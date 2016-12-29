Login
 
HerrKaiser 29 dec 2016 om 14:41
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
21.581
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2825
Gegeven: 3579
The Central Bankers Warn That Under Trump's Policies The Market Might Turn In 2017 youtu.be/5fdqn1M_sfQ

The Establishment Is Setting Up The Economy To Come Crashing Down On Tru... youtu.be/NpqjqA009Ng
HerrKaiser 30 dec 2016 om 15:41
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
21.581
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2825
Gegeven: 3579
The Central Banks Have Positioned The Economy To Collapse - Episode 1165a youtu.be/JdwGaZnKoBs
HerrKaiser 1 jan 2017 om 23:13
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
21.581
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2825
Gegeven: 3579
Italy Bailout Plan Rapidly Sending Insane Debt Out of Control! All Banks Will Follow youtu.be/rkLfYkR2DaM

Our Standard Of Living Is Coming To An End, Expect A 30-50% Drop: Bill H... youtu.be/mir1hyg066w

2017 Could Bring About The Economic Collapse - The Dollar Is... youtu.be/j3iN0-QJCco

HerrKaiser 2 jan 2017 om 16:28
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
21.581
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2825
Gegeven: 3579
George Soros Plotting ‘Financial Armageddon’ To Stop Trump yournewswire.com/george-soros-financi...

German institution predicts possible Italy exit youtu.be/MwOiD46k438

SICK TRUTH! NUMBER OF FOOD STAMP RECIPIENTS INCREASED BY 10.7 MILLION UN... youtu.be/XsZHi6J23yQ

andre68 2 jan 2017 om 16:30
0
Lid sinds: 12 okt 2008
Laatste bezoek: 14 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
3.680
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 971
Gegeven: 1102
Nee he. Nog een meltdown draadje.
HerrKaiser 3 jan 2017 om 04:22
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
21.581
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2825
Gegeven: 3579
Globalists Reveal Alarming Predictions FOR 2017!!! Are The Elite Preparing FOR WAR? youtu.be/xydg8KqAAVo

‘Western Leaders Will Be Dragged Through Streets In 2017’ youtu.be/nNsdOa2eAsQ

Prepare For The Upcoming Stock Market Crash Economic Collapse 2017 youtu.be/0uIxAsHsKvI

Fears of a 'massive' global property price fall amid 'dangerous' conditions and market slow-down www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/01/...

HerrKaiser 3 jan 2017 om 15:49
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
21.581
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2825
Gegeven: 3579
Reading 2017 Stock Market Predictions: Trump Slump in January for Stocks on thegreatrecession.info/blog/?p=61702

3 REASONS ECONOMY IS UNSUSTAINABLE | Morten Strange youtu.be/dtsdO8FINVU

Trump & The Next Recession - Mike Maloney & David Morgan youtu.be/hUx_4dI2_BE

William White: «Central banks cannot reverse»
mobile.fuw.ch/article/william-white-c...

The Bitter Reality of the Stock Market “January Effect” wolfstreet.com/2017/01/02/reality-of-...
DeepSpaceHorizon 3 jan 2017 om 15:58
0
Lid sinds: 30 okt 2015
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
2.329
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 205
Gegeven: 102
seekingalpha.com/article/4033635-stra...
DeZwarteRidder 4 jan 2017 om 13:20
1
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.004
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1879
Gegeven: 2154

'Slimme kattenvoerbak' houdt bij hoeveel kat eet en drinkt
Foto: Catspad
Gepubliceerd: 04 januari 2017 09:35 Laatste update: 04 januari 2017 09:35

Een Franse startup heeft een 'slimme kattenvoerbak' gemaakt waarmee katteneigenaren op afstand via een app in de gaten kunnen houden hoeveel hun huisdier eet en drinkt.

De Catspad is een automatische dispenser voor droogvoer en water, met sensoren die herkennen welke kat er voor het apparaat staat. Een prototype is getoond op de gadgetbeurs CES in Las Vegas.

Om het apparaat goed te laten werken, kunnen katteneigenaren een profiel in de app aanmaken voor hun kat. Daarmee kan worden opgeslagen hoeveel eten ze normaal gesproken krijgen.

