Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
word abonnee
Welke beursgenoteerde bedrijven produceren helium?
Volgen
-
Welke bedrijven produceren helium en zijn beursgenoteerd? Ik zou graag investeren in zo een bedrijf.
-
De vorming van helium uit waterstof, een kernfusiereactie waarbij zeer veel energie vrijkomt, vormt de basis van de energie van sterren maar ook die van de waterstofbom. Helium kan gesynthetiseerd worden door lithium of boor met zeer snelle protonen te beschieten. Dit komt doordat er bij radioactief verval a-straling vrijkomt, wat helium-kernen zijn. Helium wordt ook bij aardgas gevonden (1% helium). Door scheidingstechnieken kan het helium van het aardgas gescheiden worden.
Je moet het dus zoeken in de kern energie branche, of de aardgas branche
-
Eigenlijk kun je niet echt spreken van productie maar van winning
Vandaar dat Helium op raakt
En steeds waardevoller wordt
-
vandaar de vraag welke bedrijven zitten hier in
-
Het raakt niet op, maar verdwijnt in het heelal zodra het in de atmosfeer komt.
zzzaai schreef op 24 januari 2013 12:33:
Eigenlijk kun je niet echt spreken van productie maar van winning
Vandaar dat Helium op raakt
Aardgas raakt voorlopig ook niet op, het is meer een kwestie van onvoldoende verwerkingscapaciteit om helium uit aardgas te winnen.
Ik ken geen bedrijven die alleen dit doen, maar bedrijven die dit als onderdeel van hun bedrijf hebben zijn
- Linde group
- Praxair
en dan heb je nog clubs als Exxon Mobil en Gazprom.
-
www.airproducts.com/
www.airliquide.com/en/home.html
Beiden beursgenoteerde ondernemingen en niet de minste.
-
Correct jj77
In mijn veronderstelling denk ik dat het niet alleen het helal in verwijnt, maar richting zon gaat
-
De onvermijdelijke heliumcrisis
Amerikaanse wet leidt tot verkwisting van onvervangbaar gas
Gas uit opgestegen ballonnen komt nooit meer terug. Terwijl het hard nodig is voor allerhande hightech apparaten. Helium moet snel te duur worden om het voor de lol te gebruiken, vindt Nobelprijswinnaar Robert Richardson.
Heel grappig: na een teug helium uit een feestballon heb je eventjes een rare, hoge stem. Dat je dan klinkt als Donald Duck heeft te maken met het feit dat geluid in helium bijna drie keer zo snel reist als in lucht. Het edelgas bestaat uit losse atomen, die nergens mee reageren – vandaar dat deze feesttruc ongevaarlijk is. Maar het gas is ook voor allerlei andere toepassingen geschikt. Feitelijk is het onmisbaar in onze hoogtechnologische samenleving.
Heliumatomen zijn na waterstof de kleinste atomen, en daarom is helium een stuk lichter dan lucht. Het stijgt dus. 'Zodra het is vrijgelaten in de atmosfeer, bijvoorbeeld als vulling van een feestballon, dan is het voor eeuwig voor de aarde verloren – echt voor eeuwig,' aldus Robert Richardson, winnaar van de Nobelprijs voor natuurkunde in 1996.
Bizarre toestand
De prijs had hij te danken aan zijn ontdekking van superfluïditeit, een bizarre toestand van helium dat is afgekoeld tot dicht bij het absolute nulpunt. Maar daarover wil Richardson het niet hebben op de jaarlijkse bijeenkomst van Nobelprijswinnaars in het Duitse stadje Lindau. Zijn missie is om aandacht te krijgen voor een groot, wereldwijd probleem: heliumschaarste.
Helium wordt gewonnen uit aardgas. Maar lang niet overal zit het erin, en bijna nergens ter wereld zijn voorraden van het edelgas aangelegd. Behalve in de Verenigde Staten. Op dit moment wordt ruim 500 miljoen kubieke meter ongezuiverd heliumgas opgeslagen in een natuurlijke zoutkoepel onder de prairie in Texas. Het U.S. Bureau of Land Management beheert die. Maar wel volgens de aanwijzingen van het Amerikaanse Congres.
En daar zit een probleem, aldus Richardson. Hij maakte deel uit van een comité dat het heliumbeleid onder de loep heeft genomen en daarover in januari van dit jaar een alarmerend verslag uitbracht. Het rapport beschrijft de gevolgen van de Helium Privatization Act uit 1996. In die wet is vastgelegd dat de hele nationale voorraad in 2015 verkocht moet zijn, om het geld terug te verdienen dat de Amerikaanse overheid in de winning en opslag heeft gestoken. Het gaat om miljarden, want er is onder meer een enorm netwerk van gasleidingen aangelegd.
Koude Oorlog
Het oppotten van helium stamt uit de Koude Oorlog, toen het spul vooral militair van betekenis was. Helium wordt namelijk gebruikt bij de fabricage en het lanceerklaar maken van raketten. Die voorraad handhaven was volgens het Congres niet meer nodig, dus privatiseren leek een goede zet. In 2000 concludeerde een rapport nog dat de wet van 1996 geen merkbaar effect zou hebben op de wereldmarkt.
Dat was onterecht, zegt Richardson. Het gebruik van helium bleef in de VS ongeveer constant, maar is wereldwijd flink toegenomen. 2007 is het laatste jaar waarvan hij cijfers heeft, en alleen uit de VS. Toen ging 28 procent naar de koeling van supergeleidende elektromagneten in MRI- en NMR-scanners, het overgrote deel voor medisch gebruik. Zo'n 26 procent was nodig voor raketten (in civiele en militaire toepassingen); 20 procent werd gebruikt bij lassen – waarbij het regelrecht de lucht in gaat; 13 procent van het helium was bestemd voor optische vezels, LCD-schermen en de voedselindustrie en de rest voor diverse toepassingen, waaronder opstijgende ballonnen voor weersvoorspellingen en feestjes. In totaal gaat er nu zo'n 170 miljoen kubieke meter per jaar doorheen. In 2020 zal dat 225 miljoen kuub zijn, schat de fysicus.
Twintig keer zo duur
Op dit moment komt een derde van het wereldverbruik uit de Texaanse opslag, dus de voorraad slinkt terwijl de vraag stijgt. Geen gezonde situatie. Dus wat moet er gebeuren? De prijs moet om te beginnen fors verhoogd worden, meent Richardson, want die is nu 'belachelijk laag'. Hij stelt een vertwintigvoudiging voor, om te voorkomen dat het gas verkwist wordt.
Kan die prijs zomaar verhoogd worden? Dat lijkt vreemd, maar er is geen openbare marktprijs van ongezuiverd helium. Omdat er zo weinig spelers op de markt zijn, maken ze achter gesloten deuren afspraken. En de prijs die de overheid nu vraagt van de vier bedrijven die aangesloten zijn op het pijplijnensysteem van de opslagplaats, is gebaseerd op de gemaakte kosten. Die lag in 1996 nog hoger dan de bedrijven wilden betalen, maar inmiddels willen ze dat best neertellen. En houdt de overheid dus feitelijk de marktprijs kunstmatig laag, voor de hele wereld – tot de voorraad op is. Dan zullen de prijzen ineens de hoogte in schieten. Want meer helium produceren gaat niet zomaar.
De prijs die eindgebruikers moeten betalen, verdubbelde overigens al tussen 2002 en 2008. Aan het eind van die periode was er al een tijdelijk heliumtekort, wat vooral onderzoekers trof. Die zouden eigenlijk voorrang moeten krijgen bij de heliumverkoop, vindt de Nobelprijswinnaar. En korting, want hun werk is belangrijker dan feestballonnen.
Voor sommige toepassingen, zoals lassen, is een alternatief (argon in dit geval). Waar zulke alternatieven zijn, moeten die gebruikt worden, vindt Richardson. Bij toepassingen die absoluut helium nodig hebben, zullen gesloten systemen de norm moeten worden.
De te lage prijs die de overheid vraagt, zorgt er ook voor dat bedrijven niet investeren in uitbreiding van de productie, stelt Richardson. Hoewel productie eigenlijk niet het juiste woord is. Het gas wordt geoogst, en dat kan niet zo heel lang meer doorgaan. Hij predikt dus zuinigheid. 'Wat God in 4,7 miljard jaar heeft gemaakt, kan binnen honderd jaar opgemaakt zijn. Een enkele generatie heeft niet het recht om de beschikbaarheid voor eeuwig te verspelen.'
Elmar Veerman
www.wetenschap24.nl/nieuws/artikelen/...
-
-
eind jaren 50 of begin jaren 60 heb ik met gasmengsels waar helium bij zat diep gedoken.(ben zelf van voor de oorlog)
was een mengsel van zuurstof,stikstof en helium maar zat vol grote risico’s.
omstreeks 55 lifte je op woensdagmiddag naar ijsselstein waar een grote dumpzaak zat.(schuren vol afgedankt materiaal van het amerikaans leger,dikwijls nog spiksplinter nieuw))
kocht toen mijn eerste davis submarine escape apparaat voor 3 knaken.
de zuurstof cylinder was ongebruikt dus je hoefde alleen maar het uitrolbaar matje aan de onderzijde te slopen ,een beetje ombouwen,goed schudden om te horen of het koolstoffilter geen rammelend geluid maakte en hopla het water in.
een groot nadeel was echter dat met puur zuurstof bij 1 atm. overdruk (dieper dan 10 mtr) bij inademing je zuurstofvergiftiging opliep ,in ieder geval raakte je van de kaart.
paar jaar later had ik een vriendje bij de brandweer dus regelde hij soms een dräger,
tot dat ik het eitje van loos&co in handen kreeg.
loos&co zat in amsterdam-sloterdijk en was nederlands belangrijkste producent van industriële gassen (voor overheid-militair /brandweer / medische wereld) en bedrijfsleven.
héliumgas was peanuts.
het leuke was dat ik als particulier ook mijn flesjes kon laten vullen ,maar nieuwsgierig als ik was heb ik het gehele bedrijf kunnen bekijken.
zou elke ware belegger moeten doen!
loos&co werd hoek loos en kreeg een beursnotering.
en is van de beurs gehaald door het duitse bedrijf linde ag ( xtr 100240)
wie zo verstandig was om linde 10 jaar geleden te kopen heeft nu het kapitaal verdrievoudigd.
ongeveer 3 jaar geleden werd mij door goede kennisen uit de medische wereld aangeraden om wat stukjes air liquide ( cac 40) aan te schaffen.
heb als verstandig mens tussen de € 61 en 62 gekocht.
het advies is toen ook op de kk geplaatst maar de reactie was weer eens als gebruikelijk negatief.
de kk en beleggen ,das kommt nie wieder!
nog een prettige avond.
ceterum censeo moderatores dimittendos.
-
Mooi verhaal Le sobriquet! AB.
-
Loos had een depot in Dieren, een dorpje aan de IJssel. Wat daar wel niet allemaal kon in mijn jeugd.
En de KK is inderdaad niet voor het beleggen, meer sentiment meten denk ik. Wel wat heel stil en of dat goed komt? Uitstervend ras, die fora leden.
-
En we moeten natuurlijk genoeg over houden voor onze Helium fusie expirimenten
Daar schuilt de kracht van de zon
Als we dat nu eens regelen
-
Dankje alleen voor de antwoorden!
-
Wel potverdikkie;
www.bloomberg.com/news/2013-07-31/ack...
"Air Products, an industrial-gas producer with a market capitalization as of yesterday of $22.1 billion, is the previously unidentified target described by Ackman in a July 8 letter to clients, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg News. The shares rose 4.2 percent before the start of regular trading in New York."
-
potverdorie voor de verandering eens een goede tip op aandelengebied.
Eens kijken of ik dit keer wel snel genoeg ben om te kopen. (bij vestas heb ik nog steeds niet gekocht)
de bos
-
Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom
By Pauline Calfe - Apr 21, 2021
Every once in a while, a niche commodity - usually a relatively rare one - comes along that the world simply can’t get enough of.
Normally, the investment script reads something like this: Word gets out about a looming shortage of a certain commodity; Small-cap natural resource companies quickly “pivot” to said commodity, and the next thing you know a surge of investment interest and commodity bubble quickly follow.
It’s happened with numerous rare earth metals, potash, graphite, cobalt, vanadium, and even marijuana (though not strictly a commodity) …
We think that’s the position of a little-known Canadian stock Avanti Energy Inc. (TSX: AVN.V; US OTC: ARGYF), as it emerges off the acquisition trail with, in our opinion, a world-class team in a market that is primed for growth.
And we believe the best thing about this particular commodity is that it has largely gone under the radar until now.
Helium prices increased before the pandemic, and while Covid has delayed the supply squeeze, we think demand is sure to return as the world begins to recover.
And when prices begin to climb again, we think Avanti Energy is going to be one company to watch.
Why Helium is so important
Helium has the lowest melting point of all the elements (-272.2 °C), which makes it the go-to commodity when it comes to cooling.
Liquid helium is used for cooling everything from magnets in MRI machines and ventilator machines to supercomputers and data centers. About 30% of the world’s helium supply goes into MRI scanners, while another 20% of the world’s helium supply goes into the manufacture of hard disks and semiconductors.
With Big Tech companies such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Netflix being heavy users of helium in their massive data centers, we think this segment of the market is likely to be one of the fastest-growing over the next decade or so given the world’s insatiable appetite for data.
Overall, the global helium market was worth approximately $10.6 billion in 2019 but is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% and reach approximately $15.73 billion by 2023.
Alarmingly, some scientists warn our helium supplies are growing very tight, something that we think could send prices much higher over the next couple of years.
A world without helium
Helium is the second-lightest element known to man and belongs to the group of the so-called noble gases. Helium also happens to be the second most abundant element in the universe behind only hydrogen.
Our helium comes from two main sources: Primordial, which is part of the original formation of the planet, or from radioactive decay of uranium and thorium in the earth’s crust. Most of our helium is mined in natural gas formations.
Despite its prevalence across the universe, helium is incredibly rare in our atmosphere, with a concentration of just 5.2 ppm. Because of its light weight and the small size of its atom, Helium readily dissipates into space and is incredibly difficult to store.
For decades, the U.S. has been the world’s largest producer, accounting for roughly 40% of supply. Unfortunately, the U.S. Federal Helium Reserve (FHR) in Amarillo, Texas, the world’s single largest source of helium for the past 70 years, is now exhausted after FHR discontinued the sale of crude helium to private industry, with the remaining stockpile earmarked for Federal users only.
Consequently, prices have been increasing and could continue doing so for years. With very few mines being discovered and according to some experts no helium substitute likely to be discovered for decades, we think the supply/demand imbalance is aligning for a helium price boom.
Playing the helium market
With the vast majority of our helium supply coming from natural gas reservoirs, we think the best and easiest way to play the helium boom is to invest in natural gas companies that own the richest deposits of helium, preferably with helium concentrations of >1.5+%.
On the Toronto Stock Exchange, smaller players appear to be positioning themselves in this developing market.
However, our pick for the most promising helium play here, by far, is Avanti Energy (TSX: AVN.V; US OTC: ARGYF).
Avanti Energy is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States.
Back in March, Avanti acquired the license for over 6,000 acres of land highly prospective for helium-containing wells that were originally drilled for oil and natural gas from the government of Alberta. The newly acquired project resides in an area with confirmed reservoir rock and multiple Drill stem tests (DSTs) with analyzed gas.
A previously drilled well on the property returned gas with high helium content (2.18%) and high nitrogen content (96%). The high grade of helium gas of greater than 2% compares favorably to commercially viable grades ranging from 0.3% to 1%. The property fits well with helium tests in multiple nearby wells and the potential for viable helium reservoirs over a larger basement structure.
Avanti President & CEO Rob Gamley says the company plans to continue evaluating and mapping deeper Paleozoic zones in detail since mapping the basement structure is crucial to high grading areas with reservoirs of helium.
Some investors appear to have realized what we think is the significance of the findings and have been bidding up the Avant Energy share price to the tune of 400% in the year-to-date and more than 1,000% over the past 12 months.
But we think the sweetening on this play is the management story. In our view, there is no other helium play with this level of management experience. Some of the key people behind Avanti are the same ones who helped identify, model, and develop the Montney play in British Columbia at Encana (now Ovintiv).
Now, we think they’re ready to do it again…
Avanti’s team, including Genga Nadaraju, Dr. Jim Wood, and Ali Esmail are developing a plan to target helium accumulation that aims to strengthen North America's position on this gas map at a time when a supply squeeze may be looming.
That’s why we think Beacon Securities Limited has just initiated coverage of Avanti on what it calls “an enticing” investment opportunity with a solid team and helium prices that have risen over the past couple of years, all propped up by demand it expects to continue to climb nicely.
-
Helium One soars as it initiates drilling at Tai-2 exploration well?
Francesca Morgan
Vox Newswire
12:46, 19th August 2021
Helium One
(HE1 ) soared after it confirmed that it has commenced drilling operations at the Tai-2 exploration well at its 100% owned Rukwa Project in Tanzania.
