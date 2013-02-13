Perpetuals, Steepeners « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Misschien heeft onderstaand persbericht iemand overgehaald om 40.000 euro in resparcs te investeren.





Hamburg/Kiel, March 6, 2013 - HSH Nordbank today issued a benchmark public-sector Pfandbrief with a volume of EUR 500 million and a three-year term.



The Bank has thus successfully placed its first benchmark this year. The Pfandbrief coupon is 0.625 percent. The issue price was set at 99.842 percent, which equates to a re-offer spread of 11 basis points above the mid-market swap rate.



The issue met with great demand, particularly from institutional investors inside and out-side Germany as well as from savings banks. The order book was closed at mid-day at more than EUR 700 million.



HSH Nordbank placed the public-sector covered bond as joint lead manager in a syndicate comprising Commerzbank, DZ Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Société Générale.