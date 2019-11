Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save) « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Volledig achterhaalde info op LinkedIn:

Esperite N.V.

Biotechnologie

ESPERITE is a diversified biotech global group leader in regenerative and precision medicine. Established in 2000, the holding group is headquartered in the Netherlands, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris and operational in over 30 countries counting more than 200 employees. ESPERITE transforms the power of state-of-the-art technologies and scientific advancements into high quality products that bring the future of medicine to customers today at an affordable price.



CRYOSAVE is the largest family stem cell bank in Europe. The flagship laboratory is in Geneva with a further 5 facilities, each carrying the Swiss values of high quality, high security and a long term view. Focus is on providing stem cells of top quality ready for effective therapy as soon as it is needed, now or in the future. CRYOSAVE has a proven track record of cord blood unit release and successful therapy of life threatening conditions.



GENOMA transforms the potential of technology into accurate diagnostic tests that bring the future of medicine to the global population. GENOMA’s mission is to bear empowerment towards a proactive approach to health.

THE CELL FACTORY is the R&D branch focused on innovative drug products development, clinical translation and commercialisation using autologous mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) and allogenic MSC-derived extracellular vesicles (MSC-EVs). THE CELL FACTORY's goal is a development of the highest quality therapeutic tools for affordable treatment of unmet medical needs.