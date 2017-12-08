Edelmetalen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Cecilia Jamasmie | Dec. 1, 2017, 8:09 AM
Canada’s Barrick Gold (TSX, NYSE:ABX), the world’s top bullion producer by volume, is investing Cdn$9.12 million in fellow junior miner Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V:RGD), which has interests in four different projects in South America’s North Atlantic coast.
The non-brokered private placement gives Barrick about 15% of Reunion’s issued and outstanding common shares, on a non-diluted basis (after giving effect to the transaction).
“Depending on market conditions and other factors, including Reunion’s business and financial condition, Barrick may, subject to the investor rights agreement entered into in connection with the transaction, acquire additional common shares or other securities of Reunion or dispose of some or all of the common shares or other securities of Reunion that it owns at such time,” the Toronto-based gold giant said in the statement.
As part of the deal, the two companies have entered into an investor rights agreement that provides certain rights and obligations as long as Barrick continues to hold more than 10% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Reunion, the latter said in a separate statement.
Quebec-based Reunion is focused on exploring gold projects in the highly prospective and under-explored Guiana Shield gold district.
In French Guiana, Reunion has options to acquire a 75% stake in Dorlin project which contains a historical estimate of 1.6 M ounces of gold, as well as a 100% ownership in Boulanger, located 40 km south of Cayenne.
In December 2016, Reunion entered into an agreement that gives it the option to acquire an 80% share of another project — Haute Mana.
In Guyana, early stage exploration will begin soon on the company’s fully-owned Aremu project, which is located 90 km from Guyana Gold’s Aurora mine, and where the metal is currently being produced on-site by artisanal miners.
Shares in the junior miner soared on the news, with the stock trading in Toronto almost 7% higher to 16 Canadian cents by 10:54AM.
Investors were not equally kind to Barrick, whose stock was slightly down (-0.51%) to Cdn$17.73.
Ben benieuwd hoe groot de goudvoorraden zijn in Suriname en Frans-Guyana langs de kust.
Kan een mooi aandeel worden.
Forecast
Reunion Gold Corporation is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold mineral properties in the Guiana Shield region in South America. The main projects are Oko West in Guyana, NW Extension in Suriname, and Boulanger and Dorlin in French Guiana. The Oko West Project is in the Cuyuni Mining District, approximately 95 kilometers west of Georgetown and accessible by the Puruni laterite road and trails from the town of Itabali on the Mazaruni river. The NW Extension Project is located approximately 60 kilometers (km) to the west-southwest of the capital city of Paramaribo and approximately 70 km northwest of the Rosebel mine. The Boulanger Project is located 40 km south of Cayenne, the capital of French Guiana. The Dorlin Project consists of over 84 square kilometers Exploitation Permit for gold in the central west region of French Guiana, 190 km southwest of the capital Cayenne.
Op naar 0,24 cent de oude top.
