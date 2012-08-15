Perpetuals, Steepeners« Terug naar discussie overzicht

-
Sinds een tijdje volg ik Spaanse perps. Caixa T is er een van, maar er bestaan ook perps van Santanders (deels van v.h. Abbey uit UK). De situatie is me echter niet helemaal duidelijk:
- hebben Caixa en Santander nu veel Spaanse rommel op hun balans staan of niet?
- het systeem van deposito-garantie is voorzover mij bekend dat de overheid garant staat, dus omvallende banken leiden niet tot een aanslag op de centjes van andere banken (zoals in NL).
- hoe zit het met voorheffingen op uitgekeerde interesten en dividenden (bv. de SAN-A genoteerd op NYSE).
In het kort zoek ik dus aanvulling en discussie over deze niet-Nederlandse perps. Voor ik in deze perps stap wil ik het risico beter kunnen beoordelen, en zeker zijn dat er geen vreemde heffingen komen over de uitkeringen.
Spanje is een PIIGS land, maar ik denk dat er geld te verdienen is.
Caixa Terrassa is volgens mij onderdeel van BBV een van de sterkere Spaanse banken. Op de jaarlijkse coupon wordt 19% bronbelasting ingehouden die je slechts gedeeltelijk kunt terugvorderen.
Heeft iemand de coupon al uitgekeerd gekregen? Coupondatum was 10 augustus.
Caixa Terrassa (niet te verwarren met Caixa) is met een aantal andere regionale banken samengegaan tot Unnim. Deze laatste is inmiddels overgenomen door BBVA, qua grootte de tweede bank van Spanje. BBVA zou er heel redelijk voor staan. Heeft geen staatshulp gekregen.
De overname was dus goed nieuws voor deze titel. Ongeveer een jaar daarvoor had BBVA in een vergelijkbare situatie een eeuwigdurende titel op nominale waarde (100%) teruggekocht/geruild voor cash in combinatie met een obligatie met een looptijd van een paar jaar. Blijkbaar werd iets soortgelijks verwacht voor deze titel, want in maart (toen de overname geformaliseerd werd) schoot de koers omhoog tot zo'n 50%. Daarna is de koers weer weggezakt.
De coupon is een paar dagen geleden betaald, zoals ieder jaar. Er is bij mij geen bronbelasting ingehouden. Voorgaande jaren ook niet. Ik woon in Nederland en zit bij ABNAMRO.
Ik heb ze tegen een hogere koers gekocht, toen de coupon nog 8% vast was. Inmiddels is de coupon variabel. Ik heb overwogen om bij te kopen, maar heb dat niet gedaan omdat ik er al genoeg van heb.
Bij belangstelling kan ik het prospectus hier posten.
Ik zit bij Alex en woon ook in Nederland en bij mij is de voorgaande jaren steeds bronbelasting ingehouden. De coupon is overigens nog steeds niet bijgeschreven.
Blijf het vreemd vinden dat de ene bank wel en de andere bank geen bronbelasting inhoudt. Deze bronbelasting is namelijk slechts gedeeltelijk te verrekenen in de IB aangifte. De rest moet je zelf claimen bij de Spaanse overheid wat dus een kansloze missie is...
Nog geen directe plannen om dit te kopen, maar ben wel benieuwd naar prospectus.
Dus post maar.
Ik spreek geen Spaans trouwens,
greedy1967 schreef op 15 augustus 2012 21:59:
Ik zit bij Alex en woon ook in Nederland en bij mij is de voorgaande jaren steeds bronbelasting ingehouden. De coupon is overigens nog steeds niet bijgeschreven.
Blijf het vreemd vinden dat de ene bank wel en de andere bank geen bronbelasting inhoudt.
Hier hebben we het twee jaar geleden ook over gehad. Toen verbaasde je je er ook al over dat bij roeier en mij geen bronbelasting was ingehouden en bij jou wel. Zie linkje (postings van augustus en oktober 2010). Inderdaad vreemde situatie.
www.iexprofs.nl/Forum/Topic/1205152/3...
WJ-12 schreef op 15 augustus 2012 22:01:
Nog geen directe plannen om dit te kopen, maar ben wel benieuwd naar prospectus.
Dus post maar.
Ik spreek geen Spaans trouwens,
Dan zal ik het Engelstalige maar posten ;-)
Niet cumulatief, Spaans recht. Huidige rente 3.1%, koers rond de 30%.
Dunne handel.
Kortom: Speculatief, maar door het hoge coupon rendement van meer
dan 10% wellicht een gokje waar voor een klein deel van je portefeuille.
inf01911 schreef op 15 augustus 2012 22:56:
[...]
Dan zal ik het Engelstalige maar posten ;-)
Bedankt! Ik werd gek van al dat Spaans...
Wat betreft WHT: die was 18% tot en met 2009. In 2010 en 2011 heb ik de rente brutto ontvangen. De laatste coupon is nog niet binnen. Ik zit bij Postbank / ING.
inf01911 schreef op 15 augustus 2012 21:16:
Caixa Terrassa (niet te verwarren met Caixa) is met een aantal andere regionale banken samengegaan tot Unnim. Deze laatste is inmiddels overgenomen door BBVA, qua grootte de tweede bank van Spanje. BBVA zou er heel redelijk voor staan.
De coupon is een paar dagen geleden betaald, zoals ieder jaar. Er is bij mij geen bronbelasting ingehouden. Voorgaande jaren ook niet. Ik woon in Nederland en zit bij abn.
Ik heb de coupon bij alex (nog) niet ontvangen. Nog meer mensen niet?
pukka schreef op 22 augustus 2012 17:43:
[...]
Ik heb de coupon bij alex (nog) niet ontvangen. Nog meer mensen niet?
Ik had de coupon enige tijd geleden ontvangen. Vandaag is het bedrag gestorneerd onder vermelding van 'onterecht ontvangen coupon'.
inf01911 schreef op 22 augustus 2012 20:04:
[...]
Ik had de coupon enige tijd geleden ontvangen. Vandaag is het bedrag gestorneerd onder vermelding van 'onterecht ontvangen coupon'.
Dan lijkt me duidelijk dat de coupon gepasseerd is voor afgelopen jaar. Voor komend jaar is de rente 1,987% wat ook geen ramp is als ze passeren. Voor mij blijft het warme frieslandbank/rabo-gevoel ook hier overheersen. Ik hou ze vast, wachtend op een bod....
Zie ik nu goed dat de handel in Caixa Terrassa opgeschort is?
bonds.nyx.com/products/bonds/XS022511...
Weet iemand waarom?
Een upgrade van de obligaties van Caixa Terrassa en UNNIM:
www.reuters.com/article/2012/09/14/id...
TEXT-Fitch upgrades Unnim Banc long-term IDR rtg to 'BBB+'
Unnim Banc is now a 100%-owned bank subsidiary of BBVA and is fully consolidated into the group accounts. Its IDRs, senior and lower tier 2 debt ratings are aligned with those of BBVA.
De prijs van de goedkoopste perpetual van BBVA is 59,00%-67,00%(XS0229864060, euribor 3m + 1,95%).
Dit verklaart de stijging van deze week.
28 September 2012
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby proceeds by means of the present document to notify the following:
RELEVANT EVENT
BBVA informs that it is to make a tender offer to the holders of the preference shares and subordinated debt securities (with-maturity and perpetual securities) listed below (jointly, the "Unnim Securities") originally issued by entities that have been succeeded by Unnim Banc, S.A.U. ("Unnim") or that are subsidiaries of Unnim, with the persons accepting the offer undertaking to reinvest the full amount obtained, irrevocably, unconditionally and simultaneously, to purchase BBVA shares in a simultaneous public offering of treasury stock by BBVA.
The offer is made on the following Unnim Securities:
The purchase price of the Unnim Securities in the tender offer shall be 95% of their nominal value, in cash, with that amount being, irrevocably and unconditionally, simultaneously reinvested in BBVA treasury stock shares. The sale price of the BBVA shares will be the arithmetical mean of the prices at close of the BBVA shares during the five (5) stock market business days prior to the date of close of the acceptance period (including the date of close) of the tender offer (that is, from October 12, 2012 to October 18, 2012, both inclusive).
The holders of Unnim Securities wishing to accept the offer must apply to the institution where their Unnim Securities are held and complete the corresponding acceptance order, indicating the Unnim Securities issue or issues in respect of which they wish to accept the offer. The acceptance orders must include all of the Unnim Securities held in any one issue; in the case of investors holding Unnim Securities in several issues, each single issue will be considered separately.
Tentative offer schedule:
-- September 28, 2012: Start of offer acceptance period.
-- October 18, 2012: End of acceptance period.
-- October 12, 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2012: Determination of sale price of BBVA shares.
-- October 22, 2012: Sale of Unnim Securities and purchase of BBVA shares.
-- October 25, 2012: Settlement of purchase of BBVA shares.
The securities note relating to the tender offer on the Unnim Securities and to the public offering of BBVA shares has been registered on the date hereof at the official registries of the CNMV.
The securities note and summary, available, together with the BBVA registration document, on the CNMV website (www.cnmv.es) and the BBVA website (www.bbva.com), contain a complete description of the terms and conditions and procedures of the offer.
Madrid, September 28, 2012
This Relevant Event Filing does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe BBVA treasury shares, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be deemed illegal or, as the case may be, until the requirements applicable for those purposes have been complied with.
The distribution of this Relevant Event Filing in jurisdictions other than Spain may be restricted by applicable legislation. Persons with access to this announcement must apprise themselves of such restrictions and respect them. Any failure to respect these restrictions may constitute breach of the legislation on securities markets in said jurisdictions.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico or in any other jurisdiction and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico or in any other jurisdiction without the filing or exemption from filing of the offering under the relevant legislation in such jurisdiction.
This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 28, 2012 07:09 ET (11:09 GMT)
© 2012 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
ehh, dat betekent toch dat caixa terassa perp richting de 95% gaat vandaag ?
-
drntvs schreef op 1 oktober 2012 16:01:
ehh, dat betekent toch dat caixa terassa perp richting de 95% gaat vandaag ?
ja natuurlijk en jij bent de enige die het weet ;-)
neen deze obligatie staat niet id lijst vh tender offer.
lijst beperkt zich toch ES-codes, kleine achtergestelde uitgiftes.
-
Jammer dat er geen bod op (onze) CAIXA perps wordt gedaan, zat ik wel op te wachten. Dus ik heb vandaag mijn positie voor een groot deel afgebouwd.
De vergelijkbare ING en AEGON perps zijn nu slechts 20% duurder en daarop wordt de rente gewoon (cumulatief) doorbetaald.
-
Iemand een idee of er afgelopen 10/8 nog uitgekeerd is?
-
pukka schreef op 12 augustus 2013 16:00:
Iemand een idee of er afgelopen 10/8 nog uitgekeerd is?
Zojuist via Binck de jaarcoupon ad 1,998% ontvangen. Lijkt erop dat er deze keer geen bronbelasting is ingehouden. Vorig jaar is de coupon overgeslagen.
