Eurozone op instorten?

Kontsnor 22 apr 2010 om 00:12
0
Lid sinds: 20 apr 2010
Laatste bezoek: 28 mrt 2014
Aantal posts:
117
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 50
Gegeven: 30


SAN FRANCISCO (MarketWatch) -- Moore Capital, a leading global macro hedge fund firm run by Louis Moore Bacon, warned of a "potential breakdown" of the European Monetary Union and criticized plans to bail out Greece, according to a recent investor letter obtained by MarketWatch on Wednesday.

"Perhaps the most interesting area for the foreseeable future is in the potential breakdown of the European Monetary Union," Bacon wrote in the letter, dated April 16.

"Instead of punishing the Greeks for their free-rider and fraudulent gaming of the Maastricht rules -- either by ejecting Greece from the Union to propel them to reform and come back at a competitive exchange rate or by forcing them to restructure their debt within the confines of monetary union, either of which would have eventually strengthened and solidified the euro -- the European leaders have decided to reward the prodigal Greeks with a bailout, socializing their ills and taxing once again the prodigious northern European workers," Bacon added.

The bailout could have "disastrous consequences" for the European Union and Europe, he warned.

Sovereign wealth funds have bought trillions of euros to diversify away from U.S. dollars. That's supported the euro and allowed European investors to "flee their debauched currency," Bacon wrote.

When sovereign wealth funds "finally realize what they own, they may stand aside," he warned. "The euro will find a new level while these large funds instead seek currencies in the emerging markets where solvency is not such an issue."

European leaders criticized hedge funds for betting against Greece government debt earlier this year as they worked on a plan to support the country. In February, Moore and other hedge funds such as Brevan Howard, distanced themselves from the trade. Moore said at the time that it wasn't betting against Greece government debt.

"There were many recent newspaper reports citing that Moore Capital and others were shorting the Greek bond market," Bacon wrote in an annual letter to investors dated Feb. 19. See story about the 'PIGS' trade.

"We are positioned with a net long duration exposure to Greek bonds which explains a drag on performance month to date," he added at the time. "We are expecting the European authorities to move beyond uninformed blame-casting and begin bailing out Greece."

Still, Bacon noted in February that tensions between better-performing economies in the Euro zone and "laggards" such as Greece may signify larger issues in the region.

Hedge fund legislation
In his April 16 letter, Bacon criticized European moves to regulate hedge funds heavily, linking the effort to the Greek crisis.

"European financial authorities see hedge funds particularly as a threat to their ability to contain prices, information and confidence in their increasingly risky sovereign debt markets," he wrote. "Witness their demonization of hedge funds in the market revolt after the Greeks were found to be lying about their deficit data."

"Instead of listening to the market's warnings (and if anything, the market players had been much too relaxed about sovereign funding risks), the European authorities would prefer to adopt a stance of 'First Kill All the Canaries in the Mineshafts,' Bacon added.

Proposed European legislation on hedge funds will probably be decided soon and could represent a "seismic shift" for the alternative investment industry in the region, he said.

'Sticky' investors
Bacon also said it's looking to attract longer-term investors after its performance was restrained by redemptions during the financial crisis.

Moore Capital has a new marketing team, which "has had very good success in attracting what we hope is sticky capital from more institutional investors," he wrote in the letter.

Moore's main hedge fund has generated annual returns of more than 20% over two decades. It suffered only small losses in 2008 and returned more than 22% last year.

Despite that, the firm saw more than $5 billion redeem from its main hedge fund platform during the recent financial crisis, Bacon noted in the letter.
HerrKaiser 14 mei 2010 om 17:57
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
21.581
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2825
Gegeven: 3579
Geruchten over uiteenvallen eurozone worden sterker

14 mei 2010

Vandaag is het sentiment op de financiële markten opnieuw negatief, met forse verliezen voor de belangrijkste beursindices wereldwijd. Eigenlijk is het probleem in één woord samen te vatten: schulden. Die schulden bedreigen nu ook het economisch herstel. Bovendien dreigt volgens de geruchten de eurozone uiteen te vallen.
De beurskoersen kleuren vandaag opnieuw bloedrood, de euro krijgt nog maar eens klappen en de goudprijs flirt met de kaap van 1250 dollar. De euro is teruggevallen tot het laagste niveau sinds het uiteenvallen van Lehman Brothers.

Aanleiding voor de koersval is de uitspraak van Angela Merkel dat de situatie in de eurozone ‘zeer, zeer ernstig’ is. De Franse president Sarkozy zou bovendien gedreigd hebben om de eurozone te verlaten wanneer de Duitsers het reddingsplan niet goedkeurden.

Andrew Wilkinson van Interactive Brokers merkt op dat het in de gegeven omstandigheden moeilijk is om te blijven geloven in de euro. De spanningen tussen de verschillende euro-partners komen nu aan de opppervlakte en dat is uiteraard geen hoopgevend signaal.

Wilkinson vreest dat het gekrakeel over een mogelijk uiteenvallen van de euro uiteindelijk de economische groei dreigt te verstikken. Vanmiddag bereikte de euro een nieuw dieptepunt sinds de herfst van 2008 op 1,2424 dollar, het goud steeg tot bijna 1250 dollar en de olieprijs viel terug tot 72,72 dollar.
amgwatcher 14 mei 2010 om 18:00
0
Lid sinds: 15 dec 2008
Laatste bezoek: 03 dec 2010
Aantal posts:
1.201
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 223
Gegeven: 13
Ik wil graag naar de D-mark samen met Duitsland, het is 5 voor 12.
voda 14 mei 2010 om 18:01
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
194.209
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 29454
Gegeven: 9806
Brussel 3,5% lager vanwege zorgen eurozone


AMSTERDAM (Dow Jones)--De Bel-20 sluit vrijdag 3,5% lager op 2.447,2 punten, in reactie op aanhoudende zorgen over de financiele ontwikkelingen in de eurozone. De financiele fondsen werden het hardst getroffen, met Ageas 7,5% lager, Dexia op een verlies van 5,6% en KBC 5,5% in de min. Op de macroeconomische agenda van maandag staat een vergadering in Frankrijk van de ministers van financien van de eurozone. (BTK)



Dow Jones Nieuwsdienst: +31-20-5715200; amsterdam@dowjones.com

relic 14 mei 2010 om 18:02
1
Lid sinds: 16 feb 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
5.050
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 404
Gegeven: 281
Bewijs temeer dat politici zich niet met de economie moeten bemoeien.

Laat een wijze overkoepelende organisatie bestaande uit knappe koppen op financien, bedrijfskunde .... etc de lijnen uit zetten en controleren hebben we dat gekrakeel van die onwetende alleen maar met zichzelf bezig zijnde politici ook niet meer.
france 14 mei 2010 om 18:19
0
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2007
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
4.537
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 708
Gegeven: 1928
dollar 123.6 vrije val. waar gaat dit heen?
amgwatcher 14 mei 2010 om 18:24
0
Lid sinds: 15 dec 2008
Laatste bezoek: 03 dec 2010
Aantal posts:
1.201
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 223
Gegeven: 13
quote:

france schreef:


dollar 123.6 vrije val. waar gaat dit heen?


naar de 0,80 al hoop ik dat nederland en duitsland er dan al lang uitgestapt zijn. Waarom zitten ned en dui er eigenlijk nog steeds in?
relic 14 mei 2010 om 18:25
0
Lid sinds: 16 feb 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
5.050
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 404
Gegeven: 281
quote:

amgwatcher schreef:


[quote=france]
dollar 123.6 vrije val. waar gaat dit heen?
[/quote]

naar de 0,80 al hoop ik dat nederland en duitsland er dan al lang uitgestapt zijn. Waarom zitten ned en dui er eigenlijk nog steeds in?


de Dollar heeft op 1,18 of zo gestaan, is goed voor de export van Europa.
Ik snap het probleem niet!
Hans19 14 mei 2010 om 18:28
0
Lid sinds: 28 sep 2004
Laatste bezoek: 09 jun 2012
Aantal posts:
8.760
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 881
Gegeven: 4200
quote:

relic schreef:


[quote=amgwatcher]
[quote=france]
dollar 123.6 vrije val. waar gaat dit heen?
[/quote]

naar de 0,80 al hoop ik dat nederland en duitsland er dan al lang uitgestapt zijn. Waarom zitten ned en dui er eigenlijk nog steeds in?
[/quote]

de Dollar heeft op 1,18 of zo gestaan, is goed voor de export van Europa.
Ik snap het probleem niet!

Voor de export wel, maar diegene die veel inkoopt niet. Dan zijn wij consumenten en moeten meer gaan betalen. In Amerika zijn ze er niet blij mee, omdat ze juist meer moeten gaan exporteren.

Het zal zeker de inflatie doen aanwakkeren.

Hans
paulta 14 mei 2010 om 18:33
2
Lid sinds: 27 aug 2003
Laatste bezoek: 15 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
20.932
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2810
Gegeven: 551
Het NIET willen ingrijpen van de politiek, de schade blijft maar groeien.
Het is nu pijnlijk duidelijhk geworden dat de nederlanders en duitsers harde werkers zijn binnen Europa, de kakkerlakken zijn nu ook bekend.
Het kan alleen maar beter worden ....
paulta 14 mei 2010 om 18:50
0
Lid sinds: 27 aug 2003
Laatste bezoek: 15 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
20.932
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2810
Gegeven: 551
In Spanje ontstaat nu deflatie, nou das lekker zeg!
worden de schulden ook groter ...
Wat een zooi zeg, we zijn er met open ogen ingetuind...
fes 14 mei 2010 om 19:14
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 13 sep 2014
Aantal posts:
12.213
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1919
Gegeven: 1129
quote:

amgwatcher schreef:


Ik wil graag naar de D-mark samen met Duitsland, het is 5 voor 12.


Misschien al komend weekend of een week later.
Er is geen weg terug meer.
gr.fes
Cancel 14 mei 2010 om 19:20
0
Lid sinds: 09 dec 2003
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
3.804
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 154
Gegeven: 9
Ik wil de gulden terug.
Hans19 14 mei 2010 om 19:22
0
Lid sinds: 28 sep 2004
Laatste bezoek: 09 jun 2012
Aantal posts:
8.760
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 881
Gegeven: 4200
We hadden de Grieken beter failliet kunnen laten gaan en dan nog meer geld aan de banken geven.
ik ben Diede 14 mei 2010 om 19:33
1
Lid sinds: 15 jan 2012
Laatste bezoek: 22 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
25.184
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1636
Gegeven: 415
tis allemaal sentiment.
pi333 14 mei 2010 om 19:45
0
Lid sinds: 03 dec 2004
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.150
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 163
Gegeven: 268
quote:

paulta schreef:


In Spanje ontstaat nu deflatie, nou das lekker zeg!
worden de schulden ook groter ...
Wat een zooi zeg, we zijn er met open ogen ingetuind...

Mooi toch deflatie dan wordt je spaargeld meer waard. Alleen dan moet je geen schulden hebben van mij mag het.
voda 14 mei 2010 om 19:47
1
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
194.209
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 29454
Gegeven: 9806
quote:

Cancel schreef:


Ik wil de gulden terug.

Hier dan, om je een plezier te doen:

www.google.nl/images?hl=nl&q=gulden+a...
Hans19 14 mei 2010 om 19:49
0
Lid sinds: 28 sep 2004
Laatste bezoek: 09 jun 2012
Aantal posts:
8.760
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 881
Gegeven: 4200
quote:

voda schreef:


[quote=Cancel]
Ik wil de gulden terug.
[/quote]
Hier dan, om je een plezier te doen:

www.google.nl/images?hl=nl&q=gulden+a...