De Catspad levert vervolgens op gezette tijden of als de bak leeg is droogvoer in gepaste hoeveelheden. Via een app kan de eigenaar in de gaten houden hoeveel het beest eet en wanneer de dispenser bijna leeg is.

In theorie kan een kat een maand van eten en drinken worden voorzien met de Catspad, voordat het hoeft te worden bijgevuld. De eigenaar kan instellen dat het gefilterde water alleen stroomt als de kat dichtbij komt.

De Catspad komt later deze week op Kickstarter, waar mensen een donatie voor de productie kunnen doen en het apparaat kunnen bestellen. Het apparaat kost 299 euro. Vroege donateurs kunnen het product voor 199 euro bestellen.

Bekijk al het nieuws van gadgetbeurs CES op ons dossier
Door: NU.nl
DeZwarteRidder 4 jan 2017 om 14:27
2
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.004
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1879
Gegeven: 2154
Globaliseringsprofessor Dani Rodrik: TTIP kan prullenbak in
Gisteren, 19:00 Martin Visser

Toen zijn boek Has globalization gone too far? twintig jaar geleden uitkwam, was het zeer controversieel. „Veel van mijn collega-economen zeiden dat ik de barbaren van munitie voorzag”, vertelt Dani Rodrik nu.

De Harvard-hoogleraar durfde het toen al aan om op de keerzijde van globalisering te wijzen. „Veel economen waren bang dat anti-globalisten mijn argumenten zouden kapen.” Inmiddels is Rodriik een zeer gerespecteerd expert op het gebied van internationale economie.
Hoe kijkt u naar de stemming in de VS en Europa?

„Ik verwachtte al lange tijd een politieke terugslag. Het gaat niet alleen maar om globalisering, maar in het geval van de Brexit ook over de manier waarop de Europese integratie wordt doorgezet. Er is ook een diepe kloof ontstaan tussen gewone kiezers en de elite.”

Welke rol hebben de effecten van globalisering gespeeld bij verschillende verkiezingen?

„Globalisering heeft een slechte naam. Net als de euro en Brussel. Ze worden gezien als de producten van een kosmopolitische agenda die weinig rekening houdt met binnenlandse behoeftes. Veel mensen zijn teleurgesteld door technocratische beleidsmakers. We leven in een paradox: mensen lijken tegen hun economische belang in te stemmen. De meeste mensen in het Verenigd Koninkrijk zullen lijden onder de Brexit, het grootste deel van de middenklasse zal slechter af zijn onder Trump dan onder Hillary Clinton. Maar door deze vertrouwenskloof zijn de middenpartijen hun aantrekkingskracht verloren. Volgens veel mensen is deze globaliseringsagenda vooral goed voor bankiers, financiers, multinationals en hoog opgeleiden. En niet voor de gewone man.”
Heeft globalisering alleen een slecht imago of zijn er ook echte verliezers?

„Die slechte naam is het resultaat van politici en vooral ook economen die niet erg eerlijk zijn. Wij economen leren dat globalisering ervoor zorgt dat de taart groter wordt en dat er dus meer te verdelen valt. Maar globalisering heeft vrij scherpe herverdelingseffecten. Sommige mensen verliezen. Er is te lang verkondigd dat globalisering uiteindelijk voor iedereen goed is. En wie er niet van profiteert, moet dat lot dan maar dragen. Alsof de regels van globalisering niet gemaakt zijn door onze beleidsmakers. Alsof die zomaar uit de lucht zijn gevallen. Dat is echt fout geweest. Wij economen zijn hierdoor ook onze geloofwaardigheid kwijtgeraakt. Erken gewoon dat er ook verliezers zijn.”
Kunt u specifieker zijn?

„In de VS waren er twee grote schokken. Nafta, het vrijhandelsakkoord met Mexico, eind 1992. En de toetreding van China tot de WTO, de wereldhandelsorganisatie, in 2001. Op macro-niveau leidden de vrijhandelsafspraken tot winsten. De verliezers waren de mensen die werkten in de industrieën die te maken kregen met goedkope import, zoals de textiel, arbeidsintensieve productie van electronica, schoenenindustrie. Maar als de lokale textielfabriek de deuren sluit dan ondervinden ook andere mensen in die stad de gevolgen, zoals in de horeca werken of in andere dienstverlening.”

De werkloosheid in de VS is erg laag.

„Maar voor die gemeenschappen die geraakt zijn, heeft het heel lang geduurd voordat die banen weer terugkwamen. En toen die banen terugkwamen waren de lonen lager en die periode van werkloosheid heeft grote sociale problemen met zich meegebracht.”
Raakt uw analyse aan die van Thomas Piketty die bezorgd is over ongelijkheid?

„Ja, maar we moeten niet alleen naar inkomensongelijkheid kijken. Het gaat over segregatie, over uit elkaar groeiende werelden van groepen mensen.”
Ook in Europa is een fel debat over vrijhandel. Zo ligt TTIP, het verdrag met de VS, onder vuur.

„Het debat over TTIP in Europa gaat over de rechten van grote bedrijven, over veiligheids- en gezondheidsvoorschriften, over transparantie. Het gaat dus meer over de verschillen in de normen en waarden tussen Europa en de VS.”
Zowel in Europa als in de VS zijn protectionistische politici aan de winnende hand. Waar zal dat toe leiden?

„Er is een scenario van beperkt protectionisme. De onderhandelingen over vrijhandelsverdragen TTP en TTIP mislukken dan, onderhandelingen in de WTO leiden tot niks. Dan loopt het proces vast. Misschien worden anti-dumpingmaatregelen getroffen. Zo’n mild scenario heeft geen groot effect op de wereldeconomie. Wat wél een groot effect zal hebben is een jaren dertig-scenario waarbij over de hele linie importtarieven worden verhoogd. Als Trump zijn beloftes nakomt en hij de tarieven voor China met 40% verhoogt, dan zal leidt dat tot een handelsoorlog. Dát is zeer schadelijk.”
Een beetje protectionisme kan geen kwaad?

„Kijk naar de jaren tachtig. Toen was Japan de grote exportmotor en Europa en de VS stelden importrestricties op auto’s, staal en electronica in. Velen vreesden toen dat we op een glijdende schaal terecht waren gekomen van steeds meer protectionisme. Maar hethad geen grote effecten op de mondiale handel. Onze wereldhandel is inmiddels al zo open dat het robuust genoeg is om een milde uitbraak van protectionisme aan te kunnen.”
Zelfs als het TTIP-verdrag geannuleerd wordt, dan zou dat geen effect hebben?

„Nee, TTIP zelf zal ook geen groot effect hebben.”
Hoe kun je de verliezers van globalisering compenseren?

„Het is te laat om nu nog te denken aan compensatie. Politici van middenpartijen moeten een andere koers varen. Bijvoorbeeld met progressievere belastingen, investeringen in infrastructuur, actievere industriepolitiek, hogere minimumlonen. Als dat betekent dat globalisering en verdere Europese integratie op een lager pitje gezet moeten worden dan moet dat maar.”

www.telegraaf.nl/dft/nieuws_dft/27359...
HerrKaiser 4 jan 2017 om 15:54
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
21.581
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2825
Gegeven: 3579
Lior Gantz – Derivative War Could Bring Down Global Economy, Grave Danger Elite Bankers Might Make Trump Fail youtu.be/i4AIUcGe1bE

"Everything Else Is Almost Irrelevant": Era Of Cheap Money Ending, Financial Hell Unleashed shar.es/1DIvYX

What 12 Financial Experts Predict for the Economy in 2017…It’s Ugly shar.es/1DIvAU
DeZwarteRidder 4 jan 2017 om 15:57
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.004
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1879
Gegeven: 2154
'Economische groei eurozone trekt verder aan'
Vandaag, 10:16

LONDEN (AFN) - De economische groei in de eurozone is vorige maand sterker opgelopen dan eerder werd gedacht, naar het hoogste peil in vijfenhalf jaar. Dat blijkt uit een nieuwe raming die onderzoeksbureau Markit woensdag heeft gepubliceerd.

