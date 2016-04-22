Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save)  /  Illumina spant rechtszaak tegen genoma

Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save) « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Illumina spant rechtszaak tegen genoma

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
89 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Vitavita 22 apr 2016 om 00:19
0
Lid sinds: 26 mrt 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
987
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 82
Gegeven: 16
Illumina Files Patent Infringement Suit in Switzerland against Genoma SA for Infringement of NIPT Patents
April 21, 2016 04:05 PM Eastern Daylight Time

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that it, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Verinata Health, Inc. (together “Illumina”), filed a patent infringement suit against Genoma SA in the Federal Patent Court in Switzerland. Illumina is seeking all available remedies, including damages and injunctive relief.

The patents asserted are European Patent (CH) 2 183 693 B1, European Patent (CH) 0 994 963 B2, European Patent (CH) 1 981 995 B1, and European Patent (CH) 2 514 842. The patents are directed to using cell-free fetal DNA for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

The suit accuses Genoma’s Tranquility® NIPT testing service, including its use of next-generation sequencing to analyze cell-free DNA from a sample of maternal blood. Genoma’s testing facility in Switzerland also services samples collected from its other labs, including those located in Spain and Italy.

“We will continue to monitor activities in the NIPT field and file suits where appropriate to protect our substantial investments in this technology covered by our intellectual property,” said Charles Dadswell, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Illumina.

The Tranquility NIPT service uses the IONA® Test sold by Premaitha Health plc. Illumina previously filed separate suits against Premaitha in the United Kingdom for sale of the IONA Test.

www.businesswire.com/news/home/201604...
Vitavita 22 apr 2016 om 00:22
0
Lid sinds: 26 mrt 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
987
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 82
Gegeven: 16
Niet los hiervan staat de slechte gang van zaken van Illumina in Europa.

Illumina Shares Take Hit on Weakness in Europe. Wall Street Journal By Joshua Jamerson, April 19, 2016 8:39 p.m. ET

Illumina Inc.’s shares plunged Tuesday, scraping near 52-week lows after the company pared its revenue-growth target amid weaker-than-expected sales in Europe.

Shares plunged 24% to $135.46 in midday trading in New York, a decline that would erase roughly $6 billion of the company’s market value in one day if the stock closes at that level. Analysts said the company’s revenue forecast could reflect a misread of the market environment in Europe and that Illumina is likely to be alone among its peers in posting underwhelming results on the region.

Illumina, the maker of gene-sequencing machines, said Monday that sales of its HiSeq 2500, 3000 and 4000 instruments were lower than anticipated in Europe, resulting in management changes in the region. The company blamed greater-than-expected outsourcing, which analysts said could reflect more lab and equipment sharing. The company also pointed to fewer upgrades of older instruments.

A representative for Illumina said the company wouldn’t comment further until it reports results on May 3.

Paul Knight, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, said that a greater amount of equipment and lab sharing in Europe compared with other regions such as the U.S. likely weighed on the results. But he said that lab sharing in Europe is “nothing new,” and that “it was clearly a management misread” to overestimate sales in the region.

Leerink analysts said in a note that the guidance prompted “an emerging debate over ILMN’s ability to forestall centralization.” The analysts said it was the first time they had seen this shift affect a company’s quarterly results, and that any correlation to other firms would be “modest at best.” Kevin Chen, an analyst with Leerink, said in an interview that “there is a trend in Europe where there is more sharing of these major instruments.”

Leerink also said the lower-than-expected revenue was likely an Illumina-specific issue, as other tools vendors such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and PerkinElmer Inc. have recently reported revenue that beat consensus estimates. Mr. Knight of Janney noted that U.K.-based Oxford Instruments said last week it saw “a strong performance” in its March quarter, and expected results in line with expectations.

