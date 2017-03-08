Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save) « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
L1 Capital aandelen-emissie via convertibles en warrants

DeZwarteRidder 8 mrt 2017 om 18:24
Transaction highlights

Private placement of EUR 1 million launched today through the issuance of convertible notes with share subscription warrants attached
Maximum additional potential financing of up to EUR 8 million through similar further private placements of convertible notes with share subscription warrants attached over the next 36 months, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions
Upon the exercise of all share subscription warrants, the total investment can reach EUR 13 million
Subscription by European Select Growth Opportunities Fund, a fund managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd.
Esperite to convene an extraordinary general meeting to present the details of the financing to its shareholders and to propose to approve the issuance of further tranches of convertible notes with share subscription warrants attached
Proceeds to be used to support Esperite’s commercial activities and development of innovative technologies in the field of genetics for Genoma and regenerative medicine for Cryo-Save and Cell Factory

Zutphen, The Netherlands, 8 March 2017 – Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, “Esperite” or “the Group“) announces today a EUR 1 million private placement of 100 convertible notes with a principal amount of EUR 10,000 each, with share subscription warrants attached (the “First Tranche Notes and Warrants“).

The First Tranche Notes and Warrants are subscribed for by European Select Growth Opportunities Fund, a fund based in Australia (the “Investor“) and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The placement of the First Tranche Notes and Warrants is the first transaction launched under an issuance agreement entered into by Esperite with the Investor dated 8 March 2017 (the “Issuance Agreement“).

Pursuant to the Issuance Agreement, the Investor has committed to subscribe for an additional amount of EUR 8 million of convertible notes with share subscription warrants attached (the “Subsequent Tranche Notes and Warrants“) over the next 36 months, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, including shareholders’ approval for the issuance of the Subsequent Tranche Notes and Warrants to the Investor.

The issuance of and subscription to the First Tranche Notes and Warrants and the Subsequent Tranche Notes and Warrants is structured through the issuance by Esperite to the Investor of tranche warrants (the “Tranche Warrants“), whose characteristics are described in Appendix 1 to this press release.
First Tranche Notes and Warrants

The convertible notes (the “Notes“) have a principal amount of EUR 10,000 each. They bear no interest and have a maturity of 12 months from today. During their term, the Investor may request to convert any or all of the Notes on the basis of a pre-determined mechanism setting the conversion ratio (which will be variable).
Upon such request, Esperite shall have the option to remit at its discretion, cash, shares in the capital of the Company or a combination.
The share subscription warrants (the “Warrants“) have a maturity of 5 years from today and are immediately detached from the Notes. Each Warrant gives right to subscribe for 1 new share in Esperite on the basis of a pre-determined mechanism through which the strike price is determined (which will be fixed at the time of issuance of the Warrants). The strike price for Warrants under the First Tranche Notes and Warrants is set at EUR 1.444
Assuming conversion of all First Tranche Notes over the 12-month period, the Investor will be entitled to subscribe for an aggregate maximum number of 846,998 shares, representing approximately 8% of Esperite’s current issued and outstanding share capital. Assuming the exercise of all First Tranche Warrants over the next 5 years, the Investor will be entitled to subscribe for a further maximum number of 311,634 shares, representing an approximate additional 3% of Esperite’s current issued and outstanding share capital. Appendix 1 to this press release contains a set of numerical examples of the dilutive effects of the transactions.
The issuance of the First Tranche Notes and Warrants falls within the authority that was delegated by the shareholders to the board of directors during the annual general meeting of shareholders of 9 June 2016. The Group’s board of directors has also resolved to exclude the pre-emptive rights in connection with the issuance of the First Tranche Notes and Warrants.
Detailed terms and conditions of the Notes and the Warrants are set forth in Appendix 1 to this press release.

