Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Perpetuals, Steepeners  /  Spaanse perps

Perpetuals, Steepeners« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Spaanse perps

24 Posts
Pagina: 1 2 »» | Laatste | Omlaag ↓
  1. Dutchbrit 15 augustus 2012 11:14
    Sinds een tijdje volg ik Spaanse perps. Caixa T is er een van, maar er bestaan ook perps van Santanders (deels van v.h. Abbey uit UK). De situatie is me echter niet helemaal duidelijk:
    - hebben Caixa en Santander nu veel Spaanse rommel op hun balans staan of niet?
    - het systeem van deposito-garantie is voorzover mij bekend dat de overheid garant staat, dus omvallende banken leiden niet tot een aanslag op de centjes van andere banken (zoals in NL).
    - hoe zit het met voorheffingen op uitgekeerde interesten en dividenden (bv. de SAN-A genoteerd op NYSE).

    In het kort zoek ik dus aanvulling en discussie over deze niet-Nederlandse perps. Voor ik in deze perps stap wil ik het risico beter kunnen beoordelen, en zeker zijn dat er geen vreemde heffingen komen over de uitkeringen.
    Spanje is een PIIGS land, maar ik denk dat er geld te verdienen is.
  3. inf01911 15 augustus 2012 21:16
    Caixa Terrassa (niet te verwarren met Caixa) is met een aantal andere regionale banken samengegaan tot Unnim. Deze laatste is inmiddels overgenomen door BBVA, qua grootte de tweede bank van Spanje. BBVA zou er heel redelijk voor staan. Heeft geen staatshulp gekregen.

    De overname was dus goed nieuws voor deze titel. Ongeveer een jaar daarvoor had BBVA in een vergelijkbare situatie een eeuwigdurende titel op nominale waarde (100%) teruggekocht/geruild voor cash in combinatie met een obligatie met een looptijd van een paar jaar. Blijkbaar werd iets soortgelijks verwacht voor deze titel, want in maart (toen de overname geformaliseerd werd) schoot de koers omhoog tot zo'n 50%. Daarna is de koers weer weggezakt.

    De coupon is een paar dagen geleden betaald, zoals ieder jaar. Er is bij mij geen bronbelasting ingehouden. Voorgaande jaren ook niet. Ik woon in Nederland en zit bij ABNAMRO.

    Ik heb ze tegen een hogere koers gekocht, toen de coupon nog 8% vast was. Inmiddels is de coupon variabel. Ik heb overwogen om bij te kopen, maar heb dat niet gedaan omdat ik er al genoeg van heb.

    Bij belangstelling kan ik het prospectus hier posten.
  4. greedy1967 15 augustus 2012 21:59
    Ik zit bij Alex en woon ook in Nederland en bij mij is de voorgaande jaren steeds bronbelasting ingehouden. De coupon is overigens nog steeds niet bijgeschreven.
    Blijf het vreemd vinden dat de ene bank wel en de andere bank geen bronbelasting inhoudt. Deze bronbelasting is namelijk slechts gedeeltelijk te verrekenen in de IB aangifte. De rest moet je zelf claimen bij de Spaanse overheid wat dus een kansloze missie is...
  6. inf01911 15 augustus 2012 22:51
    quote:

    greedy1967 schreef op 15 augustus 2012 21:59:


    Ik zit bij Alex en woon ook in Nederland en bij mij is de voorgaande jaren steeds bronbelasting ingehouden. De coupon is overigens nog steeds niet bijgeschreven.
    Blijf het vreemd vinden dat de ene bank wel en de andere bank geen bronbelasting inhoudt.


