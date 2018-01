Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

March 27, 2015



Ivanhoe Mines Issues 2014 Year-End Results

And Review Of Operations



Construction of first mining shaft at Platreef PGM Project highlights

a year of significant progress at Ivanhoe's three key development

projects in southern Africa



TORONTO, CANADA -- Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2014. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.



HIGHLIGHTS



On November 4, 2014, South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources provided final approval of the Mining Right for the development of Ivanhoe Mines' Platreef Project, paving the way for Ivanhoe to build a new, R13.5 billion ($1.2 billion) platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, nickel and copper underground mine just outside Mokopane, in Limpopo province.



In January 2015, Ivanhoe completed a pre-feasibility study for Platreef which covered the first phase of development of a large, mechanized, underground mine with an initial four-million-tonnes-per-year concentrator and associated infrastructure to support initial concentrate production by 2019. The study estimates planned initial average annual production rate of 433,000 ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (3PE+Au), plus 19 million pounds of nickel and 12 million pounds of copper per year, at an estimated $322 per ounce of 3PE+Au, net of by-products. The feasibility study for the first phase of development is expected to commence in Q2 2015.



Ivanhoe Mines plans to develop the Platreef underground mine in three phases -- an initial annual rate of four million tonnes per year (Mtpa) to establish an operating platform to support future expansions; followed by a doubling of production to eight Mtpa; and then a third expansion phase to a steady-state 12 Mtpa. At a projected production rate of 12 Mtpa, Platreef would be among the largest platinum-group metals mines in the world.



Construction work on a large, concrete surface collar for the 7.25-metre-diameter Shaft 1 at Platreef is advancing well and the refurbished stage and hoist winding equipment will be installed once the foundations are complete. Shaft 1, including some initial lateral, underground development work, is expected to be fully funded from dedicated funds remaining in Ivanhoe's treasury from the $280 million received in 2011 for the sale of an 8% interest in the Platreef Project to the ITOCHU-led Japanese consortium.



Ivanhoe has awarded the contract for design and engineering of Shaft 2, the 10-metre-diameter main production shaft that will be capable of hoisting six million tonnes a year, to South Africa-based Murray & Roberts Cementation in June 2014. This will enable Ivanhoe to start Shaft 2 development works in 2015, subject to necessary approvals and funding.



On February 11, 2015, Ivanhoe announced that its South African subsidiary, Ivanplats, was the top-ranked platinum-sector mining company in compliance with the country's black empowerment laws. Ivanplats achieved Level 3 status in its first verification assessment on the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) scorecard. A total of 70% of the 700 permanent and contract workers currently employed by the company are from the local area. In March 2015, the Platreef Project achieved a significant operational safety milestone when it recorded the completion of 3.8 million person hours of work without incurring a lost-time injury.



On March 3, 2015, members of the Ivanhoe Mines exploration team received the prestigious Thayer Lindsley Award from the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) for the discovery of the Kamoa Copper Deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).



The construction of the box cut for the first access declines to the initial planned underground mine at Kamoa was completed at the end of 2014. This enables commencement of construction of the twin declines designed to intersect the high-grade copper mineralization in the Kansoko Sud area, approximately 150 metres below surface. Ivanhoe's drilling program in this area has defined a thick, near-surface zone of high-grade copper mineralization, where a recent drill hole intercepted 15.7 metres (true width) of 7.04% copper, at a 1.5% total copper cut-off. A tender for construction of the twin declines and a raise-bore ventilation shaft was issued towards the end of 2014.



In line with the phased approach to project development outlined in the 2013 Kamoa preliminary economic assessment, the Kamoa pre-feasibility study is progressing based on the planned first phase of the project, which will be the construction of an underground operation, producing three million tonnes per year and feeding a concentrator adjacent to the mine.



Also in the DRC, underground drilling began in March 2014 at the Kipushi copper-zinc-germanium-lead and precious-metals mine, which is southeast of Kamoa on the Central African Copperbelt in southern Katanga Province, less than one kilometre from the Zambian border. The drilling is designed to confirm and update Kipushi's estimated historical resources and to further expand the resources on strike and at depth. More than 13,000 metres of drilling had been completed by the end of 2014.



On February 17, 2015, Ivanhoe announced the intersection of a potential new zone of mineralization by Hole KPU072, 140 metres below the base of historical Indicated Resources of the Big Zinc. The observed intersection includes mixed massive sphalerite, chalcopyrite and minor pyrite from 417.32 metres to 420.55 metres, massive sphalerite from 420.55 metres to 468.09 metres, and massive pyrite with accessory chalcopyrite and sphalerite from 468.09 metres to 477.17 metres. The core intersection angles suggest the zone may have a true width of approximately 30 metres.



On March 23, 2015, China-based Zijin Mining Group agreed to acquire a 9.9% stake in Ivanhoe Mines by investing approximately C$105 million to help advance Ivanhoe's three mine-development projects in Africa. Under terms of the agreement, Ivanhoe will issue 76,817,020 common shares to Zijin through a private placement at a price of C$1.36 per share. In addition, Ivanhoe and Zijin are in detailed, friendly discussions about the strategic co-development of Ivanhoe's Kamoa copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo.