Belastingzaken« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Ervaringen fiscale gevolgen investeren in MLP vennootschappen?
Heeft er hier iemand ervaring met het investeren in Amerikaanse zgn. MLP vennootschappen? Dit zijn een soort commanditaire vennootschappen met verhandelbare participatie-eenheden.
Ik ben vooral benieuwd of er hier mensen zijn die weleens een Amerikaanse belastingaangifte hebben gedaan op basis van een ontvangen K1 formulier? Zo ja, hoe omslachtig is dit en heb je dan ook aangifte moeten doen in een aantal staten (dus naast de federale inkomstenbelasting)?
