Perpetuals, Steepeners « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Nieuws en marktcommentaar

fwb 10 jan 2011 om 11:15
9
Beste forumleden,

Ik volg de obligatiemarkt fulltime en op deze plek wil ik graag wat informatie met jullie delen.

  • nieuws
  • verandering in credit ratings
  • marktcommentaar
  • enz.

    • fwb
    fwb 10 jan 2011 om 11:28
    1
    - steepener 10yr -2 yr EUR CMS 1.551%, -0.02%
    - 10yr NL staat 3.12%, +0.03%
    - Itraxx xover CDS 452, +10
    - Itraxx subfin CDS 364, +10

    - Zwakke dag voor (achtergestelde) obligaties van fin. instellingen
    - De CDS index voor EUR achtergestelde lening van financieele instellingen (subfin) weer hoger vandaag. Binnen deze index doet KBC het erg slecht de laatste dagen. Dit zien we terug in de prijsval van de KBC 8% perp (ISIN BE0934378747)
    - Belangrijke week voor EUR staatsobligaties met een drukke new issue calender
    Kingcash 10 jan 2011 om 11:45
    0
    quote:

    fwb schreef op 10 jan 2011 om 11:15:


    Beste forumleden,

    Ik volg de obligatiemarkt fulltime en op deze plek wil ik graag wat informatie met jullie delen.

  • nieuws
  • verandering in credit ratings
  • marktcommentaar
  • enz.

    • fwb



    Goed initiatief met 2 x nieuwe forum. Aanbeveling dus.
    The Third Way... 10 jan 2011 om 11:48
    0
    Goed initiatief. Deze staat vanaf nu gebookmarked.
    monti 10 jan 2011 om 12:05
    0
    goede zaak.
    fwb 10 jan 2011 om 13:45
    0
    PIIGS:

    Portugal
    - rendement op de 10yrs nu boven de 7%, de "bail-out barrier" waarboven ook Griekenland en Ierland om internationale steun moesten vragen.
    - EUR 15 miljard new issues op woensdag in 4 jaars en 10 jaars.

    Spanje: 3.4 miljard new issue op donderdag
    Italie: 15 miljard new issues op dinderdag
    fwb 10 jan 2011 om 21:27
    0
    Behoorlijk wat handel vandaag op de Euronext Amsterdam in obligatie land.
    meest actief: ING 8% perp, KBC 8% perp, ING perp II, Eureko 6% perp, SNS 11.25% perp. Alles lager, maar aan het einde van de dag werden er wat latingen geraakt.

    Het Grootste verlies was bij de KBC. Sinds de winstwaarschuwing van afgelopen donderdag is de CDS (risicotoeslag premie) flink opgelopen.
    De meest relevante CDS voor de perpetual is de 10yr subordinated. Deze is de afgelopen dagen gestegen van 3.83% tot boven de 6.00%. Hierbij valt de koersval van de KBC 8% perp nog mee, ik vewacht dan ook dat deze nog verder zal dalen.
    KBC zit in eens soort van "perfect storm". Een belgische bank met een veel te groot exposure in Iers vastgoed.
    Wat dat betreft vind ik Eureko een stuk interessanter. In het jaarverslag van 2009 is terug te vinden dat ze tijdig het PIIGS risico hebben doorzien en de exposure tot marginale bedragen hebben teruggebracht.
    fwb 11 jan 2011 om 11:23
    0
    dinsdag 11 jan

    - steepener 10yr -2 yr EUR CMS 1.57%, +0.02%
    - 10yr NL staat 3.095%, -0.01%
    - Itraxx xover CDS 454, +2
    - Itraxx subfin CDS 367, +3

    Portugal:
    Yesterday ECB came into action to help the 10yr yield back below 7%
    market concensus is that a bailout of Portugal is now inevitable.

    Obligatie mart nog steeds onder druk. Voor financials spelen twee factoren: EUR PIIGS problemen en het ECB voorstel om senior bonds te laten meebetalen (door het toepassen van een zgn "haircut") aan toekomstige bailout.



    fwb 11 jan 2011 om 11:25
    0
    Jan. 11 (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s proposal that
    senior note holders share the burden of future government
    bailouts is driving the cost of insuring the debt of rescued
    lenders to record highs.
    Credit-default swaps protecting bonds sold by Commerzbank
    AG, which has received 18.2 billion euros ($24 billion) from the
    German government, almost doubled this year, while contracts on
    Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA jumped 35 percent,
    according to CMA. Relative yields on European bank and company
    bonds are the widest on record compared with spreads in the
    U.S., Bank of America Merrill Lynch index data show.
    The European Commission, the executive arm of the Brussels-
    based EU, proposed last week that holders of senior bonds issued
    by failing banks may be forced to take losses to protect public
    finances. That’s weighing on the debt, which lenders and
    governments have traditionally kept as sacrosanct for fear of
    losing access to funding.
    “Everyone is going into safe havens and avoiding weak
    names due to senior restructuring discussions,” said Alexander
    Plenk, an analyst at UniCredit SpA in Munich. “If you’re strong
    and don’t need taxpayer money, there’ll be no burden-sharing
    because there’s no burden to share.”
    The Markit iTraxx Financial Index of 25 European banks and
    insurers is at the highest on record relative to the cost to
    protect U.S. bank debt. The average credit-default swap on the
    six biggest U.S. banks is 71 basis points below their European
    counterparts, compared with 341 basis points higher at the
    height of the credit crisis in October 2008.
    Burden-Sharing Plan

    The EU published its burden-sharing proposal on Jan. 6 as
    part of draft rules that would also give regulators the power to
    transfer assets and liabilities, and replace management of
    lenders judged too big to fail.
    The plan would “break the link” between senior
    bondholders and depositors, previously on the same level in
    terms of getting paid back in a crisis, said Roger Doig, an
    analyst at Schroders Plc in London, the U.K.’s biggest traded-
    fund manager. “That means a greater loss for bondholders in a
    default or restructuring,” he said.
    Senior bonds are being hurt on speculation funding costs
    will rise when the rules are adopted, which would be after a
    consultation period ending March 3, followed by approval from
    governments and lawmakers in the European Parliament.
    Investors demand an extra 164 basis points in yield to own
    European senior bank debt instead of German bunds, compared with
    144 basis points for non-financial corporate securities, Bank of
    America Merrill Lynch index data show. The 20 basis-point gap
    between the two spreads matches the record set on Dec. 31.

    ‘Elevated Levels’

    Senior European bank debt lost 1.29 percent last quarter,
    including reinvested interest, and has fallen for four straight
    months, the longest stretch since the period ended June 2008,
    based on Bank of America Merrill Lynch index data.
    “Bank funding will become an issue if these elevated
    levels in CDS and cash persist,” Suki Mann, senior credit
    strategist at Societe Generale SA in London, wrote in a report
    to clients. “It was already the hot topic for 2011, and cynics
    would suggest that spreads will stay wide or widen further.”
    The average cost of insuring Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan, Bank
    of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., Morgan Stanley and Goldman
    Sachs Group Inc. is 139 basis points, from an 11-month high of
    198 on June 10, according to CMA. That compares with 210 basis
    points for Markit’s European financial index, which includes
    swaps on Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG. That’s the highest
    since March 2009, the data show.

    Commerzbank Swaps

    Default swaps protecting senior bonds of Commerzbank,
    Germany’s second-biggest lender, jumped to 277 basis points,
    from 147 on Dec. 31, CMA prices show. Contracts on Monte Paschi,
    the world’s oldest bank and Italy’s third-largest, rose to 356
    from 263. The lender received 1.9 billion euros of aid from the
    government in December 2009.
    Swaps on Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, a Stuttgart-based
    state-owned lender that received government cash in the crisis,
    climbed to 242 basis points from 159.5, CMA prices show.
    The EU’s proposals follow Germany’s Bank Restructuring Act,
    which was approved by parliament on Nov. 2 before coming into
    force at the beginning of this year. That law also allows
    regulators to transfer the assets and liabilities of a failing
    bank while permitting the government to write down debt.
    Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Madrid, the second-
    largest of the regional Spanish savings banks, increased to 541
    from 457.5 on Dec. 31, CMA prices show. Contracts tied to
    Portugal’s Banco Popolare SC rose to 367 from 284. Banco Pastor
    SA of Spain jumped to an all-time high 713 from 574 on Dec. 31.
    Imposing burden sharing will “push up funding costs,”
    said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed-income at Evolution Securities
    Ltd. in London. “If you make a grab for other people’s assets,
    then you’re going to scare the horses.”
    fwb 11 jan 2011 om 11:32
    0
    Het gaat wel goed met de corporate high-yield credit:

    Corporate Bond Risk Falls in Europe, Credit-Default Swaps Show
    By Michael Shanahan - Jan 11, 2011 The cost of insuring against losses on European corporate bonds fell, according to traders of credit-default swaps.

