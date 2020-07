Ik plukte dit leuke opzetje van één of andere site, geeft precies aan hoe de verhoudingen liggen.



Junker: You will come to toe, do as we say or no more money.

Greece: Yeah, ok

Junker: Glad that's settled.

Greece: What's settled?

Junker: You'll do as we say

Greece: eah right. Go fuck yourself

Junker: What do you go fuck myself? whithout the money you'll go belly up

Greece: So the fuck what? Not my problem, we're already insolvent,

bankrupt, done, finished, asshole.

Junker: Well, you won't be able to pay your debt

Greece: So the fuck what, like that's news?

Junker: You have to pay your fucking debt, assholes

Greece: Go fuck yourself

Junker: If you don't pay, the banks will all go belly up and the EU will

dissolve!

Greece: So?

Junker: You people are irresponsible

Greece: (LOL)So? Shouldn't have lent me the money douchebag, ever heard

of character loans?

Junker: What will you do if we don't give you the money?

Greece: Not pay off and all your banks, the ECB, your pensionfunds and

governments will go shitzola baby.

Junker: OK Where do I send the money. Oh, and can I book a room for the

high season now?