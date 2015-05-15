Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Energie  /  Energie opslag; Energy train

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Energie« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Energie opslag; Energy train

8 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 4 nobahamas 15 mei 2015 20:58
    Met dank aan mjmj, hij wees ons op deze publicatie:

    Revolutionaire Energy Train van ECN kan wereld van energieopslag veranderen
    De bouw van een enorme ondergrondse zweeftreinbaan maakt het mogelijk om 10 procent van de dagelijkse elektriciteitsbehoefte in Nederland op te slaan via kinetische energie. Met deze Energy Train kunnen pieken en dalen in vraag en aanbod van wind- en zonne-energie worden opgevangen, tegen een tiende van de gebruikelijk kosten.

    www.ecn.nl/nl/nieuws/item/zweeftrein-...
    www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xu7S5fEjOCI&a...
  6. forum rang 10 voda 7 juli 2015 22:47
    Renewable energy storage project near Desert Center advances

    Published on Tue, 07 Jul 2015 91 times viewed

    It is reported that an energy storage project that would support renewable energy, reduce greenhouse gases, create hundreds of jobs and add millions to the local economy moved forward today under an agreement by Eagle Mountain LLC to buy the Kaiser Eagle Mountain mine near Desert Center from CIL&D.

    Eagle Crest Energy plans to transform the site into a pumped storage electricity station that can bank energy from solar, wind and geothermal power plants for release during times of peak demand and to maintain grid stability. The proposal calls for converting two of the mine's vacant pits into reservoirs that transfer water back and forth through a state-of-the-art underground turbine system that can produce up to 1,300 megawatts of electricity, enough to power nearly 1 million homes.

    Mr Doug Divine, CEO of Eagle Crest Energy, said that “This project would save ratepayers money and help California meet its renewable energy goals in an environmentally friendly manner that protects water resources and wildlife, creates hundreds of jobs and infuses the local economy with millions of dollars.”

    The proposal was licensed in 2014 after rigorous environmental reviews by various state and federal energy and wildlife agencies, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the US Fish & Wildlife Service, and the California State Water Resources Control Board.

    Eagle Crest Energy has worked closely with regulators to ensure the project preserves and protects local wildlife, cultural resources, Joshua Tree National Park and local water supplies.

    Pumped storage technology, whose supporters include Nobel Prize-winning physicist and former Secretary of Energy Mr Steven Chu, is considered one of the most viable solutions for renewable energy storage needs. More than 300 pumped storage facilities operate around the globe, making it the most widely used large-scale energy storage method on the planet.

    Mr John Benoit, Riverside County Supervisor, said that "As Riverside County continues to increase its role in delivering renewable power to the rest of California, we need to find ways to store energy for use at times when solar and wind are not generating power. As vice-chair of the Senate Energy Committee, I championed pumped storage as just such a storage solution. This project helps make renewable energy sources more viable, and in an environmentally sensitive manner."

    Mr Eduardo Garcia, assembly member, said that "With the challenges California is facing in providing power to meet growing demands, the Eagle Crest Energy power-storage project represents a step in the right direction not only for our region but for the entire state as a whole. Pumped storage is reliable and will reduce the need for less efficient, fossil-fueled alternatives, which in the end will significantly contribute to utilities achieving their mandated renewable energy supply goals."

    Mr Richard E. Stoddard, chairman of CIL&D, agreed saying that "We've been part of this community for many years and wanted to leave a legacy that would benefit the region for decades to come."

    The sale agreement between Eagle Mountain LLC and CIL&D covers about 9,500 acres of land and mining claims. Of that, roughly 2,500 acres would be occupied by the energy storage facility. CIL&D, through a subsidiary, will retain the railroad and the right to sell iron ore tailings and rock from the property.

    Source : www.altenergymag.com
8 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 717,38 -0,32%
EUR/USD 1,0910 +0,11%
FTSE 100 7.553,53 -0,45%
Germany40^ 14.120,90 -0,22%
Gold spot 1.936,26 +0,54%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 13.888,82 -2,22%

Stijgers

Pharming
+3,86%
UMG
+3,43%
Fagron
+1,99%
DSM
+1,94%
ADYEN NV
+1,84%

Dalers

Nedap ...
-4,15%
MAJORE...
-4,04%
RANDST...
-2,69%
SIGNIF...
-2,58%
Brunel
-1,88%

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 