    Contracts on the Markit iTraxx Crossover Index of 50 companies with mostly high-yield credit ratings dropped 7.5 basis points to 450.5, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. at 7:30 a.m. in London. The index is a benchmark for the cost of protecting bonds against default and a decline signals improvement in perceptions of credit quality.

    The Markit iTraxx Europe Index of 125 companies with investment-grade ratings fell 2 basis points to 113.25, JPMorgan prices show. The Markit iTraxx Financial Index of senior swaps on 25 banks and insurers dropped 4.5 basis points to 204.5 and the subordinated gauge fell 7 to 363.

    A basis point on a credit-default swap protecting 10 million euros ($12.9 million) of debt from default for five years is equivalent to 1,000 euros a year. Swaps pay the buyer face value in exchange for the underlying securities or the cash equivalent should a borrower fail to adhere to its debt agreements.

    fwb 12 jan 2011 om 15:04
    0
    De Portugal auction verliep voorspoedig:
    www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-01-12/eur...

    De EU heeft een plan klaar liggen voor Portugal ....
    www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-01-12/eu-...

    .... en de markt reageert daar positief op:

    - steepener 10yr -2 yr EUR CMS 1.600%, +0.05%
    - 10yr NL staat 3.20%, +0.075%
    - Itraxx xover CDS 425, -25
    - Itraxx subfin CDS 341, -25

    allemaal groene +jes op m'n scherm

    Ondertussen gaat de discussie over de impact van het EU burden sharing plan voor banken gewoon verder. Ik zien twee belangrijke aspecten voor huidige obligatiehouder:
    a) bestaande obligaties zullen buiten de nieuwe regels vallen, maw. ze zullen beter zijn dan de obligaties die in toekomst worden uigegeven. Dus gunstig voor de waarde.
    b) Het plan zal het moeilijker maken voor banken om zich te herfinancieren. Dit zal gaan leiden tot een "flurry" van obligatie uitgiften "zolang het nog kan" en hoger risico toeslagen in toekomst.

    Senior Obligaties van banken met lage herfinancierings behoeften zijn dan ook "gold dust" naar mijn mening.

    www.bloomberg.com/apps/news?pid=newsa...
    roeier 12 jan 2011 om 15:05
    0
    Regelmatig kom ik problemen tegen als ik perp-orders wil plaatsen op een duitse beurs. Volgens mijn bank worden dergelijke orders geplaats op de zgn "Capital Markets". Een markt die in tegenstelling tot andere gebruikelijke markten in Duitsland (Frankfurt, Berlijn etc) niet kan worden gevolg. Bied en Laat koersen en gedane transakties kan ik nergens vinden. Als gevolg hiervan heb ik duitse orders maar ik de koelkast gezet. Wat is de ervaring van forumleden met duitse orders en met die zgn "Capital Markets"
    fwb 13 jan 2011 om 00:30
    0
    Flink volume van de SNS 11.25% perpetual, 4.6 mio EUR.
    Vanwegen het hoger yield-to-call en de betere voorwaarden (cumulatieve coupon) geef ik de voorkeur aan de SNS 6.258% perpetual.
    De combinatie van call datum 2017, vrij hoge step-up spread van +229 bps en de cumulatieve coupon conditie maken een call zeer waarschijnlijk.
    fwb 13 jan 2011 om 13:39
    0
    Alied Irish bank to exchange lower tier II security @ 30

    www.aib.ie/servlet/ContentServer?page...

    Let op. Het gaat hier niet om de perpetual die in Amsterdam noteer (XS0208105055), dat is een tier I. Daarover wordt niets gezegd.

    Het is wel een "vriendelijk" bod van 5-8% boven de marktprijs van de tierII's.
    benito c. 13 jan 2011 om 13:46
    0
    Erg interessante info, fwb, hulde.
    trust 49 13 jan 2011 om 16:22
    0
    het gaat lekker met de ing perps
    fwb 13 jan 2011 om 23:22
    0
    Basel Panel Imposes Rules for Hybrid Securities to Count as Bank Capital

    By Jim Brunsden and Yalman Onaran - Jan 13, 2011 National authorities must be able to activate triggers in hybrid debt securities to bolster capital and save lenders from failure during a crisis, according to global regulators.