Dank je Voda,
De munt met demooie leeuw er op. Daar kun je trots op zijn.
Bijlage:
voda 14 mei 2010 om 19:52
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 23 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
194.209
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 29454
Gegeven: 9806
Hans, de munten en bankbiljetten waren velen malen mooier dan dat euro gedoe!
Ik heb er nog velen in mijn bezit (guldens) dan, en vele oude gouden tientjes. Machtig spul!
De vijftig gulden munten zijn ook mooi (er ontbreekt er 1) in de serie!
Enesser 14 mei 2010 om 20:05
0
Lid sinds: 04 mrt 2009
Laatste bezoek: 10 apr 2012
Aantal posts:
1.567
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 181
Gegeven: 107
Analyse Mathijs Bouman:

Kunnen we terug naar de gulden?
07-05-2010 | Gepubliceerd 08:40

11-05-2010 | Laatst bijgewerkt 15:46

Griekenland legt de zwaktes van de euro pijnlijk bloot. Moeten Nederland uit de euro stappen? De voors en tegens op een rij.


Geert Wilders had het nog zo voorzichtig geformuleerd. "We kunnen de Grieken niet dwingen uit de eurozone te stappen", zei hij afgelopen weekend. "Maar zelf kunnen we er als Nederland wel uitstappen. Het kabinet moet die optie nu onder de loep nemen en er serieus naar kijken voor het geval het met Griekenland, Spanje en Portugal verder fout gaat."

Ondanks de behoedzame bewoording kreeg Wilders de wind van voren. Rabo-econoom Wim Boonstra, noemde Wilders niet expliciet in zijn column van donderdag 6 mei in het Financieele Dagblad, maar schreef wel over "het leeghoofdige gebabbel dat we weer terug kunnen naar de gulden."

Toch vraagt Wilders feitelijk alleen om onderzoek. Daar kan niets op tegen zijn. Z24 komt hem graag tegemoet. Wat zijn de kosten en baten van een terugkeer naar de gulden? De voors en tegens van een Nederlandse monetaire alleingang.


VOOR DE GULDEN:

1. Contractbreuk
Dit is niet de euro waar we eind vorige eeuw voor tekenden. Dat was een monetaire unie van landen die beloofden hun overheidsfinanciën op orde te hebben en te houden. Een unie waar overtreders gestraft zouden worden met enorme boetes. Waar bail outs en andere reddingsacties waren uitgesloten.

Nu de regels van de euroclub blijkbaar anders zijn en de ballotagecommissie er een zootje van heeft gemaakt, is sprake van contractbreuk. Het is volstrekt legitiem om ons lidmaatschap te heroverwegen.

2. Geen geld naar Grieken
Een groot voordeel van uit de euro stappen, is dat Nederland niet hoeft mee te betalen aan de redding van andere eurolanden. Dat blijkt in elk geval uit de Griekse reddingsoperatie. De Britten betalen geen shilling mee, terwijl hun banken wel profiteren als de Grieken hun schulden kunnen betalen. Bij Britse banken ligt voor een kleine 12 miljard euro aan Grieks schuldpapier. Dank je wel eurolanden! Zo’n cadeautje willen wij ook.

3. Eigen munt, eigen beleid
Met de gulden in onze portemonnee, hebben we de macht over de geldpers terug. De Nederlandsche Bank gaat weer over het monetaire beleid. Rente en geldgroei kunnen worden aangepast als de Nederlandse economische omstandigheden daarom vragen. Het one-size-fits-all beleid van de ECB ruilen we in voor de tailor made maatpak van DNB.

4. Geen euro, geen paniek
Zweden en Denemarken, met allebei hun eigen munt, hebben het tijdens de kredietcrisis zeker niet zwaarder gehad dan Nederland. In Groot-Brittannië verwachten ze in 2011 een groei van 2 procent. Dat is meer dan het Europese gemiddelde.

Niet-EU-landen Zwitserland en Noorwegen zijn ook nog lang niet failliet. Integendeel. Kortom: zonder euro gaat het ook prima.

5. De gulden is betaalbaar
Invoeren van de euro kostte Nederland pakweg zeven miljard gulden. Omgerekend bijna 3,2 miljard euro. Dat is minder dan de 4,8 miljard die we de komende jaren aan Griekenland moeten overmaken. Wie denkt dat we dat geld nooit meer terug zien, is met een invoering van de gulden dus misschien goedkoper uit.

Technisch hoeft het ook geen grote problemen te geven. We hebben biljetten en munten nodig (graag weer van die mooie). Er moet een omwisselwet komen, die iedere Nederlander verplicht over te gaan op de nieuwe gulden. En softwareprogrammeurs bij de banken zullen een paar weekenden moeten overwerken


VOOR DE EURO:

1. Nederland uit de EU
In het Verdrag van de Europese Unie staat dat alle lidstaten verplicht zijn de euro in te voeren – mits ze zich kwalificeren. Alleen het VK en Denemarken hebben op deze regel een uitzondering bedongen. Voor de andere landen geldt: geen EU-lidmaatschap zonder euro.

Wie uit de euro stapt, zal daarom in principe ook de EU moeten verlaten. Dat levert een handelsland als Nederland een enorme schade op.

We kunnen proberen om – net als Zwitserland, Noorwegen en IJsland – via de European Free Trade Association toch toegang tot de Europese markt te houden. Maar in Brussel mogen we niet meer meepraten.

2. Flexibele wisselkoers
Als de gulden weer is ingevoerd moet Nederland een wisselkoersbeleid ten opzichte van de euro bepalen. We kunnen de munt vastklinken aan de euro, zoals Denemarken doet, en zoals wij vroeger aan de DMark vastzaten. Maar dan geven we de facto toch weer ons monetaire beleid uit handen aan Frankfurt, want we moeten de ECB-rente dan precies gaan volgen. Bovendien lijden we mee als de euro verder onderuit gaat.

Maar als de gulden vrij mag zweven, gaat Nederland onzekere tijden tegemoet. Nooit in de recente geschiedenis bewoog de gulden vrij ten opzichte van de Europese munten. Het zal nieuwe onzekerheden geven, voor beleggers, investeerders en het bedrijfsleven.

3. Kapitaalvlucht
"No more funny money", schreef de econoom Rudiger Dornbusch in 2000 in de Financial Times. Kleine landen met kleine munten: dat gaat bijna altijd fout. Goede kans dat als Nederland de euro inruilt voor de gulden, internationale bedrijven ons land gaan mijden. Nog voor de herinvoering hebben zij hun vermogen al in Duitsland gestald. Econoom Barry Eichengreen voorspelt voor eurolanden die de munt verlaten dan ook "de moeder aller kredietcrises".

Dat geldt ook voor Nederlandse banken. Het is onwaarschijnlijk dat bijvoorbeeld ING vrijwillig de balans in guldens om zal zetten. Ook pensioenfondsen zoeken hun heil mogelijk elders.

4. Schuld luidt in euro’s
We kunnen via een wet alle Nederlanders verplichten de gulden te gebruiken. Maar het buitenland heeft daar geen boodschap aan. De Nederlandse staatsschuld luidt nu in euro’s. Die moet daarom ook in die munt worden afgelost.

Dat betekent dat een eventuele koersdaling van de gulden de staat meteen miljarden kost. De houdbaarheid van de overheidsfinanciën wordt een stuk onzekerder.

5. Het helpt niets
Euro of gulden, Nederland ligt nog altijd in Europa. Ook als we de gulden invoeren zitten onze banken en pensioenfondsen tjokvol staatsobligaties van eurolanden. Als Griekenland omvalt en Spanje de schulden niet meer kan afbetalen, lijdt de Nederlandse economie daar nog evenveel onder. Welke munt wij hier gebruiken om de krentenbollen mee te betalen bij de bakker, maakt voor de kwetsbaarheid van de BV Nederland voor Europese malaise niet veel uit.


www.z24.nl/economie/artikel_138509.z2...
