatie dan is de toon voor het jaar alweer gezet

hopelijk gaat HG nu echt eens een keertje vol vertrouwen en doelgericht komen met cijfers voor omzet, wpa, groei, orderboek en marktverdeling
zolang hij echter telkenmale blijft watertrappelen en liefst de handrem aantrekt gaat het helemaal niets worden met dit aandeel en je kan je zo langzamerhand afvragen is dit nu onderdeel van een strategie, of is het gewoon incompetentie en gebrek aan presentatie expertise.
~Justin~ 1 feb 2019 om 10:21








Met een beetje Amsterdams gogme is niks mis

Het is in deze context trouwens ook terecht: google gaat zich niet in ecosystemen wurmen: die maken iets zelf en verkopen het kant en klaar vanaf de plank. Met dus beperkingen (geen maatwerk, geen eigen merk) voor de autofabrikant.

Volvo is de kleinste autofabrikant met klein budget en ze zaten in een timesqueeze. Er kwam een nieuwe jonge R&D manager en om een statement te maken wees hij vele leveranciers de deur en liet Google binnen. Daarmee enerzijds de sleutel uit handen gevend (naiviteit) qua data en customer experience, maar anderzijds wel een deadline halen tegen mogelijk minder kosten.

Google is geen concurrent voor de tier1 en tier2 leveranciers, de leveranciers zijn concurrent van zichzelf. Als er 10 partijen betrokken zijn dan bepaalt de zwakste schakel het tempo. Daarom hamerde Goddijn in de laatste conference call op het feit dat het niet gaat om Google maar om “better software practices”, dus een snellere en slimmere manier van software maken (meer Agile) in de hele industrie. Het was dus een “wake up call” voor de industrie om beter samen te werken. Het eindproduct van tomtom en partners sluit beter aan op de wensen van autofabrikanten en door Google Play en Apple CarPlay erbij aan te bieden houd je ook de consument tevreden. De werkprocessen sluiten echter niet altijd aan op wensen van autofabrikanten en dan is Google maps een ‘quick fix’

Ik zie volvo en renault als twee geisoleerde incidenten. Bij volvo was het een mix van een kleine speler met timing en busget issue en iemand die zich wil bewijzen en niet strategisch handelt (imho).

Bij Renault - aangezien het op een select aantal modellen is - lijkt het op een mix van een pilot en een warning shot. Ze gebruiken Google om hun leveranciers onder druk te houden, wakker te schudden zo je wilt, om hun prestaties te verhogen. De autofabrikanten hebben de Tier1’s hard nodig in concurrentie met silicon valley maar raken soms ook gefrustreerd. Ik las ergens dat de drie Duitse eigenaren ook gefrustreerd zijn over HERE en nadenken over een IPO. Dat zou heel gunstig zijn voor TomTom want dan kunnen ze de Duitse fabrikanten makkelijker terugwinnen. Plus dat het weer wat fantasie in de markt brengt over de waarde van maps. Nee, een saai jaar wordt het allerminst! Good luck to you all, long of short of wisselend daartussen, trader of belegger.
TKR 1 feb 2019 om 10:42








quote:

moneymaker_BX schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 08:46:


Wat een fantasieloos draadje onderwerp
Dan zal febr ook wel fantasieloos worden


Nee dan liever die onnozele draadjes van jou pffff...
TKR 1 feb 2019 om 10:45








quote:

ketchup of catch-up schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 09:31:



@ Saucier

" het moge duidelijk zijn werken bij TT is een stuk aangenamer en lucratiever dan aandeelhouder zijn van TT "

compleet ongepaste arrogantie zo over Google te praten, verder kunnen jullie een voorbeeld nemen aan Garmin hoe die zichzelf hebben herpakt en een pracht rendement geven voor de aandeelhouder
kunnen jullie allemaal nog heel veel van leren
stop met melken vh bedrijf en start met leveren voor de aandeelhouder





Als Here met positief verhaal komt is het prima en nu komt TomTom een keer en dan is het weer niet goed..
VeniVidiMerui 1 feb 2019 om 10:47








quote:

Sunshine Band schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 08:10:


[...]
Apple is a customer. Our maps are on the iPhone. Uber is also using our technology and Microsoft Azure is powered by TomTom location technologies. Those businesses are increasingly using our maps, software and services for their purposes and their customers’.
[...]

increasingly.. zou mooi zijn als we dat ook eens gaan terugzien in de omzet
JIBA 1 feb 2019 om 11:47








quote:

ketchup of catch-up schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 09:31:



@ Saucier

" het moge duidelijk zijn werken bij TT is een stuk aangenamer en lucratiever dan aandeelhouder zijn van TT "

compleet ongepaste arrogantie zo over Google te praten, verder kunnen jullie een voorbeeld nemen aan Garmin hoe die zichzelf hebben herpakt en een pracht rendement geven voor de aandeelhouder
kunnen jullie allemaal nog heel veel van leren
stop met melken vh bedrijf en start met leveren voor de aandeelhouder






Lariekoek. Dit is gewoon duidelijke taal. Google is niet heilig, integendeel.
Ik ben juist blij met deze duidelijke taal, laat ze dat maar meer doen.
Als HG met zijn voorzichtige taal en ge uh uh stuntelt, komt daar weer commentaar op.

Beetje de ketchup op de verkeerde plek spuiten is dit, naar mijn mening.