    The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision decided last year to stop counting most hybrids as Tier 1 capital because they didn’t provide a buffer for losses in the 2008 financial meltdown. New rules announced today by the committee require such securities to include triggers that force banks to convert hybrids into common stock or write them off to avert collapse.

    Regulators such as the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. have voiced concern about the usefulness of hybrid securities for shoring up banks. The idea behind them is to avert government bailouts by providing capital buffers that can fund a “bail-in” by stakeholders if a bank gets into trouble. Investors have said they may hesitate to buy such securities because of the potential damage from conversions.

    “Handing over the trigger’s control to regulators is supposed to make this stuff act more like capital,” said Barbara Matthews, managing director of BCM International Regulatory Analytics LLC, a Washington-based company that advises on financial rules. “But what it will do is make these decisions more political, so now the pricing of the instruments will have to incorporate politics.”

    European Bailouts

    European governments alone have set aside more than $5 trillion of public money to save their banks since 2008. The European Commission on Jan. 6 proposed that authorities may be allowed to write down senior debt before relying on the taxpayer to save a failing lender. While the Basel committee’s bail-in standards aren’t about how senior bondholders are treated, the logic behind the actions is parallel, Matthews said.

    “All classes of capital instruments” must “fully absorb losses at the point of non-viability before taxpayers are exposed to loss,” the committee said.

    Today’s rules will apply to securities issued on or after Jan. 1, 2013, the committee said. Securities issued earlier that don’t meet the rules will need to be phased out of banks’ capital between 2013 and 2023.

    fwb 14 jan 2011 om 10:22
    0
    Commerzbank heeft 632 mio opgehaald met uitgiften van nieuwe aandelen en gaat dit geld gebruiken om hybride obligaties (perpetuals) terug te kopen.

    www.tijd.be/nieuws/ondernemingen_fina...
    fwb 14 jan 2011 om 10:49
    - steepener 10yr -2 yr EUR CMS 1.495%
    - 10yr NL staat 3.215%,
    - Itraxx xover CDS 418,
    - Itraxx subfin CDS 311

    uitspraken van Trichet hebben voor een verandering in de renteverwachtingen gezorgd. Alles is hoger en bovendien verwacht men nu dat de ECB de rente eerder gaat verhogen, wat negatieve gevolgen heeft voor de steepener (maw. 2yr is harder gestegen dan de 10yr)

    De europese credit spreads en met namen die voor banken zijn behoorlijk gedaald de afgelopen 48 uur. We zijn weer terug op het niveau van eind vorig jaar. Dit is toe te schrijven aan de goed verlopen auctions van Portugal en Spanje, de toenemede duidelijkheid over de uitvoering van Basel III en het solide optreden van Trichet tijdens de persconferentie gisteren. Er lijkt meer vertrouwen te zijn in EUR.
    Het effect van de Portugal crisis is dus ongedaan gemaakt, de vraag is nu wat de volgende stap is. Als de rente stijging doorzet en de credit spreads komen niet verder af dan zitten we toch met een probleem met de perpetuals en steepeners.
    jrxs4all 14 jan 2011 om 13:32
    0
    quote:

    fwb schreef op 14 jan 2011 om 10:49:


    Er lijkt meer vertrouwen te zijn in EUR.
    Het effect van de Portugal crisis is dus ongedaan gemaakt, de vraag is nu wat de volgende stap is. Als de rente stijging doorzet en de credit spreads komen niet verder af dan zitten we toch met een probleem met de perpetuals en steepeners.


    Als de beleggers meer vertrouwen in de toekomst krijgen mag je verwachten dat de basisrente stijgt en de spreads dalen. Ik denk dat ook, alleen zal het langzaam en schoksgewijs gaan.

    Maar in dat geval kun je volgens mij het beste in de obligaties met de lagere ratings beleggen. Omdat daar door de grote spread nog een redelijke buffer zit tegen de stijging van de basisrente.

    Investment grade heeft inmiddels een zo kleine spread, die zijn bijna net zo rentegevoelig als de betere kwaliteit staatsobligaties,

    JR
