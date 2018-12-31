ProQR Therapeutics « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

DeZwarteRidder 31 dec 2018 om 15:05
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
40.919
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2826
Gegeven: 2390
We are ProQR
We are ProQR, a company on a mission to create new medicines for patients in need. We focus on a group of diseases called rare diseases, with a very high need for new medicines. Out of the approximately 7,000 rare diseases, less than 400 have a treatment, and we intend to change that. To treat these diseases we use RNA therapies, a technology that allows us to address inherited diseases that are caused by a genetic defect. Our focus is on diseases that are very severe or life threatening, and have limited treatment options. Amongst others we work on the development of new medicines for several forms of inherited blindness such as Leber’s congenital amaurosis and Usher syndrome, a lung disease called cystic fibrosis, and a debilitating skin disease named dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Patients come first
We know first-hand what impact rare disease make to patients and their loved ones, and therefore we always put patients first. Our mission is to help patients by creating new medicines to address their disease. As we believe in passion and commitment we have built a team of 140 ProQRians, from all walks of life and over 30 different nationalities, which are up to the challenge committed to make a difference to the patients we serve.

Our science
Cutting edge science is at the core of the medicines we develop. At our state-of-the-art labs in Leiden, the Netherlands, our scientists are working day in day out to discover and optimize ways to treat genetic rare diseases. We are specialized in the development of RNA therapeutics; drugs that consist of a short piece of synthetic RNA. This technology enables us to make temporary corrections to “genes” and therefor restore protein expression that is crucial for our bodies to function. Since the start of our company we have invented and optimized an arsenal of different RNA technologies that each are able to address a different type of genetic defect.

Together we are stronger
To accomplish our mission we have created a global network of partners: patients, patient organizations, scientist, doctors and regulators. In collaboration with these partners we are able to better understand the need of patients, advance our science and accelerate our development programs to get new medicines to patients in need as rapid as possible. As we believe in the power of collaboration, we work closely with communities and experts to accomplish our mission for the patients we serve.

Founded in 2012
When our CEO was confronted with the diagnoses of his newborn son with cystic fibrosis, he decided to start ProQR to help patients like his son. He collected a group of experienced biotech entrepreneurs around him and in 2012 founded ProQR with co-founders Dinko Valerio, Gerard Platenburg and Henri A. Termeer.

Henri was a visionary rare disease leader that pioneered rare disease drug development as the CEO of Genzyme. In 2017 Henri unexpectedly passed away. ProQR will continue to honor his legacy through completing the mission we set out together.

Learn more on HenriTermeer.org
ivet 2 jan 2019 om 14:38
1
Lid sinds: 17 mei 2017
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
333
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 107
Gegeven: 9
finance.yahoo.com/news/proqr-receives...

ProQR Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for QR-421a for Usher Syndrome Type 2
GlobeNewswire•January 2, 2019
LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases, today announced that it received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for QR-421a. QR-421a is a first-in-class investigational RNA-based oligonucleotide designed to address the underlying cause of the vision loss associated with Usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa (RP) due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene.

Fast Track designation is granted by FDA to drugs that are under development for serious conditions and have the potential to fulfill an unmet medical need. It was established with the intention to bring promising drugs to patients sooner by facilitating the development with more frequent FDA interactions and expediting the review process.

“We are very pleased with the Fast Track designation the FDA granted us for QR-421a. Patients with Usher syndrome, the leading cause of combined deafness and blindness, currently have no available therapies for their vision loss and this designation emphasizes the high unmet need in this disease,” said Daniel de Boer, Chief Executive Officer of ProQR. “We are also looking forward to begin enrollment in the Phase 1/2 STELLAR clinical trial in the coming months with preliminary data expected in mid-2019.”

About QR-421a

QR-421a is a first-in-class investigational RNA-based oligonucleotide designed to address the underlying cause of vision loss in Usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa (RP) due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene. Mutations in this exon can cause loss of functional usherin protein that causes the disease. QR-421a is designed to exclude the genetic defect from the RNA in the eye, such that it leads to the expression of a shortened but functional usherin protein, thereby modifying the underlying disease. QR-421a has received orphan drug designation in the United States and the European Union.

