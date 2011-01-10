Perpetuals, Steepeners « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Jan. 11 (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s proposal that

senior note holders share the burden of future government

bailouts is driving the cost of insuring the debt of rescued

lenders to record highs.

Credit-default swaps protecting bonds sold by Commerzbank

AG, which has received 18.2 billion euros ($24 billion) from the

German government, almost doubled this year, while contracts on

Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA jumped 35 percent,

according to CMA. Relative yields on European bank and company

bonds are the widest on record compared with spreads in the

U.S., Bank of America Merrill Lynch index data show.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the Brussels-

based EU, proposed last week that holders of senior bonds issued

by failing banks may be forced to take losses to protect public

finances. That’s weighing on the debt, which lenders and

governments have traditionally kept as sacrosanct for fear of

losing access to funding.

“Everyone is going into safe havens and avoiding weak

names due to senior restructuring discussions,” said Alexander

Plenk, an analyst at UniCredit SpA in Munich. “If you’re strong

and don’t need taxpayer money, there’ll be no burden-sharing

because there’s no burden to share.”

The Markit iTraxx Financial Index of 25 European banks and

insurers is at the highest on record relative to the cost to

protect U.S. bank debt. The average credit-default swap on the

six biggest U.S. banks is 71 basis points below their European

counterparts, compared with 341 basis points higher at the

height of the credit crisis in October 2008.

Burden-Sharing Plan



The EU published its burden-sharing proposal on Jan. 6 as

part of draft rules that would also give regulators the power to

transfer assets and liabilities, and replace management of

lenders judged too big to fail.

The plan would “break the link” between senior

bondholders and depositors, previously on the same level in

terms of getting paid back in a crisis, said Roger Doig, an

analyst at Schroders Plc in London, the U.K.’s biggest traded-

fund manager. “That means a greater loss for bondholders in a

default or restructuring,” he said.

Senior bonds are being hurt on speculation funding costs

will rise when the rules are adopted, which would be after a

consultation period ending March 3, followed by approval from

governments and lawmakers in the European Parliament.

Investors demand an extra 164 basis points in yield to own

European senior bank debt instead of German bunds, compared with

144 basis points for non-financial corporate securities, Bank of

America Merrill Lynch index data show. The 20 basis-point gap

between the two spreads matches the record set on Dec. 31.



‘Elevated Levels’



Senior European bank debt lost 1.29 percent last quarter,

including reinvested interest, and has fallen for four straight

months, the longest stretch since the period ended June 2008,

based on Bank of America Merrill Lynch index data.

“Bank funding will become an issue if these elevated

levels in CDS and cash persist,” Suki Mann, senior credit

strategist at Societe Generale SA in London, wrote in a report

to clients. “It was already the hot topic for 2011, and cynics

would suggest that spreads will stay wide or widen further.”

The average cost of insuring Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan, Bank

of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., Morgan Stanley and Goldman

Sachs Group Inc. is 139 basis points, from an 11-month high of

198 on June 10, according to CMA. That compares with 210 basis

points for Markit’s European financial index, which includes

swaps on Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG. That’s the highest

since March 2009, the data show.



Commerzbank Swaps



Default swaps protecting senior bonds of Commerzbank,

Germany’s second-biggest lender, jumped to 277 basis points,

from 147 on Dec. 31, CMA prices show. Contracts on Monte Paschi,

the world’s oldest bank and Italy’s third-largest, rose to 356

from 263. The lender received 1.9 billion euros of aid from the

government in December 2009.

Swaps on Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, a Stuttgart-based

state-owned lender that received government cash in the crisis,

climbed to 242 basis points from 159.5, CMA prices show.

The EU’s proposals follow Germany’s Bank Restructuring Act,

which was approved by parliament on Nov. 2 before coming into

force at the beginning of this year. That law also allows

regulators to transfer the assets and liabilities of a failing

bank while permitting the government to write down debt.

Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Madrid, the second-

largest of the regional Spanish savings banks, increased to 541

from 457.5 on Dec. 31, CMA prices show. Contracts tied to

Portugal’s Banco Popolare SC rose to 367 from 284. Banco Pastor

SA of Spain jumped to an all-time high 713 from 574 on Dec. 31.

Imposing burden sharing will “push up funding costs,”

said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed-income at Evolution Securities

Ltd. in London. “If you make a grab for other people’s assets,

then you’re going to scare the horses.”



