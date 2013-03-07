Login
 
crackedtooth 7 mrt 2013 om 12:53
long 4.20 premarket


HIMX Himax reportedly lands LCoS solution orders for Google Glass
Himax reportedly lands LCoS solution orders for Google Glass

Mavis Hong, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 March 2013]

Himax Technologies reportedly has landed orders for LCoS (liquid crystal on silicon) solutions from Google for its Google Glass devices, and shipments of LCoS solutions are expected to start gaining momentum in the third quarter of 2013 as Google intends to move forward the release of Google Glass to the end of 2013 instead of early 2014 as originally planned, according to industry sources.

Himax will be the sole supplier of LCoS solutions for Google Glass at present, and the shipments will ramp up revenue growth at Himax in the second half of 2013 as well as in 2014, the sources indicated.

Himax declined to comment on market reports. But the company revealed at its investors conference held in February 2013 that it has been developing headset-type pico projection technology with clients and that revenues generated from devices other than LCD driver ICs will serve as growth drivers in the year.

Himax outsources the production of LCoS chips to its subsidiary Himax Display, while subcontracting IC backend testing and packaging services to ChipMOS technologies, the sources noted.


www.digitimes.com/news/a20130307PD209...
crackedtooth 7 mrt 2013 om 13:07
google glass al 2e helft 2013...
ben benieuwd

ook businessmodel risico voor aapl, google glass wel echt innovatief
crackedtooth 22 jul 2013 om 13:55
Reuters) - Google Inc will take a 6.3 percent stake in the unit of Taiwanese chipmaker Himax Technologies Inc that develops display technology for devices such as Google Glass, Himax said
crackedtooth 22 jul 2013 om 14:21
Himax Technologies Signs Technology Investment Agreement With Google

Google to Invest in Himax LCOS Microdisplay Subsidiary

TAINAN, Taiwan, July 22, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) ("Himax" or "Company"), a supplier and fabless manufacturer of advanced display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that it has entered into an agreement ("the Agreement") with Google Inc. pursuant to which Google has agreed to invest in the Company's subsidiary, Himax Display Inc. ("HDI"). The purpose of the investment is to fund production upgrades, expand capacity and further enhance production capabilities at HDI's facilities that produce liquid crystal on silicon ("LCOS") chips and modules used in applications including head-mounted display (HMD) such as Google Glass, head-up display (HUD) and pico-projector products. Under the Agreement, Himax will also invest additional amount in HDI to fund its ongoing capacity expansion. HDI will also use a portion of the proceeds to substantially reduce its loan from Himax. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2013 subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Under the Agreement, Google will purchase certain amount of preferred shares in HDI. Upon closing, Google will hold a 6.3% interest in HDI. Google also has an option to make additional investment of preferred shares at the same price within one year from closing. If the option is exercised in full, Google will own a total of up to 14.8% in HDI. Himax Technologies, Inc. holds 81.5% of HDI at present and will remain the major shareholder of HDI after the transaction. Google will join the core group of HDI shareholders including KPCB Holdings, Inc., Khosla Ventures I, L.P. and Intel Capital Corporation.

Google's investment in HDI will not have a dilutive effect on Himax's Nasdaq-traded shares, HIMX.

"Google is a preeminent global technology leader. We are delighted to receive this investment and to form a strategic partnership with Google," stated Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax. "Beginning the second quarter of this year, we had already begun expanding capacity to meet demand for our LCOS product line. This investment from Google further validates our commitment to developing breakthrough technologies and state-of-the-art production facilities. We look forward to leveraging this investment and our collective expertise with Google to create unique and transformational LCOS technologies for many years ahead."

Founded in 2004, Himax Display, Inc. has focused on developing commercial applications for LCOS technologies, in-house manufacturing expertise and production lines with proven, high-volume shipment track records. Over the last few years, HDI has devoted its research and development of its LCOS technology for new applications of head-mounted display and other wearable computing applications.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution
crackedtooth 22 jul 2013 om 14:37
HIMX Google also has an option to make additional investment of preferred shares at the same price within one year from closing. If the option is exercised in full, Google will own a total of up to 14.8% in HDI. Himax Technologies, Inc. holds 81.5% of HDI at present and will remain the major shareholder of HDI after the transaction. Google will join the core group of HDI shareholders including KPCB Holdings, Inc., Khosla Ventures I, L.P. and Intel Capital Corporation.
crackedtooth 22 jul 2013 om 14:39
denk niet dat GOOG dit zou dan als ze het niet als key technology zouden zien voor google glass
mlagerwerf 30 aug 2013 om 10:16
Interessante kijk op de doelgroep en vermarkting van Google Glass. Als Glass aanslaat in de markt dan zal Google vrijwel zeker haar optie uitoefen en haar positie in HIMX uitbereiden.

"Google Glass is not for who you think it is. Though Google has been promoting the device with heart-warming videos on rollercoaster rides and in children’s playgrounds, for the next few years at least, its main customers will be large businesses."
qz.com/119692/the-real-plan-for-googl...

Mercedes kan een van die bedrijven zijn die het voortouw neemt in integratie van Google Glass;
www.wired.com/autopia/2013/08/google-...
crackedtooth 30 aug 2013 om 10:59
quote:

crackedtooth schreef op 7 mrt 2013 om 12:53:


long 4.20 premarket




zo hoog als 7.85 geweest

trade nu op 6.20

Leuke rendementen
crackedtooth 10 sep 2013 om 17:40
8.46
Dmenace 20 sep 2013 om 17:55
10,85

nog steeds long?
crackedtooth 20 sep 2013 om 19:28
helaas niet... achteraf altijd makkelijk kijken
wel een leuke vroege alert in start draadje
Dmenace 23 sep 2013 om 21:46
Kwam hem (te) laat tegen helaas, zit er voorzichtig in voor 10 rond. Wie weet wat er nog in het vat zit....
haas 31 dec 2013 om 16:04
het vat is inmiddels gevuld tot 14.50Plus
Dmenace 7 jan 2014 om 22:46
Mijn Himax vaatje was ook voller gelopen, hebben ze daar niet een wet voor...
Bart- 3 apr 2014 om 21:53
Goedenavond,

Wat verwachten jullie inmiddels van Himax? Nogal wat negatieve berichten (van analisten, maar toch nog aardige koersstijgingen). Iemand hier die er een goede kijk op heeft?

Bedankt!

Bart
haas 9 apr 2014 om 22:55
pril 8, 2014, 4:24 P.M. ET
Northland Capital: Google Glass Worries Mask Opportunities for Himax
================================

blogs.barrons.com/emergingmarketsdail...
haas 5 mei 2014 om 17:53
8.50

seekingalpha.com/article/2190453-shou...
haas 10 mei 2014 om 07:21
de kaalslag,leegloop van de bubbel,zo u wilt de stille crash gaat door: 6.68,komt van 16 +
Bart- 10 mei 2014 om 11:35
Wanneer wordt google glass wereldwijd verwacht? Als hij gereleased (is dat een woord?) wordt, dan zou er toch weer een boost moeten komen lijkt me... of zijn er addertjes?

Bart
haas 10 mei 2014 om 12:56
Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.20 million.
Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) opened at 7.86 on Thursday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.4 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.340 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.00.

www.wkrb13.com/markets/305108/himax-t...