About Usher Syndrome

Usher syndrome is the leading cause of combined deafness and blindness. Patients with this syndrome generally progress to a stage in which they have very limited central vision and moderate to severe deafness. Usher syndrome type 2 is one of the most common forms of Usher syndrome and is caused by mutations in the USH2A gene. To date, there are no approved treatments or products in clinical development that treat the vision loss associated with Usher syndrome type 2.
Tom3 2 jan 2019 om 15:32
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
6.370
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 836
Gegeven: 360
Nog geen DEB update helaas. Fast track designation voor Usher is een welkome afleiding. Usher is qua commercie ook vele malen belangrijker dan de DEB indicatie waar minimaal 2 concurrenten op het vinkentouw zitten.
ivet 2 jan 2019 om 15:44
0
Lid sinds: 17 mei 2017
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
333
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 107
Gegeven: 9
wat dat betreft is Usher een goed vangnet ingeval DEB tegen zou vallen...90% terugval is dan niet zomaar het geval, wat bij één productgedreven biotechs groter risico is.

Het onthaal op Nasdaq van dit bericht is tekenend...koersen verlopen zo vaak onlogisch, dat ik de effectenbeurzen eerder neveneffectenbeurzen zou willen noemen.
Kelewan 2 jan 2019 om 17:00
0
Lid sinds: 12 nov 2004
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
2.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1854
Gegeven: 410
Mooi nieuws Ivet, dank!
Fast track vergroot en versnelt niet alleen de kans op succes, maar is ook een positief oordeel door een deskundige derde. Benieuwd wat dit jaar qua ontwikkelingen en koers gaat brengen, de koersontwikkeling van 2018 zal dit jaar niet (eenvoudig) te herhalen zijn, maar een ATH lijkt me wel.
Beste wensen voor 2019!
Guy-vdk 2 jan 2019 om 17:08
0
Lid sinds: 15 sep 2015
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
112
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 13
Gegeven: 0
Blijkbaar wordt dit nieuws goed onthaald,een flinke koersstijging is daar het gevolg van.Gelukkig nieuwjaar trouwens beste Proqr forumleden.
jan941 3 jan 2019 om 13:33
0
Lid sinds: 15 feb 2005
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.207
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 364
Gegeven: 2976
ProQR to Host R&D Day in New York on January 29

ir.proqr.com/news-releases/news-relea...
Tom3 3 jan 2019 om 13:41
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
6.370
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 836
Gegeven: 360
Men zwijgt in alle talen over DEB, staat tenminste niet vermeld op de agenda in NY.
jan941 7 jan 2019 om 15:35
0
Lid sinds: 15 feb 2005
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.207
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 364
Gegeven: 2976
ProQR Reaches Agreement with the FDA on Design of Phase 2/3 Pivotal Trial for Sepofarsen (QR-110) for Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis 10

ir.proqr.com/news-releases/news-relea...
Tom3 7 jan 2019 om 16:49
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
6.370
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 836
Gegeven: 360
Het nieuws over Sepofarsen leidt helaas niet tot hoera geroep op een gifgroene beurs (wat betreft biotech dan).
4finance 7 jan 2019 om 17:09
0
Lid sinds: 24 jan 2014
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.679
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 156
Gegeven: 2
quote:

Tom3 schreef op 7 jan 2019 om 16:49:


Het nieuws over Sepofarsen leidt helaas niet tot hoera geroep op een gifgroene beurs (wat betreft biotech dan).


Tom, op dit moment is APTEVO een koopje :-) Persbericht van 7 januari...
finance.yahoo.com/news/aptevo-therape...
De Troon Jan 7 jan 2019 om 18:57
0
Lid sinds: 13 dec 2017
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
915
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 24
Gegeven: 3
Even een vraagje waarom stijgt axsome vandaag zo hard, Peter ik heb ze ook nog in portefeuille gelukkig, alleen niet zo veel als jou..!
Tomski 7 jan 2019 om 19:56
0
Lid sinds: 29 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
3
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1
Gegeven: 0
Was toch goed nieuws, vanwaar deze daling en dit bij een gifgroene biotech dag ?
Tom3 7 jan 2019 om 19:58
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
6.370
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 836
Gegeven: 360
quote:

4finance schreef op 7 jan 2019 om 17:09:


[...]

Tom, op dit moment is APTEVO een koopje :-) Persbericht van 7 januari...
finance.yahoo.com/news/aptevo-therape...





Het zou wellicht ook nog kunnen maar ze hebben een domme deal gesloten met Lincoln Park waardoor bij de huidige koersen sprake is van een verdubbeling van het aandelenkapitaal. Ze hebben ook nog lang geen kandidaat in fase 3. Ik heb er wel een beetje spijt van dat ik recentelijk geen aandelen Fate Therapeutics op $ 12 naar binnen heb gehaald. Noteren nu al weer $16. Ik zit nu op een verdubbeling van de koers van Arrowhead, Affimed en Verastem te wachten. Bij ProQR is het wachten op DEB.
4finance 8 jan 2019 om 09:33
0
Lid sinds: 24 jan 2014
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.679
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 156
Gegeven: 2
quote:

Tom3 schreef op 7 jan 2019 om 19:58:


[...]

Het zou wellicht ook nog kunnen maar ze hebben een domme deal gesloten met Lincoln Park waardoor bij de huidige koersen sprake is van een verdubbeling van het aandelenkapitaal. Ze hebben ook nog lang geen kandidaat in fase 3. Ik heb er wel een beetje spijt van dat ik recentelijk geen aandelen Fate Therapeutics op $ 12 naar binnen heb gehaald. Noteren nu al weer $16. Ik zit nu op een verdubbeling van de koers van Arrowhead, Affimed en Verastem te wachten. Bij ProQR is het wachten op DEB.


Tom, Het was natuurlijk te verwachten dat na de recente sell off het herstel er aan zat te komen. Ik heb mijn positie Arrowhead rond $12 fors uitgebreid. Over de gehele bandbreedte moet ik nog fors herstellen. :-) Affimed heb ik ook alle vertrouwen in... APTEVO heb ik vorige week nog bijgekocht op $1,15... Staat nu al weer zo'n 35% hoger.. Maar eens kijken dit jaar waar het uit gaat komen. PROQR ook vorige week iets uitgebreid. Kortom 2019 kan beginnen :-) Succes met je beleggingen.
Tom3 8 jan 2019 om 09:42
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
6.370
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 836
Gegeven: 360
quote:

4finance schreef op 8 jan 2019 om 09:33:


[...]

Tom, Het was natuurlijk te verwachten dat na de recente sell off het herstel er aan zat te komen. Ik heb mijn positie Arrowhead rond $12 fors uitgebreid. Over de gehele bandbreedte moet ik nog fors herstellen. :-) Affimed heb ik ook alle vertrouwen in... APTEVO heb ik vorige week nog bijgekocht op $1,15... Staat nu al weer zo'n 35% hoger.. Maar eens kijken dit jaar waar het uit gaat komen. PROQR ook vorige week iets uitgebreid. Kortom 2019 kan beginnen :-) Succes met je beleggingen.






De huidige opleving bij de biotechs komt natuurlijk ook door het recente overname geweld. Ik moet nog zien of dat klimaat stand houd als Trump weer gaat schreeuwen dat de medicijnen weer veel te duur worden. Hij zal toch een keer een compromis moeten sluiten met de democraten zo lijkt me.
drulletje drie 8 jan 2019 om 09:43
0
Lid sinds: 04 dec 2003
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
17.819
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 323
Gegeven: 146
Arrowhead heeft de ARO-AAT naar Phase 2 gezet gister en ARO-ANG 3 is richting Phase 2 gegaan gister! Aanpassing ARO-AAT 2 heb ik nog geen persbericht van gezien dus wellicht vandaag en dan over de $ 15.00!

www.businesswire.com/news/home/201901...
4finance 8 jan 2019 om 10:55
0
Lid sinds: 24 jan 2014
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.679
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 156
Gegeven: 2
quote:

drulletje drie schreef op 8 jan 2019 om 09:43:


Arrowhead heeft de ARO-AAT naar Phase 2 gezet gister en ARO-ANG 3 is richting Phase 2 gegaan gister! Aanpassing ARO-AAT 2 heb ik nog geen persbericht van gezien dus wellicht vandaag en dan over de $ 15.00!

www.businesswire.com/news/home/201901...


ARROWHEAD ligt er prachtig bij. Een bio aandeel wat je in de porto moet hebben. Dat gaat nog fors omhoog lopen in 2019-2020.
4finance 8 jan 2019 om 12:04
0
Lid sinds: 24 jan 2014
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.679
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 156
Gegeven: 2
quote:

Tom3 schreef op 8 jan 2019 om 09:42:


[...]

De huidige opleving bij de biotechs komt natuurlijk ook door het recente overname geweld. Ik moet nog zien of dat klimaat stand houd als Trump weer gaat schreeuwen dat de medicijnen weer veel te duur worden. Hij zal toch een keer een compromis moeten sluiten met de democraten zo lijkt me.


Ja, het zal nog wel even heen en weer springen op de beurzen zijn voorlopig. Ik hou mijn posities vast op dit niveau of koop nog wat bij.....
Guy-vdk 8 jan 2019 om 17:00
0
Lid sinds: 15 sep 2015
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
112
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 13
Gegeven: 0
Proqr kreeg gisteren een tikje op een groene beurs..Vandaag nog een grotere tik zie ik -13%,wat is er gaande?