De index waarmee Markit de economische activiteit in de eurozone meet, ging vorige maand van 53,9 naar 54,4. Eerder werd een stabilisering gemeld van de graadmeter, die bij een stand hoger dan 50 wijst op groei. De index staat nu op het hoogste punt sinds medio 2011.

De vooruitgang werd mede gestuwd door Frankrijk, waar de economische activiteit eind 2016 toenam in het sterkste tempo van de afgelopen anderhalf jaar. In Spanje en Duitsland trok de groei aan naar het hoogste peil sinds de zomer.

Onzekerheid

De cijfers wijzen volgens Markit op een economische groei van 0,4 procent in het vierde kwartaal. De onderzoekers betwijfelen echter of de versnelling van afgelopen maand verder doorzet. ,,Veel hangt af van de politieke gebeurtenissen in de loop van 2017'', stelde hoofdeconoom Chris Williamson. De vraag kan daarbij worden gedrukt als de onzekerheid door bijvoorbeeld verkiezingen blijft overheersen.

Voorlopig heeft het optimisme echter de overhand. Dat geldt ook voor dienstverleners, die volgens Markit het meest last hebben van onzekere omstandigheden. Ook daar nam de activiteit eind 2016 toe in het sterkste tempo van de afgelopen vijf jaar.
DeZwarteRidder 4 jan 2017 om 16:03
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.004
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1879
Gegeven: 2154
Grootste daling ooit voor Spaanse werkloosheid
Gepubliceerd: 04 januari 2017 10:14 Laatste update: 04 januari 2017 10:14

Het aantal geregistreerde werklozen in Spanje is in december 2016 gedaald met 86.849 personen ten opzichte van de voorgaande maand. In dat land is niet eerder zo’n sterke daling van werkloosheid voorgekomen.

Spanje heeft ongeveer 46,8 miljoen inwoners, waarvan in december zo’n 3,7 miljoen mensen ingeschreven stonden als werkloos.

Het aantal mensen zonder werk daalde vooral in de dienstensector en de landbouw- en visserij. In de bouw en de industrie ging het aantal juist omhoog.

In de afgelopen vier jaar is de Spaanse werkloosheid gedaald met meer dan een miljoen mensen.
Door: NU.nl
DeZwarteRidder 4 jan 2017 om 16:38
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.004
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1879
Gegeven: 2154
Tientallen geheime archieven openbaar gemaakt

Gepubliceerd: 29 december 2016 11:11 Laatste update: 29 december 2016 11:11

Op dinsdag 3 januari worden tal van tot nu toe geheime archieven openbaar. Het is dan de jaarlijkse Openbaarheidsdag in het Nationaal Archief.

Historici, journalisten en andere belangstellenden kunnen gaan grasduinen in verschillende privé-archieven van bewindslieden uit 1966. Daaruit komt naar voren hoeveel commotie de Nacht van Schmelzer en het huwelijk van prinses Beatrix met Claus van Amsberg in dat jaar veroorzaakten.

Ook worden de notulen van de ministerraad van 1991 en 1992 openbaar, toen er werd gedebatteerd over het Verdrag van Maastricht en er in oktober '92 een vliegtuig van El Al neerstortte in de Bijlmer.

Na bijna tachtig jaar worden ook archieven geopend waarin informatie staat over honderden Nederlanders die meevochten in de Spaanse Burgeroorlog, zowel aan de kant van generaal Franco als aan de kant van de Republiek. Het gaat om processen-verbaal uit 1937 en 1938.

De eerste dinsdag van het nieuwe jaar is volgens vast gebruik de eerste mogelijkheid om geheime stukken in te zien die op basis van de Archiefwet maximaal 75 jaar geheim moeten blijven.
Door: ANP
HerrKaiser 6 jan 2017 om 03:34
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
21.581
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2825
Gegeven: 3579
'The internet will shut down for 24 hours in 2017 causing financial mark... youtu.be/A6GM-d_nr0k

Signs of trouble in China are to be seen in the Yuan ( Renminbi ) rally notayesmanseconomics.wordpress.com/20...