The Company, which remains focused on developing what it has described as ‘a globally unique, large-scale, high-grade, primary helium project in Tanzania, said it has now initiated exploration drilling at the Tai-2 well, the second exploration well targeting the Tai prospect.?
The Tai-2 well, which is targeting prospective Lake Bed stratigraphy, which was identified but not fully evaluated in Tai-1, is located around 20m from Tai-1 and utilises the same drill pad, ‘saving time and money in relocation compared to mobilising from one site to another.’
Tai-1 has de-risked the Rukwa Basin by proving a working helium system, the Company informed investors. ‘With 3,500km2 of untested licences in the Rukwa area, Helium One is excited to continue exploration in this highly prospective helium basin,’ it highlighted.
With confirmation of a working helium system, Helium One explained that Tai-1 ‘supports ongoing exploration with helium shows identified at multiple stratigraphic intervals.’
The Company stated that drilling at the Tai-2 well will test one of several targets highlighted for additional exploration following previous positive results from the Tai-1 exploration well.
Commenting on the drilling, CEO, David Minchin, said: "Having proven a working helium system with Tai-1, Helium One has substantially de-risked the Rukwa basin.? Demonstration of seal and reservoir, as well as helium shows at multiple stratigraphic levels, indicates a working system in which free helium gas is waiting to be discovered.”
Shares in Helium One have increased by over 70% in value since the beginning of 2021. The stock was trading 25.22% higher during late morning trading at 14.4p following the news.
Helium One
HE1.L
Helium One
GBX 14.95
3.45 (30.00%)
Last updated 13:58
Minchin explained that drilling at Tai-2, which is around 20m from Tai-1, will test shallower targets that were not fully evaluated in Tai-1. Minchin also stated that Tai-2 is on the same drill pad as Tai-1 and uses the same infrastructure ‘which therefore saves time and money.’
Helium One maintains 100% ownership of licences at Rukwa covering around 3,500km2 in what must now be considered the world's premier basin for helium exploration.
The Company’s Rukwa project is considered to be an advanced exploration project and to date, the company has identified 4 prospects and 21 leads based on historical drilling, reprocessed seismic lines, high resolution gravity survey, and surface seep analyses.
SRK Consulting have reported a 'Best Estimate' Un-risked Prospective Resource of 138 Bcf (2U/P50) for Helium’s Rukwa Project, meaning that the project has ‘potentially strategic global implications with the ability to significantly resolve helium supply/demand issues.’
All Helium One's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure.
www.voxmarkets.co.uk/articles/helium-...
-
Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High
Worth 100x more than natural gas, the shale boom has taken on a new angle for exploration and production, with the critical level of helium supplies igniting a land rush that could determine the future of innovation itself.
The bulk of the world’s helium reserves are found in natural gas fields, which means that these fields now have double the potential–and double the interest from a national security perspective.
Non-renewable and irreplaceable, helium is a critical element in hard drives, supercomputing, scientific research, space travel, and even medical MRIs.
Supply is now at a critical level, and the Russian war on Ukraine is compounding the supply crunch, stripping us of more global helium resources as the natural gas it is extracted with is hurriedly shipped off to Europe to stave off a crisis without stripping and liquifying the helium.
For North America, which until recently enjoyed a stable supply of helium through the Federal Helium Reserve in Amarillo, Texas, there is an opportunity for anyone who can bring helium back home.
In our view, the advantage here goes to Total Helium (TSX.V:TOH; OTC: TTLHF) the owner of a large helium play in the Kansas-Oklahoma panhandle that has already started producing and enjoys a lucrative offtake agreement with one of the biggest members of the helium oligopoly”–the $160-billion behemoth, Linde Plc (NYSE:LIN).
Total Helium’s wildcatter team jumped on the helium prospects in the largest U.S. gas field before others saw the potential supply squeeze looming.
Now, it’s not only started producing, but it’s also ready to sell, and it’s expanding its helium holdings, fast, with an eye to grabbing as much market share as it can against the backdrop of a major helium shortage that has seen prices upwards of $500 Mcf–again, more than 100x the price of natural gas.
First to market may be the biggest beneficiary of a helium boom. Right now, our pick is Total Helium.
Lees verder:
oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Un...
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|719,70
|+0,23%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,0813
|+0,04%
|
|FTSE 100
|7.616,38
|0,00%
|
|Germany40^
|14.099,70
|+0,17%
|
|Gold spot
|1.996,75
|+0,96%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|13.351,08
|-2,14%
Stijgers
Dalers