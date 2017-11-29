ProQR Therapeutics « Terug naar discussie overzicht

QR-313 for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa
ProQR Receives Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for Drug Candidate QR-313 for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa
Key Updates
•ProQR’s drug candidate, QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) receives orphan drug designation in the EU from the EMA.
•QR-313 also received U.S. ODD from the FDA in September 2017.
•QR-313 represents the fifth candidate in the company’s pipeline to receive ODD in the U.S. and EU.
•DEB is a severe genetic skin disease with no disease modifying treatments currently available.
•QR-313 targets the most common mutations within DEB, which are mutations in exon 73 of the COL7A1 gene and is designed for topical administration.
•QR-313 is expected to enter the clinic in 2018, with interim data also expected in 2018.
LEIDEN, the Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V.(Nasdaq:PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases including cystic fibrosis, Leber's congenital amaurosis 10 and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, today announced that investigational drug QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) has received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). QR-313 is a first-in-class RNA-based oligonucleotide designed to address the underlying cause in dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) due to mutations in exon 73 of the COL7A1 gene. DEB is a rare genetic disease that can lead to severe blistering of the skin resulting in high treatment burden and poor quality of life for patients.
In September 2017, QR-313 also received ODD from the FDA. This marks the fifth drug candidate in the company’s pipeline to receive ODD from the FDA and EMA. A first-in-human clinical trial of QR-313 is expected to be initiated in 2018, with interim data readout also expected in 2018.
“We are pleased to have orphan drug designation for our QR-313 program targeting dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in both the U.S. and Europe,” said David M. Rodman, MD, Chief Development Strategy Officer of ProQR. “This represents another milestone for our company and highlights the unmet need for patients with this devastating disease. Our goal is to develop and actively advance a pipeline of programs that can treat DEB mutations in a targeted manner.”
About EMA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD)
In Europe, to qualify for orphan drug designation, a medicine must be intended for the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a disease that is life-threatening or chronically debilitating, when the prevalence in the EU is not more than 5 in 10,000 (or it is unlikely that marketing of the medicine would generate sufficient returns to justify the investment needed for its development), and when no satisfactory method of diagnosis, prevention or treatment of the condition exist, or, if such method exists, the medicine will be of significant benefit to those affected by the condition. As incentives to encourage the development of orphan medicines, the EU offers protocol assistance specific for designated orphan medicines, 10 years of market exclusivity once the medicine is on the market, and fee reductions.
About QR-313
QR-313 is a first-in-class RNA-based oligonucleotide designed to address the underlying cause of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) due to mutations in exon 73 of the COL7A1 gene. Mutations in this exon can cause loss of functional collagen type VII (C7) protein. Absence of C7 results in the loss of anchoring fibrils that normally link the dermal and epidermal layers of the skin together. QR-313 is designed to exclude exon 73 from the mRNA (exon skipping) and produce a functional C7 protein, thereby restoring functionality of the anchoring fibrils. www.ir.proqr.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=2537...
Goed nieuws! :)
idd...maar zolang de emissie niet afgerond is blijft de koers speelbal van speculanten/hedgefunds en al wat dies meer zij...money rules...medische vooruitgang is mooi meegenomen is wellicht het adagio.
Om fundamentele redenen lijkt PRQR genoeg te bieden om te blijven volgen. De ontwikkelingen hebben een positieve ondertoon (zachtjes uitgedrukt)
ivet schreef op 29 nov 2017 om 17:39:
idd...maar zolang de emissie niet afgerond is blijft de koers speelbal van speculanten/hedgefunds en al wat dies meer zij...money rules...medische vooruitgang is mooi meegenomen is wellicht het adagio.
Om fundamentele redenen lijkt PRQR genoeg te bieden om te blijven volgen. De ontwikkelingen hebben een positieve ondertoon (zachtjes uitgedrukt)
De emissie was toch underwritten en dus bij voorbaat succesvol?
Volgens de EB Research Partnership zijn er alleen al in de VS 30.000 EB patiënten. Worldwide kom je dan al snel op 300.000 uit. De ziekte beperkt zich niet tot een bepaald ras en/of geslacht:
www.ebresearch.org/
Ook organen kunnen aangetast worden, het gaat niet alleen om de huid.
Abeona Therapeutics is ook bezig met gentherapie voor EB, zit al in fase 3.
www.bloomberg.com/quote/ABEO:US