Illumina said it now expects 12% revenue growth for the year, compared with prior guidance of 16% growth. The firm said first-quarter revenue was about $572 million, below the average estimate of $596 million that analysts had forecast in a Thomson Reuters poll.
Diegy 22 apr 2016 om 08:08
0
Lid sinds: 31 mrt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
15.197
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 461
Gegeven: 281
Dat is natuurlijk nooit fijn een rechtzaak. Gaat veel tijd en geld kosten voor beide partijen. Waar de aandeelhouders weer de dupe van zijn. Misschien een kleine emissie op komst? Of zal dat niet nodig zijn?
sportfanaat 22 apr 2016 om 08:50
1
Lid sinds: 22 nov 2004
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
3.010
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 164
Gegeven: 567
wat ben jij 'n andere koers ingeslagen.....opvallend.
Nel 22 apr 2016 om 08:54
1
Lid sinds: 04 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 18 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
24.624
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 644
Gegeven: 208
Dit soort zaken is toch redelijk normaal in di soort sectoren
Men verliest terrein in europa en pak alles aan om hun gelijk te krijgen
bodara 22 apr 2016 om 08:55
0
Lid sinds: 08 feb 2001
Laatste bezoek: 22 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
524
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 12
Gegeven: 4
Piet paniek
pindakaas 22 apr 2016 om 08:57
0
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2014
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
389
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 24
Gegeven: 13
quote:

Diegy schreef op 22 apr 2016 om 08:08:


..Misschien een kleine emissie op komst?..

Om de rekening van de advocaat te betalen????
RON737 22 apr 2016 om 09:23
0
Lid sinds: 15 jun 2013
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
576
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 74
Gegeven: 369
quote:

Diegy schreef op 22 apr 2016 om 08:08:


Dat is natuurlijk nooit fijn een rechtzaak. Gaat veel tijd en geld kosten voor beide partijen. Waar de aandeelhouders weer de dupe van zijn. Misschien een kleine emissie op komst? Of zal dat niet nodig zijn?



Zo incompetente basher,probeer je het nu ook op het forum TomTom.
[verwijderd] 22 apr 2016 om 09:34
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
9.410
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1685
Gegeven: 734
Al met al vrij weinig invloed op de koers....kijken waar het heen gaat zo einde v/d week...ik verwacht nog wel wat lichte stijging vandaag.
RonnieD 22 apr 2016 om 13:07
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2014
Laatste bezoek: 04 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
138
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 6
Gegeven: 21
press release Esperite:

Published: 12:54 CEST 22-04-2016 /GlobeNewswire /Source: Esperite N.V. / : ESP /ISIN: NL0009272137

DAVID and GOLIATH - Genoma sued by Illumina. Notice of Patent Infringement Proceedings


Geneva, Switzerland - 22 April 2016

We, Genoma SA, (DAVID), Genomics company specialised in Prenatal and Oncology DNA analysis for early detection and follow-up of genetically caused diseases, have read in a press release that Illumina Inc. (GOLIATH) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Verinata Health Inc., have filed a patent infringement suit against us, Genoma SA, in the Federal Patent Court in Switzerland. The patents asserted are European Patent (CH) 2 183 693 B1, European Patent (CH) 0 994 963 B2, European Patent (CH) 1 981 995 B1, and European Patent (CH) 2 514 842.

The patents are directed to using cell-free fetal DNA for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

Genoma's Directors hold a firm belief that Tranquility, a cell-free fetal DNA, non-invasive test developed by Genoma for early detection of Down syndrome, as well as other trisomies, like trisomy 13 and trisomy 18, does not infringe the patents as claimed by Illumina.

The Company will update the market in respect of further developments, as appropriate.

Genoma is a company of Esperite group.
BigBoy68 22 apr 2016 om 13:07
0
Lid sinds: 05 feb 2015
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
324
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 24
Gegeven: 5
Bevestiging case Illumina versus Genoma per mail ontvangen.
Maeseke1 22 apr 2016 om 13:49
0
Lid sinds: 09 feb 2016
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
510
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 39
Gegeven: 7
toch wat paniek... ai ai ai
sportfanaat 22 apr 2016 om 13:51
0
Lid sinds: 22 nov 2004
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
3.010
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 164
Gegeven: 567
Hoe krijgen ze het voor elkaar.....
Zo vlak voor de goede berichten met 'n rechtzaak, die jaren gaat duren nog even de angsthazen eruit jagen.
pindakaas 22 apr 2016 om 13:55
0
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2014
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
389
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 24
Gegeven: 13
Het staat sinds een half uurtje op DFT dus dan is het nieuws.
sportfanaat 22 apr 2016 om 13:57
0
Lid sinds: 22 nov 2004
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
3.010
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 164
Gegeven: 567
quote:

pindakaas schreef op 22 apr 2016 om 13:55:


Het staat sinds een half uurtje op DFT dus dan is het nieuws.

