Outlook AEX this week [18/6 - 22/6]
HTF we just had quad expiry last friday.
It is not unusual to see a shift in direction afterwards.
Fundamentally we have FED hiking rates and ECB tapering QE (both bearish stocks / indices)
Politically we have troublesome circumstances in the EU-periphery (Italy, Spain, Brexit)
Seasonally we see AEX weakening in (the 2nd part of) June.
Looking to sell the AEX at the (previous weeks/month) highs.
Chart: cdn.thehuddle.nl/uploads/tenants/124/...
Bijlage:
Markt vandaag
15 jun
De beurzen in New York zijn vrijdag met kleine verliezen gesloten. De importheffingen die president Donald ...
4
Indices
|
|AEX
|561,71
|-1,03%
|
|Dow30#
|25.071,34
|-0,08%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1607
|+0,29%
|
|Germany30^
|13.045,30
|+0,27%
|
|Gold spot
|1.279,63
|-1,74%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.686,75
|0,00%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|7.746,38
|-0,19%