Subsequent Tranche Notes and Warrants

Esperite has committed to the Investor to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders as soon as reasonably practicable, during which Esperite will present to its shareholders the details of the financing arrangements and the shareholders will be asked to resolve to approve the issuance of the Subsequent Tranche Notes and Warrants.
Additional terms of the Subsequent Tranche Notes and Warrants:
Notes and attached Warrants are obtained through exercise of tranches of EUR 500,000
Esperite can request the Investor to exercise a Tranche Warrant every 6 months (or earlier to the extent all outstanding Notes have been converted or redeemed).
The Investor can request the Issuer to issue Notes and attached Warrants for an amount of up to the first EUR 4 million of the Subsequent Tranche Notes and Warrants.
Furthermore, the Terms of the Notes and Warrants include: (i) customary business and compliance covenants; (ii) early redemption events; and (iii) anti-dilution mechanisms.
Appendix 1 to this press release contains a set of numerical examples of the dilutive effects of the transactions
DeZwarteRidder 8 mrt 2017 om 18:25
Volledig bericht:

www.esperite.com/wp-content/uploads/2...
DeZwarteRidder 8 mrt 2017 om 19:40
Esperite maakt financiering bekend
Woensdag 8 maart 2017 | Bron: AFN |

ZUTPHEN (AFN) - Esperite heeft zich verzekerd van een externe financiering, die kan oplopen tot 9 miljoen euro. Dat geld is bestemd voor uitbreiding van commerciële activiteiten en ontwikkeling van nieuwe technologieën, maakte het beursgenoteerde stamcelbedrijf woensdag bekend.

Esperite plaatst in eerste instantie voor 1 miljoen euro aan converteerbare obligaties. Die worden verkocht aan het in Australië gevestigde European Select Growth Opportunities Fund. Die investeerder heeft toegezegd in de komende anderhalf jaar nog 8 miljoen euro in vergelijkbare converteerbare obligaties te steken, als aan bepaalde voorwaarden wordt voldaan.

Daarbij gaat het onder meer om instemming van de aandeelhouders. Daarvoor wordt zo snel mogelijk een buitengewone aandeelhoudersvergadering georganiseerd.

Belang

De totale waarde van de investering kan uitkomen op maximaal 13 miljoen euro, als alle opties voor inschrijving op aandelen door de investeerder worden gebruikt. Het belang van de investeerder kan komend jaar uitkomen op 8 procent van het uitstaande aandelenkapitaal. Dat belang kan in de komende vijf jaar verder groeien naar 11 procent.

Beleggers wachtten al enige tijd op meer duidelijkheid over de financiering van Esperite. Daarover deed de Vereniging van Effectenbezitters (VEB) onlangs nog een oproep. Esperite beloofde eind vorig jaar om in januari al te melden welke vorderingen er werden gemaakt met het aantrekken van financiering. Die belofte werd niet nagekomen. Eind februari werd wel gemeld dat er goede voortgang werd geboekt, maar die informatie was volgens de VEB summier en ,,moeilijk te plaatsen''.
DeZwarteRidder 8 mrt 2017 om 19:43
De totale waarde van de investering kan uitkomen op maximaal 13 miljoen euro, als alle opties voor inschrijving op aandelen door de investeerder worden gebruikt. Het belang van de investeerder kan komend jaar uitkomen op 8 procent van het uitstaande aandelenkapitaal. Dat belang kan in de komende vijf jaar verder groeien naar 11 procent.


Hier klopt dus niks van; als L1 Capital alle aandelen zou houden, dan krijgt L1 ca de helft van het aandelenkapitaal, echter L1 mag MAXIMAAL 17% op enig moment in bezit houden.

Na alleen tranche 1 kan het belang max. 11% bedragen; de schrijver van bovenstaand stukje heeft dus een domme fout gemaakt.
DeZwarteRidder 8 mrt 2017 om 19:51
Waar blijft Tracker met z'n commentaar...??
TOMA 8 mrt 2017 om 20:41
Kom op Tracker.....iedereen is enorm benieuwd????
aextracker 8 mrt 2017 om 21:46
Als meermaals gemeld en gehoord door degene die het willen horen of zien;
Time will tell c.q. laat de feiten spreken " in due course".

Tracker is niet de enige op de wereld die vertrouwen heeft in Esperite & Amar.
Ook L1 Capital ziet het ogenschijnlijk zitten.

Begrijpelijk dat menigeen die hier z'n best doet\deed om het fonds Esp. te bashen, dit wsl. jammer vind.
Hiermee lijkt de bodem onde het aandeel wel gelegd.

Op naar de cijfertjes in april. Stel je voor dat ze meevallen.... wat moet je dan zeggen ...... op dit forum.....of dan beter wegblijven ?

Tracker
ff_relativeren 8 mrt 2017 om 22:05
quote:

aextracker schreef op 8 mrt 2017 om 21:46:



(...)

Hiermee lijkt de bodem onde het aandeel wel gelegd.

(...)

Tracker

Ahaa en welke bodem ligt er dan volgens @ aextracker ?
Een verwatering aanstaande van 80% tot 115% (gerelateerd aan een investering van € 9 miljoen tot € 13 miljoen) en een uitoefenprijs per warrant die mee mag dalen met de gemiddelde beurskoers (en die wordt ongetwijfeld beinvloed door de mate van verwatering) .. Pas op, beste @ aextracker, dat je je vingers niet brandt.
DeZwarteRidder 8 mrt 2017 om 23:00
Subsequent Tranche Notes and Warrants

Esperite has committed to the Investor to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders as soon as reasonably practicable, during which Esperite will present to its shareholders the details of the financing arrangements
and the shareholders will be asked to resolve to approve the issuance of the Subsequent Tranche Notes and Warrants.

Additional terms of the Subsequent Tranche Notes and Warrants:
o Notes and attached Warrants are obtained through exercise of
tranches of EUR 500,000
o Esperite can request the Investor to exercise a Tranche Warrant
every 6 months (or earlier to the extent all outstanding Notes have been converted or redeemed).
o The Investor can request the Issuer to issue Notes and attached Warrants for an amount of up to the first EUR 4 million
of the Subsequent Tranche Notes and Warrants.
o Furthermore, the Terms of the Notes and Warrants include:
(i) customary business and compliance covenants;
(ii) early redemption events; and
(iii) anti-dilution mechanisms.
o Appendix 1 to this press release contains a set of numerical examples of the dilutive effects of the transactions
DeZwarteRidder 10 mrt 2017 om 11:38
Tjonge, jonge, het is plotseling doodstil op het ESP-forum, zelfs de schaapherder is met de Noorderzon vertrokken.

Blijkbaar is niemand echt enthousiast over de Australische redders.
DeZwarteRidder 10 mrt 2017 om 15:30
Esperite roept aandeelhouders bijeen

Gepubliceerd op 10 mrt 2017 om 14:55 | Views: 455

Esperite 14:54
1,24 0,00 (-2,97%)

ZUTPHEN (AFN) - Esperite heeft voor 21 april een buitengewone aandeelhoudersvergadering uitgeschreven. Het stamcelbedrijf wil de investeerders informeren over de externe financiering waar het eerder deze week zekerheid over kreeg.

De totale waarde van de investering kan uitkomen op maximaal 13 miljoen euro. Dat geld is bestemd voor uitbreiding van commerciële activiteiten en ontwikkeling van nieuwe technologieën.

Verder wil het goedkeuring van aandeelhouders voor de uitgifte van meer tranches van converteerbare obligaties.
DeZwarteRidder 10 mrt 2017 om 15:31
Waar zijn de cheerleaders/sponsors.....???
Novio 10 mrt 2017 om 15:58
Pffff, jij hebt echt een plaat voor je kop zeg.... Ik denk dat iedereen je zure commentaar in dit forum meer dan zat is. Misschien moet je je toon een beetje aanpassen, wellicht dat dat helpt en anderen uitnodigt inhoudelijk te reageren. Alles wat je hier post is negatief.... daar zijn andere forumleden soms wel klaar mee lijkt het. Bedelen om commentaar op je eigen reacties zegt wel heel veel over jou.... ga eens naar buiten en pak een zonnestraaltje.....
DeZwarteRidder 10 mrt 2017 om 16:02
quote:

Novio schreef op 10 mrt 2017 om 15:58:


Pffff, jij hebt echt een plaat voor je kop zeg.... Ik denk dat iedereen je zure commentaar in dit forum meer dan zat is. Misschien moet je je toon een beetje aanpassen, wellicht dat dat helpt en anderen uitnodigt inhoudelijk te reageren. Alles wat je hier post is negatief.... daar zijn andere forumleden soms wel klaar mee lijkt het. Bedelen om commentaar op je eigen reacties zegt wel heel veel over jou.... ga eens naar buiten en pak een zonnestraaltje.....

Aan je zure tekst te zien heb je AMG nooit gekocht en zit je nu in de flut-aandelen Esperite en Rood.
TProfit 10 mrt 2017 om 16:25
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 10 mrt 2017 om 16:02:


[...]
Aan je zure tekst te zien heb je AMG nooit gekocht en zit je nu in de flut-aandelen Esperite en Rood.

Zoals al eerder geschreven en gevraagd, wat brengt dit permanent negatieve zaken te posten en proberen interessant te doen met Engelstalige copy/ paste.
Vorm van zelfbevrediging ? Wil je dit aandeel niet, blijf dan weg hier en ga daar spelen wat je leuk vindt, TIP: De Efteling.
Fulcrumm 10 mrt 2017 om 16:59
Jongens, heb een beetje compassie met DZR, sinds het faillissement van het Land van Ooit ...................
DeZwarteRidder 10 mrt 2017 om 17:43
Ik zie nu pas dat de koers van ESP vandaag een nieuw historisch dieptepunt heeft bereikt van 1,20.
aextracker 11 mrt 2017 om 10:05
quote:

Novio schreef op 10 mrt 2017 om 15:58:


Pffff, jij hebt echt een plaat voor je kop zeg.... Ik denk dat iedereen je zure commentaar in dit forum meer dan zat is. Misschien moet je je toon een beetje aanpassen, wellicht dat dat helpt en anderen uitnodigt inhoudelijk te reageren. Alles wat je hier post is negatief.... daar zijn andere forumleden soms wel klaar mee lijkt het. Bedelen om commentaar op je eigen reacties zegt wel heel veel over jou.... ga eens naar buiten en pak een zonnestraaltje.....


Novio,

Jouw post bevat een platinum tip ; de 4e AB is dan ook van mij :) .

Tracker
DeZwarteRidder 11 mrt 2017 om 10:19
Schaapherder - Australische wol- kaalgeschoren,

het past allemaal bij Esperite.
aextracker 11 mrt 2017 om 10:20
quote:

ff_relativeren schreef op 8 mrt 2017 om 22:05:


[...]
Ahaa en welke bodem ligt er dan volgens @ aextracker ?
Een verwatering aanstaande van 80% tot 115% (gerelateerd aan een investering van € 9 miljoen tot € 13 miljoen) en een uitoefenprijs per warrant die mee mag dalen met de gemiddelde beurskoers (en die wordt ongetwijfeld beinvloed door de mate van verwatering) .. Pas op, beste @ aextracker, dat je je vingers niet brandt.




ff relativeren,

Daar waar we nu koersen ligt de bodem ; Rond de euro 1.26 - 1.30 !

Dank voor de waarschuwing ff, zakt de koers verder weg koop ik gewoon bij. No worries !

Ben gewend vanuit rendement en risico assessment van een bredere portfolio (dividend & groei mix) buffers op te bouwen.

Gezien het stijgende bedrag, welke ik met mijn echtgenote jaarlijks aan de fiscus mag na-doneren o.b.v. vermogensgroei, met ons heerlijke vrijstaande huis met ontspanning brengende tuin vrij van hypotheek, maak ik me nu meer zorgen over de vraag hoe ons a.s. verkiezingsfeest uitpakt. Lees, gaan de linkse combi-rakkers o.l.v. wonderboy\Lucky Luke (Jesse K) in een regering komen ?
Ik wens ons een door VVD, CDA en rechter flank aangevuld kabinet toe.

Zijn we eindelijk van dat gezeur over nivelleren van Spekmans PvdA, SP & GroenLinks af.
Het is geen feest, het is frustrerend, dat je met hard werken en risico nemen met persoonlijk opgebouwd vermogen, geen feestjes mag bouwen , waar je zelf het meest van geniet.
Ben de linkse sponsor-politiek voor profiteurs en misbruik makende hufters zo langzaamaan wel genoeg. Omlaag die belastingdruk op vermogen en herstellen die polarisatie van inkomens.

Volgende verkiezingen de partij oprichten ;
Geen gezeik ; alleen met harder werken en risico nemen rijk !
Tegen die tijd heb ik er nl. ook de tijd voor :).

Tracker
