Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

The Corporation in moving forward on its strategic development plans to increase its milling capacity from 187 tpd to 500 tpd by the beginning of 2018 with the development of its potential and additional resources surrounding the Zgounder Mine. Based on the underground drilling over the years since the 2014 Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") and the 2015 surface diamond drilling program, the Zgounder Millennium Silver Mining technical team has identified a mineral target of 35 to 45 Million ounces of silver at a grade range of 125 to 150 g/t within 8 to 12 million tonnes above 50 g/t Ag.