Federal Debt Climbs $1,054,647,941,626.91 in 2016 www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-...

HSBC: The 'euphoria' surrounding the dollar will end once reality sets in uk.businessinsider.com/us-dollar-trum...

DeZwarteRidder 6 jan 2017 om 09:14
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.004
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1879
Gegeven: 2154
Amsterdamtrader stops
6 comments / January 6, 2017

I’ve decided to stop with Amsterdamtrader. After exactly eight years and 405 posts, I’m calling it a day. It was a hell of a ride, but I’m getting out on the high. Reporting on the earnings of trading outfits, football tournaments, DeGiro and other returning events – it is time to move on.

Better to put an official end to the website, than slowing fading away. The website will remain online, though.
Anonymous posts

Writing anonymous for eight years was a challenge. Yet, it was the only way to make it work. Must have been very annoying for some people. Staying anonymous was time consuming as well. Not telling anyone is the easy part. But things get complicated when my own network is overlapping with Jack’s friends. Maintaining a virtual identity is truly a memory game.
Who is Jack anyway?

It has always been a fun game attempting to figure out Jack’s true identity. In the early years, headhunter Matthew Hoyle was the prime suspect. He was accused to add grammar errors to conceal his identity. Having his banner on this website as the first sponsor was another clue.

Matthew himself was convinced Jerry de Leeuw was behind Amsterdamtrader. After all, former open outcry trader Jerry wrote a book about trading (Milkshakes and Butterflies). Matthew paid for his banner via a 3rd party middleman, who also happened to be named De Leeuw, and Jerry had also worked at Curvalue. Another name coined by some traders is Iain Somers, partner at hedgefund Done Capital.
It’s not Tom Voute

But most consistent suspect has always been Tom Voûte. Former arbitrage trader at IMC and ATG. He placed a birth notice of his youngest daughter on the site, in 2010. Tom knows everybody, and he helped Amsterdamtrader with his amazing network. And he kept an eye on the website during his Hong Kong timezone. Without his help and enthusiasm, Amsterdamtrader wouldn’t have lasted for more than a year or two.
It’s less international

But my name is not Matt, Tom, Jerry or Iain. Though it’s an honour to be compared with these guys. My name is Maarten Mosselman. That’s sounds less international – I know. A handful of people will be astonished, but most will say “who?!“.

I started as market maker, back in 2001. I was around at Van der Moolen when it imploded in 2009 – and we left the sinking ship to build our own trading firm, Caerus Trading. I’m still a derivatives trader. Since this take over in 2013, trading for WEBB Traders.
Financieele Dagblad

For a trip down memory lane, this old story from the FD is a nice read (nl). Speaking of the Financieele Dagblad – today it has an interview with me. Giving way too much importance to Amsterdamtrader – but nice anyway.

That’s all, thanks for reading!
DeZwarteRidder 6 jan 2017 om 09:28
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.004
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1879
Gegeven: 2154
Samsung boert goed ondanks Note 7-debacle
4 min geleden

SEOUL - De problemen met de smartphone Galaxy Note 7 hebben Samsung minder geraakt dan gedacht. Het technologiebedrijf behaalde in het vierde kwartaal van 2016 de hoogste operationele winst in drie jaar, zo bleek vrijdag uit voorlopige cijfers.

De operationele winst steeg met 50 procent tot 9,2 biljoen won (7,3 miljard euro). De totale kwartaalomzet steeg naar 53 biljoen won (41,9 miljard euro). Beide cijfers waren hoger dan waar analisten gemiddeld op rekenden. De nettowinst en resultaten per onderdeel worden pas later bekendgemaakt.

Samsung profiteerde van de gestegen verkopen van geheugenchips, voornamelijk door een hogere vraag in China, en oled-beeldschermen. Daarmee werd de faliekante mislukking van zijn brandgevaarlijke paradepaardje deels uitgevlakt. Die toestellen werden uiteindelijk helemaal teruggeroepen nadat meerdere incidenten verwondingen hadden veroorzaakt.
HerrKaiser 9 jan 2017 om 01:36
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
21.581
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2825
Gegeven: 3579
Stronger US Dollar May Require Global Central Bankers to Reset Financial System youtu.be/UHxTtYMv4Us

Debt Surge Producing Fake Recovery dollarcollapse.com/debt/debt-surge-pr...

