HTF we just had quad expiry last friday.

It is not unusual to see a shift in direction afterwards.

Fundamentally we have FED hiking rates and ECB tapering QE (both bearish stocks / indices)

Politically we have troublesome circumstances in the EU-periphery (Italy, Spain, Brexit)

Seasonally we see AEX weakening in (the 2nd part of) June.

Looking to sell the AEX at the (previous weeks/month) highs.

Chart:
Bijlage: