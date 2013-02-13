Perpetuals, Steepeners « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
modaaltje 13 feb 2013 om 19:08
Nou, dat is ook geen succes, op zijn vroegst een coupon betaling verwacht in 2018 ( als alles meezit).
ivo troost 13 feb 2013 om 19:55
quote:

modaaltje schreef op 13 feb 2013 om 19:08:


Nou, dat is ook geen succes, op zijn vroegst een coupon betaling verwacht in 2018 ( als alles meezit).

als ik nu zeker ben van couponbetalingen vanaf 2018 wil ik hem wel bijkopen aan 20%.
5 jaar gaat snel voorbij & ondertss zal de koers wel oplopen.
vanwaar haal je je info ?

groeten,
it
modaaltje 14 feb 2013 om 09:31
quote:

ivo troost schreef:


[...]

als ik nu zeker ben van couponbetalingen vanaf 2018 wil ik hem wel bijkopen aan 20%.
5 jaar gaat snel voorbij &amp; ondertss zal de koers wel oplopen.
vanwaar haal je je info ?

groeten,
it

www.dgap.de/dgap/News/adhoc/resparcs-...
benito c. 14 feb 2013 om 10:01
Dat is dus het gunstigste scenario, er is ook al eerder gecommuniceerd dat de rentebetalingen dit jaar zouden worden hervat. Bij nieuwe tegenslagen moet er nog meer op de hoofdsom worden afgeschreven. Ik had er ook een klein plukje van, maar heb ze met klein verlies weggedaan nav. de berichten over tegenslagen bij hun scheepvaartfinancieringen, en het niet uitbetalen van rente binnen afzienbare tijd. Los hiervan zijn de Duitse banken niet erg goed ge(her)kapitaliseerd, hier is nog wel het een en ander nodig.
Hoover 14 feb 2013 om 13:35
Nou ik heb helaas ook deze bonds in mijn bezit, echter de Reparc Funding I (7.4%) coupon.
Zie deze link naar de issuer met het verhaal.

www.hsh-nordbank.com/media/pdf/invest...

Er wordt dus eerst afgeschreven tot 63 en dan weer opgeschreven tot par, waarna de rentebetalingen volgen in 2017 (betaalbaar in 2018). In dit scenario ben je dus weer "current" (rente accrued weer) gedurende het boekjaar 2017, dus nog 4 jaar tegaan. Uiteraard is dit het scenario van HSH zelf , en ze hebben het tot nu toe vaak mis gehad. Je zou zeggen dat ze door schade en schande nu toch echt conservatief ingescaht hebben? M.i zijn de bonds interessant geprijst en zullen stijgen indien de bank aan haar prognoses voldoet (met meetmomenten 2 x per jaar tijdens de cijfers).
free1 15 feb 2013 om 14:22
Ik net iets bijgekocht op 21, meer kans dan in de Staatsloterij.
ivo troost 15 feb 2013 om 17:08
quote:

free1 schreef op 15 feb 2013 om 14:22:


Ik net iets bijgekocht op 21, meer kans dan in de Staatsloterij.

free,
ik doe mee ;-)
eREX 16 feb 2013 om 10:17
ik heb al genoeg ;-)
al deze binnenvaart is het sns leed geleden.
mjmj 16 feb 2013 om 10:25
Welke isin code heeft deze?
eREX 16 feb 2013 om 16:06
www.finanzen.net/anleihen/984254-RESP...
mjmj 19 feb 2013 om 15:09
Tja gezien de koersontwikkeling zijn beleggers niet dolenthousiast. Wat moet er gebeuren het omhoog te laten gaan?
ivo troost 19 feb 2013 om 15:21
quote:

mjmj schreef op 19 feb 2013 om 15:09:


Tja gezien de koersontwikkeling zijn beleggers niet dolenthousiast. Wat moet er gebeuren het omhoog te laten gaan?

heel eenvoudig... aankopen ;-)
modaaltje 19 feb 2013 om 15:25
ja................kopen,kopen,kopen.
Dan gaan die van mij omhoog.
mjmj 20 feb 2013 om 22:11
weinig omhoog vandaag, die van jou dus ook niet
free1 21 feb 2013 om 08:18
Oke, de reputatie van deze bank is niet geweldig, en de risico's zijn groot in scheep- en luchtaartfinanciering.
Maar dat lijkt mij meer dan ingeprijsd in de huidige koers.
De bank heeft stevige aandeelhouders en komt er wel bovenop.
Ik houd ze en wacht rustig af
benito c. 21 feb 2013 om 17:07
Bankers say investors holding paper in loss-making banks such as HSH Nordbank, MPS, Bankia and even Commerzbank risk potential write-downs by regulators.


www.reuters.com/article/2013/02/15/su...
modaaltje 21 feb 2013 om 20:30
quote:

benito c. schreef op 21 feb 2013 om 17:07:


Bankers say investors holding paper in loss-making banks such as HSH Nordbank, MPS, Bankia and even Commerzbank risk potential write-downs by regulators.


www.reuters.com/article/2013/02/15/su...

Da's toch een serieus artikel.
mjmj 6 mrt 2013 om 16:53
Wauw, 21 nu, omzet ergens rond 200000 (?). Revival?
Burp 7 mrt 2013 om 22:10
Misschien heeft onderstaand persbericht iemand overgehaald om 40.000 euro in resparcs te investeren.


Hamburg/Kiel, March 6, 2013 - HSH Nordbank today issued a benchmark public-sector Pfandbrief with a volume of EUR 500 million and a three-year term.

The Bank has thus successfully placed its first benchmark this year. The Pfandbrief coupon is 0.625 percent. The issue price was set at 99.842 percent, which equates to a re-offer spread of 11 basis points above the mid-market swap rate.

The issue met with great demand, particularly from institutional investors inside and out-side Germany as well as from savings banks. The order book was closed at mid-day at more than EUR 700 million.

HSH Nordbank placed the public-sector covered bond as joint lead manager in a syndicate comprising Commerzbank, DZ Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Société Générale.
free1 8 mrt 2013 om 09:07
Ik kijk zo af en toe op de site van Wilgenhaege.
De 2 vastgoedfondsen van hen zijn door HSH Nordbank gefinancierd.
De intrinsieke waarde van deze fondsen zijn al jarenlang, en nog steeds dalend.
Ik beschouw dit als een indicatie voor de kwaliteit van het riskante deel van de vastgoed financieringsportefeuille van HSH Nordbank.

Ik ben benieuwd wanneer er een bodem is in de taxaties, de cash flow (netto winst en afschrijvingen) zijn nog voldoende om de rekeningen van HSH Nordbank te betalen, maar de loan to value voldoet al lang niet meer.
