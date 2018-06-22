Technische Analyse « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Outlook AEX this week [25/6 - 29/6]
AEX outlook for the week to come [25/6 - 29-6]:
A little premature, have to wait for price action to unfold, but this is what i expect for (first half of) next week.
Move back into the middle of the range.
Move up to run previous weeks highs.
Chart: Outlook AEX this week [18/6 - 22/6]
Bijlage:
Update AEX - monday open:
Price hit first downside target (555.25) on the open.
Looking for a retrace up, then a further decline to close Friday's gap.
Chart: charts.mql5.com/18/582/aex-m15-ava-tr...
Bijlage:
Update AEX - Monday London-session:
Price hit 555.25, then reversed up to the upside target (558) closing today's gap.
Then reversed down again as predicted, on it's way to Friday's gap at 552.50.
It's early in the week, so we have to wait how price reacts after gap-close.
Price could go deeper to work the lows at 550.80.
Intraweek i'm bullish AEX, expecting a run up to previous weeks highs above 560.
Chart: charts.mql5.com/18/583/aex-m5-ava-tra...
Bijlage:
09:11
De aandelenbeurs in Amsterdam deed maandag een stap terug. Ook de andere Europese beursgraadmeters stonden ...
