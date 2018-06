Technische Analyse « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Update AEX - Monday London-session:Price hit 555.25, then reversed up to the upside target (558) closing today's gap.Then reversed down again as predicted, on it's way to Friday's gap at 552.50.It's early in the week, so we have to wait how price reacts after gap-close.Price could go deeper to work the lows at 550.80.Intraweek i'm bullish AEX, expecting a run up to previous weeks highs above 560.Chart: charts.mql5.com/18/583/aex-m5-ava-tra...