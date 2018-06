HTF we just had quad expiry last friday.It is not unusual to see a shift in direction afterwards.Fundamentally we have FED hiking rates and ECB tapering QE (both bearish stocks / indices)Politically we have troublesome circumstances in the EU-periphery (Italy, Spain, Brexit)Seasonally we see AEX weakening in (the 2nd part of) June.Looking to sell the AEX at the (previous weeks/month) highs.Chart: cdn.thehuddle.nl/uploads/tenants/124/...