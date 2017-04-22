Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Maya gold & Silver (opschroeven productie)
MYA: eentje om in de gaten te houden.
Nu nog erg interessant onder de 15 cent.
Do your DD ;)
BLAINVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Maya Gold & Silver ("Maya" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:MYA) is pleased to report the production of silver for the month of February 2017 as well as an update of the mining operations at its Zgounder Millenium Silver Mine.
February 2017, Operational Highlights
Production information Month ended Production information
two months ended February 28,
February 28, 2017 2017 2016
Tonnage of dry material processed (t) 4,113 9,088 9,075
Average grade processed (g/t Ag) 405.8 392.2 399.4
Metal produced (Kg) 1,369 3,029 2,900
Ounces of silver ingots produced 44,010 97,386 92,241
Average recovery rate (%) 82.0 85.0 80.0
Development highlights at the Zgounder Mine
During the month of February 2017, underground exploration and development consisted of 351 metres of percussion drilling in seven mine workings. Highlights of the work completed are:
Percussion drilling was carried out at the 2030 level on three separated drifts.
Panel 1 was extended in the western zone of level 2100. The mineralization lies at the contact of the dolerite dyke and Neoproterozoic metasediments and at the intersection of EW- and NS-oriented structures. The mineralization consists of disseminated sulphides (sphalerite, galena and pyrite) accompanied by trace amounts of native silver within fractures and quartz veinlets. A percussion drilling program is set to confirm the extension of the mineralization.
Other percussion drill holes have confirmed the presence of silver mineralization at the 2006 level.
Installation of the Flotation Cell Units
Maya was informed by the supplier, of the completion of the Flotation Cell Units during the months of January and February. The engineering and technical representatives of Maya inspected the cells and gave their approval of the completed work. The basic engineering and infrastructures related to the installation of the cell units at the Zgounder mine are completed and ready.
The Flotation Cell Units were packed into shipping containers and the equipment is currently being transported to the Zgounder Millenium Silver Mining site located in the Anti-Atlas Mountains of central Morocco. Management expects the equipment to arrive on site during the month of April, anticipates the Flotation Cells will be assembled, undergo testing, design basis and optimization during the year, and be commissioned before year end. The Management expects the Flotation Cell Units, once integrated to the processing circuit will increase the tonnage of the ore processed from 187 t/day to up to 500 t/day.
Read more at www.stockhouse.com/news/press-release...
Paar dagen eerder:
Maya Gold & Silver ("Maya" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:MYA) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 11,538,462 units of the Corporation at $0.13 per unit (each, a "Unit"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each unit consists of one common share (the "Common Shares") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of CAD0.20 until September 11, 2018. The Corporation may accelerate the expiry time of the Warrants if, at any time, the weighted average trading price of the Common Shares of the Corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or above CAD0.60 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days.
En de Directie heeft bijna alles zelf genomen.
Uitoevenprijs op 60 cent, dat bied perspectief en vertrouwen zeker gezien het feit dat de directie zelf dik erin zitten.
Read more at www.stockhouse.com/news/press-release...
Zelf deze week ingestapt met en eerste portie.
We gaan het zien.
Ik wil niet heel klierig zijn, maar de uitoefenprijs is 20 cent. Als het aandeel 20 dagen boven de 60 cent zit mag Maya de warrants laten uitoefenen. Dat is nog even niet. Wel weer positief dat ze veel zelf kopen.
Het gaat me zeker niet daarom, ik zie juist de ondersteunende factor vanuit het management.
Verder is de Staat deels eigenaar en die willen graag geld zien (15%)
En het vergroten van de productie daar is het mij om te doen.
Van 187T naar 500T is niet niks.
The Corporation in moving forward on its strategic development plans to increase its milling capacity from 187 tpd to 500 tpd by the beginning of 2018 with the development of its potential and additional resources surrounding the Zgounder Mine. Based on the underground drilling over the years since the 2014 Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") and the 2015 surface diamond drilling program, the Zgounder Millennium Silver Mining technical team has identified a mineral target of 35 to 45 Million ounces of silver at a grade range of 125 to 150 g/t within 8 to 12 million tonnes above 50 g/t Ag.
... niet om ook klierig te doen :-) maar 500/d plaatst dit kleine (maar fijne?) aandeel wel onder de heeele kleintjes...
Zilver resources zoals bekend door een factor 70 delen en je hebt grofweg het goud equivalent.
S&J.
Jongens, deze nog gezien atm?? ;)
Mooie drill resultaten, mooie koersresultaten ook. Dat heb je beter gezien dan ik :-).
insiders zijn wel geïnteresseerd in maya:
www.canadianinsider.com/company?ticke...
Klopt, ik heb onlangs nog wat aangeschaft, again.,