Tja....en dan over 'n paar dagen de 1e kwartaalcijfers plus outlook en 't is wellicht hosanna.
Diegy 22 apr 2016 om 13:57
0
Lid sinds: 31 mrt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
15.197
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 461
Gegeven: 281
Esperite aangeklaagd over prenatale test

Gepubliceerd op 22 apr 2016 om 13:19 | Views: 611

Esperite 13:33
2,48 0,00 (-1,98%)

ZUTPHEN (AFN) - Esperite-dochter Genoma heeft een patentaanklacht aan zijn broek. Biotechnologiebedrijf Illumina claimt dat het het Zwitserse Genoma inbreuk maakt op een patent op technologie over het testen van ongeboren foetussen op afwijkingen zoals downsyndroom.

Het in Zutphen gevestigde stamcel- en geneticabedrijf Esperite zegt dat van patentbreuk geen sprake is. De door Genoma ontwikkelde prenatale test Tranquility zou geen gebruikmaken van technologieën van Illumina.
torro 22 apr 2016 om 13:59
0
Lid sinds: 02 nov 2011
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
1.943
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 108
Gegeven: 72

Genoma weerlegt beschuldiging Illumina.
Genoma, dat onderdeel is van biotechbedrijf Esperite, wordt in Zwitserland aangeklaagd door het Amerikaanse biotechbedrijf Illumina vanwege vermeend patentmisbruik. Dit meldde de Zutphense onderneming vrijdagmiddag.
De tak die zich richt op voorspellende geneeskunde zou zich met zijn test Tranquility schuldig hebben gemaakt aan de inbreuk op diverse patenten van Illumina en zijn dochteronderneming Verinata Health.
Tranquility is een prenatale test die chromosomale afwijkingen als het syndroom van Down, maar ook het geslacht van een ongeboren baby binnen vijf dagen kan vaststellen
Genoma weerlegde vrijdag de beschuldigingen en zal de markt informeren wanneer er nieuwe ontwikkelingen zijn.
Esperite komt volgende week donderdag met jaarcijfers en een trading update over het eerste kwartaal. Het aandeel noteerde vrijdagmiddag 1,9 procent lager op 2,48 euro.
Diegy 22 apr 2016 om 14:01
0
Lid sinds: 31 mrt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
15.197
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 461
Gegeven: 281
Dat kan wel eens heel erg lang gaan duren zo een recht zaak. En een hele hoop geld gaan kosten. Geld wat Esperite niet heeft. Daar zijn we het allemaal wel over eens dat ze amper vet op de botten hebben.
[verwijderd] 22 apr 2016 om 14:11
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
342
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 16
Gegeven: 15
Ik heb alles verkocht
GasGas 22 apr 2016 om 14:12
0
Lid sinds: 03 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 05 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
365
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 26
Gegeven: 58
Iedereen die nu verkoopt krijgt spijt...let op
89 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Esperite Meer »

Koers 0,363   Verschil -0,01 (-3,46%)
Laag 0,363   Volume 413.965
Hoog 0,383   Gem. Volume 1.392.732
05-apr-18 17:36

Esperite Nieuws

29 mrt Esperite verwerft octrooirechten 3
02 mrt Weer financiering Esperite door ...
16 feb Nieuwe financiering voor Esperite
31 jan Esperite biedt grootschalige DNA... 1
16 jan Weer financiering Esperite door ... 1
10 jan Esperite ontdoet zich van pand i... 5
10 jan Weer financiering Esperite door ... 1
08 jan Topman Esperite converteert deel...
05 jan Topman Esperite leent geld aan e... 1
22 dec Nieuwe financiering voor Esperite 3
 