    Hier hebben we het twee jaar geleden ook over gehad. Toen verbaasde je je er ook al over dat bij roeier en mij geen bronbelasting was ingehouden en bij jou wel. Zie linkje (postings van augustus en oktober 2010). Inderdaad vreemde situatie.

    www.iexprofs.nl/Forum/Topic/1205152/3...
  9. Alexander_Jansen 21 augustus 2012 11:28
    quote:

    inf01911 schreef op 15 augustus 2012 22:56:


    [...]
    Dan zal ik het Engelstalige maar posten ;-)

    Bedankt! Ik werd gek van al dat Spaans...

    Wat betreft WHT: die was 18% tot en met 2009. In 2010 en 2011 heb ik de rente brutto ontvangen. De laatste coupon is nog niet binnen. Ik zit bij Postbank / ING.
  10. pukka 22 augustus 2012 17:43
    quote:

    inf01911 schreef op 15 augustus 2012 21:16:


    Caixa Terrassa (niet te verwarren met Caixa) is met een aantal andere regionale banken samengegaan tot Unnim. Deze laatste is inmiddels overgenomen door BBVA, qua grootte de tweede bank van Spanje. BBVA zou er heel redelijk voor staan.

    De coupon is een paar dagen geleden betaald, zoals ieder jaar. Er is bij mij geen bronbelasting ingehouden. Voorgaande jaren ook niet. Ik woon in Nederland en zit bij abn.


    Ik heb de coupon bij alex (nog) niet ontvangen. Nog meer mensen niet?
  12. pukka 22 augustus 2012 20:57
    quote:

    inf01911 schreef op 22 augustus 2012 20:04:


    [...]

    Ik had de coupon enige tijd geleden ontvangen. Vandaag is het bedrag gestorneerd onder vermelding van 'onterecht ontvangen coupon'.


    Dan lijkt me duidelijk dat de coupon gepasseerd is voor afgelopen jaar. Voor komend jaar is de rente 1,987% wat ook geen ramp is als ze passeren. Voor mij blijft het warme frieslandbank/rabo-gevoel ook hier overheersen. Ik hou ze vast, wachtend op een bod....
  14. beursstrateeg 17 september 2012 22:47
    Een upgrade van de obligaties van Caixa Terrassa en UNNIM:

    www.reuters.com/article/2012/09/14/id...

    TEXT-Fitch upgrades Unnim Banc long-term IDR rtg to 'BBB+'

    Unnim Banc is now a 100%-owned bank subsidiary of BBVA and is fully consolidated into the group accounts. Its IDRs, senior and lower tier 2 debt ratings are aligned with those of BBVA.

    De prijs van de goedkoopste perpetual van BBVA is 59,00%-67,00%(XS0229864060, euribor 3m + 1,95%).

    Dit verklaart de stijging van deze week.
  15. forum rang 4 The Third Way... 28 september 2012 13:53

