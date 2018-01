Vooruit, ik doe er nog eentje:"StocksTo begin, the animal spirits and bullish market optimism of President Trump’s first year in office will extend well into the New Year. The GOP tax reform bill should deliver a great short-term boon to businesses and corporate earnings. This will provide a further boost to the stock market via corporate share buybacks – bringing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to just a hair above 28,152.Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to reduce its balance sheet and raise the price of credit will ultimately exhaust the 9 year bull market. Sometime around late-summer the stock market will crack. An abrupt 10 percent correction will occur.Algorithmic traders will buy-the-dip as they’re pre-programmed to do. Stocks will quickly bounce upward and approach their all-time high like they have following every other market blip since 2009. However, this time a new all-time high will not be attained. Shrewd investors will sell the bounce and exit to the safety of cash.By October, pre-programmed buying will morph to pre-programmed selling, and an abrupt collapse will be triggered. Valuations will once again matter. A multi-year bear market will commence that’ll eventually end in the early part of the next decade, following a 60 percent decline of the S&P 500.But that’s nothing. Treasury investors are in for a much greater level of capital destruction.""The last time the interest rate cycle bottomed out was during the early-1940s. The low inflection point for the 10-Year Treasury note at that time was a yield somewhere around 2 percent. After that, interest rates generally rose for the next 40 years."