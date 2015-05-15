Energie« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Energie opslag; Energy train
Met dank aan mjmj, hij wees ons op deze publicatie:
Revolutionaire Energy Train van ECN kan wereld van energieopslag veranderen
De bouw van een enorme ondergrondse zweeftreinbaan maakt het mogelijk om 10 procent van de dagelijkse elektriciteitsbehoefte in Nederland op te slaan via kinetische energie. Met deze Energy Train kunnen pieken en dalen in vraag en aanbod van wind- en zonne-energie worden opgevangen, tegen een tiende van de gebruikelijk kosten.
www.ecn.nl/nl/nieuws/item/zweeftrein-...
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xu7S5fEjOCI&a...
Ik zeg doen.
Kunnen we Nederland weer eens op de kaart zetten, en het zorgt voor een hoop werkgelegenheid en know-how.
Thx nobamas. Ja leuk initiatief niet?
Ik zie nog wel andere plekken voor zo.n trein: bv bij de windmolenparken op zee. Funderingen liggen er al.
Fijn dat je reageert mjmj.
Bedankt!
Thanks. Ben benieuwd wat zoiets gaat kosten en hoeveel ruimte het in beslag neemt. Kan overigens die ecn.nl link openen. Ook niet via Google. Vreemd.
Renewable energy storage project near Desert Center advances
Published on Tue, 07 Jul 2015 91 times viewed
It is reported that an energy storage project that would support renewable energy, reduce greenhouse gases, create hundreds of jobs and add millions to the local economy moved forward today under an agreement by Eagle Mountain LLC to buy the Kaiser Eagle Mountain mine near Desert Center from CIL&D.
Eagle Crest Energy plans to transform the site into a pumped storage electricity station that can bank energy from solar, wind and geothermal power plants for release during times of peak demand and to maintain grid stability. The proposal calls for converting two of the mine's vacant pits into reservoirs that transfer water back and forth through a state-of-the-art underground turbine system that can produce up to 1,300 megawatts of electricity, enough to power nearly 1 million homes.
Mr Doug Divine, CEO of Eagle Crest Energy, said that “This project would save ratepayers money and help California meet its renewable energy goals in an environmentally friendly manner that protects water resources and wildlife, creates hundreds of jobs and infuses the local economy with millions of dollars.”
The proposal was licensed in 2014 after rigorous environmental reviews by various state and federal energy and wildlife agencies, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the US Fish & Wildlife Service, and the California State Water Resources Control Board.
Eagle Crest Energy has worked closely with regulators to ensure the project preserves and protects local wildlife, cultural resources, Joshua Tree National Park and local water supplies.
Pumped storage technology, whose supporters include Nobel Prize-winning physicist and former Secretary of Energy Mr Steven Chu, is considered one of the most viable solutions for renewable energy storage needs. More than 300 pumped storage facilities operate around the globe, making it the most widely used large-scale energy storage method on the planet.
Mr John Benoit, Riverside County Supervisor, said that "As Riverside County continues to increase its role in delivering renewable power to the rest of California, we need to find ways to store energy for use at times when solar and wind are not generating power. As vice-chair of the Senate Energy Committee, I championed pumped storage as just such a storage solution. This project helps make renewable energy sources more viable, and in an environmentally sensitive manner."
Mr Eduardo Garcia, assembly member, said that "With the challenges California is facing in providing power to meet growing demands, the Eagle Crest Energy power-storage project represents a step in the right direction not only for our region but for the entire state as a whole. Pumped storage is reliable and will reduce the need for less efficient, fossil-fueled alternatives, which in the end will significantly contribute to utilities achieving their mandated renewable energy supply goals."
Mr Richard E. Stoddard, chairman of CIL&D, agreed saying that "We've been part of this community for many years and wanted to leave a legacy that would benefit the region for decades to come."
The sale agreement between Eagle Mountain LLC and CIL&D covers about 9,500 acres of land and mining claims. Of that, roughly 2,500 acres would be occupied by the energy storage facility. CIL&D, through a subsidiary, will retain the railroad and the right to sell iron ore tailings and rock from the property.
Source : www.altenergymag.com