The False Economic Recovery Narrative Will Die In 2017 www.alt-market.com/articles/3102-the-...

The Manipulation Continues As The The Entire Economy Falls Apart youtu.be/TJfBI5jv8QE

We Are In A Recession Now & Hyper Inflation Is Headed Our Way:John Williams youtu.be/no6Q7FKaSdc

U.S. housing market shows eerie similarities to pre-"mortgage meltdown" bubble days www.elliottwave.com/Economy/This-is-t...

Banning Cash & THE GREAT CRASH OF 2017 youtu.be/AEKIFP9DYP8

DeZwarteRidder 9 jan 2017 om 08:27
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.004
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1879
Gegeven: 2154
'Overheid heeft moeite met afpakken crimineel vermogen'

Gepubliceerd: 09 januari 2017 05:01 Laatste update: 09 januari 2017 07:52

Het lukt de overheid in veel gevallen niet om crimineel vermogen af te pakken. Nog geen vijfde deel van het totaal bedrag dat het Openbaar Ministerie probeert te vorderen, belandt in de schatkist.

Dat schrijft het AD op basis van Edwin Kruisbergen, die maandag promoveert voor zijn onderzoek naar de bestrijding van georganiseerde misdaad. Kruisbergen bekeek 102 grotere ontnemingszaken tussen 1995 en 2015.

Het OM eiste in deze zaken in totaal 62 miljoen euro. De rechter bepaalde dat uiteindelijk 27,5 miljoen euro moest worden betaald. Toch ontving de staat vorig jaar van dat deel nog maar 11,3 miljoen euro.

Kruisbergen denkt dat dit twee oorzaken kan hebben, zegt hij in de krant. "Een deel van de veroordeelden wil niet betalen. Slimme criminelen weten goed hoe ze hun geld uit het vizier van de overheid kunnen houden. Ze verbergen hun vermogen, voor een deel in het buitenland."

Ook denkt hij dat veel veroordeelden het bedrag niet kunnen betalen. "In hun vonnissen houden rechters niet altijd rekening met de 'kosten' die criminelen maken. Partijen kunnen geript zijn, geld kan zijn uitgegeven. Dan is het geld gewoon weg."
'Lastig'

Het OM erkent in het AD dat het lastig is om criminelen 'te plukken'. "Sinds 2011 investeren we extra op afpakken. Wat we hebben geleerd van voorgaande jaren is dat je al bij de start van een onderzoek de focus moet hebben op geld."

Over 2015 wist het OM 143 miljoen euro te incasseren, mede dankzij een schikking van SBM Offshore van 61 miljoen euro. Vier jaar eerder plukte het OM 45 miljoen euro. Een gemiddelde ontnemingszaak duurt tussen de vier en acht jaar.

Rechters komen meestal tot een lager bedrag dan waar het OM op inzet, aldus Kruisbergen.
Door: NU.nl
DeZwarteRidder 9 jan 2017 om 08:31
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
29.004
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1879
Gegeven: 2154
Nederlandse industrie groeit verder

Gepubliceerd: 09 januari 2017 07:18

De productie in de Nederlandse industrie is in november met 2,9 procent toegenomen in vergelijking met een jaar eerder.

Daarmee lag de productiegroei een stuk hoger dan in oktober, meldt het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS) maandag.

In oktober klom de gemiddelde dagproductie nog met 0,4 procent. Volgens het CBS neemt de industriële productie nu al veertien maanden op rij toe in vergelijking met een jaar eerder.

Vooral in de elektrische-apparatenindustrie zat de productie in november fors in de lift, met een plus van 10 procent. Ook de productie van de transportmiddelen-, chemie-, rubberen-, kunststof- en machine-industrie liet groei zien. Bij de farmaceutische industrie kromp de productie juist aanzienlijk.
Door: ANP