    28 September 2012
    Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby proceeds by means of the present document to notify the following:
    RELEVANT EVENT
    BBVA informs that it is to make a tender offer to the holders of the preference shares and subordinated debt securities (with-maturity and perpetual securities) listed below (jointly, the "Unnim Securities") originally issued by entities that have been succeeded by Unnim Banc, S.A.U. ("Unnim") or that are subsidiaries of Unnim, with the persons accepting the offer undertaking to reinvest the full amount obtained, irrevocably, unconditionally and simultaneously, to purchase BBVA shares in a simultaneous public offering of treasury stock by BBVA.
    The offer is made on the following Unnim Securities:
    The purchase price of the Unnim Securities in the tender offer shall be 95% of their nominal value, in cash, with that amount being, irrevocably and unconditionally, simultaneously reinvested in BBVA treasury stock shares. The sale price of the BBVA shares will be the arithmetical mean of the prices at close of the BBVA shares during the five (5) stock market business days prior to the date of close of the acceptance period (including the date of close) of the tender offer (that is, from October 12, 2012 to October 18, 2012, both inclusive).
    The holders of Unnim Securities wishing to accept the offer must apply to the institution where their Unnim Securities are held and complete the corresponding acceptance order, indicating the Unnim Securities issue or issues in respect of which they wish to accept the offer. The acceptance orders must include all of the Unnim Securities held in any one issue; in the case of investors holding Unnim Securities in several issues, each single issue will be considered separately.
    Tentative offer schedule:
    -- September 28, 2012: Start of offer acceptance period.
    -- October 18, 2012: End of acceptance period.
    -- October 12, 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2012: Determination of sale price of BBVA shares.
    -- October 22, 2012: Sale of Unnim Securities and purchase of BBVA shares.
    -- October 25, 2012: Settlement of purchase of BBVA shares.
    The securities note relating to the tender offer on the Unnim Securities and to the public offering of BBVA shares has been registered on the date hereof at the official registries of the CNMV.
    The securities note and summary, available, together with the BBVA registration document, on the CNMV website (www.cnmv.es) and the BBVA website (www.bbva.com), contain a complete description of the terms and conditions and procedures of the offer.
    Madrid, September 28, 2012
    This Relevant Event Filing does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe BBVA treasury shares, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be deemed illegal or, as the case may be, until the requirements applicable for those purposes have been complied with.
    The distribution of this Relevant Event Filing in jurisdictions other than Spain may be restricted by applicable legislation. Persons with access to this announcement must apprise themselves of such restrictions and respect them. Any failure to respect these restrictions may constitute breach of the legislation on securities markets in said jurisdictions.
    The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico or in any other jurisdiction and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico or in any other jurisdiction without the filing or exemption from filing of the offering under the relevant legislation in such jurisdiction.
    This information is provided by RNS
    The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

    (END) Dow Jones Newswires
    September 28, 2012 07:09 ET (11:09 GMT)
    © 2012 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
  17. ivo troost 1 oktober 2012 16:51
    quote:

    drntvs schreef op 1 oktober 2012 16:01:


    ehh, dat betekent toch dat caixa terassa perp richting de 95% gaat vandaag ?


    ja natuurlijk en jij bent de enige die het weet ;-)

    neen deze obligatie staat niet id lijst vh tender offer.
    lijst beperkt zich toch ES-codes, kleine achtergestelde uitgiftes.
24 Posts
Pagina: 1 2 »» | Laatste |Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 708,43 +1,23%
EUR/USD 1,1778 +0,18%
Germany30^ 15.176,20 +1,12%
Gold spot 1.726,89 +1,15%
LDN100-24h 6.743,53 0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 13.480,11 +1,76%

Stijgers

PROSUS
+5,32%
Basic-Fit
+4,72%
ADYEN NV
+4,12%
TomTom
+3,68%
Aperam
+3,62%

Dalers

Hunter...
-1,79%
Acomo
-1,64%
Arcelo...
-1,20%
Avantium
-1,18%
Accsys
-1,13%
 

Het IEX Netwerk

IEXGeld.nl
03 apr Steeds meer spaarrekeningen met negatieve rente
03 apr Uit elkaar: wat zijn de fiscale gevolgen?
02 apr Op deze dagen is de beurs gesloten dit jaar
30 mrt Zó vind je die beursklapper
26 mrt Belastingaangifte: 10 slimme bespaartips
IEX Profs
08:00 Het zwarte gat Archegos
02 apr Opkomende markten krijgen met onmogelijke drie-...
02 apr Beleggers moeten meer fietsen
02 apr Must read: Correctievrees is niet nodig
02 apr De relatie tussen winstgroei en koersontwikkeli...
Participaties.nl
23 mrt Direct lending levert hogere rente op
22 mrt Sterkste stijging huizenprijzen in bijna 20 jaar
19 mrt Dit zijn de grootste uitdagingen voor durfinves...
10 mrt 25% minder kantoorruimte verhuurd of verkocht i...
05 mrt 2020 was recordjaar voor Nederlandse woningmarkt

Populair

Trending

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Bitcoin

    Mijn IEX

    Socials

    Over IEX

    Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
    #/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare