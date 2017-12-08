Edelmetalen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Reunion Gold Corporation is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold mineral properties in the Guiana Shield region in South America. The main projects are Oko West in Guyana, NW Extension in Suriname, and Boulanger and Dorlin in French Guiana. The Oko West Project is in the Cuyuni Mining District, approximately 95 kilometers west of Georgetown and accessible by the Puruni laterite road and trails from the town of Itabali on the Mazaruni river. The NW Extension Project is located approximately 60 kilometers (km) to the west-southwest of the capital city of Paramaribo and approximately 70 km northwest of the Rosebel mine. The Boulanger Project is located 40 km south of Cayenne, the capital of French Guiana. The Dorlin Project consists of over 84 square kilometers Exploitation Permit for gold in the central west region of French Guiana, 190 km southwest of the capital Cayenne.