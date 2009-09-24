Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
96 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5
smith&jones 24 sep 2009 om 10:20
Even een 'speciaaldraadje' mbt koper.
Voorzet: hierbij een joint venture van twee Japanse kopersmelters, die samen een mijn in Chili tot ontwikkeling willen brengen.
De kapitaalbehoefte is dus gedekt mogen we aannemen, wat een enorme pre is tov de gemiddelde junior, en je mag aannemen dat het de bedoeling is dat er gewoon koper geschept gaat worden tbv de eigen smelterijen, dus geen gekonkel qua aandeelstructuren. Wel een LT play.
SP voorlopig nog in elkaar getrapt...

S&J.

www.google.com/finance?q=OTC:PPFP
haas 21 okt 2009 om 08:21
COPPER
Prolonged Chile strike fans copper supply worries
Workers at Chile's Spence copper mine entered their eighth day of strike on Tuesday, which has hit output and fanned fears of supply disruptions in the world's top producer of the red metal. Copper rallied to its highest level in over a year on Tuesday due in part to growing optimism of a global economic recovery, a weak US dollar and strike risks.

Copper on the London metals Exchange was at $6 485 a tonne at 1415 GMT.
smith&jones 29 okt 2009 om 23:38
38% up vandaag op een minimaal ordertje...

S&J.
haas 5 nov 2009 om 03:35
THE metals all rose overnight and copper jumped 1.8 per cent to $US6575/tonne.
haas 5 nov 2009 om 18:13
Ik ben niet georienteerd op Kopermijnen.Maar kwam Capstone(CS) al eens ergen eerder tegen. En Nevada Copper(NCU).....9 miljard ton Koper, en nog wat zilver/ijzer/goud.............


(CS: TSX) announces that it has acquired 4,500,000 units ("Units") of Nevada Copper Corp. ("Nevada Copper") pursuant to a private placement (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of two years from the closing date at an exercise price of $3.00 per common share. If at any time prior to the second anniversary of the closing date, the closing price of Nevada Copper's common shares is greater than $3.50 for at least 20 consecutive trading days, Nevada Copper can send a notice to Capstone stating that the Warrants will expire if not exercised within 30 days. The Units were acquired at a purchase price of CDN$2.50 per Unit representing an aggregate purchase price of CDN$11,250,000.

finance.yahoo.com/news/Capstone-Annou...
smith&jones 9 nov 2009 om 18:27
Tja koper kan erg interessant zijn. Heb een tijd terug aardig geboerd met een Peruaanse koperboer, toen te snel verkocht met Northern Orion, en nu met de koperprijs weer vol in de lift is het tijd om weer eens te kijken he het ermee staat in junior land, met name de gecombineerde plays met kobalt ....

S&J
haas 11 nov 2009 om 10:06
Kalimantan Gold Corporation Limited: Study Confirms Potential for a Major Copper Porphyry Deposit at the KSK Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - 11/11/09) - Kalimantan Gold Corporation Limited (TSX-V:KLG - News)(AIM: KLG) is pleased to report encouraging results from the reprocessing of geophysical data from its KSK Contract of Work ("KSK CoW") by experts in Australia using advanced "inversion" processing techniques. Combined with a comprehensive review of all historic data, the inversion modeling has produced new insights as to the location of multiple buried IP and magnetic bodies, confirming the potential for major porphyry copper deposits within the KSK CoW below the level of drilling to date.

The KSK CoW is located in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia within the Central Kalimantan magmatic arc which hosts the Kelian (5.1M oz Au) and Mt Muro (2.2M oz Au) low-sulphidation gold deposits. Exploration to date has identified extensive copper porphyry style alteration and mineralization across the KSK CoW. Better drill results have included 167m @ 0.59% copper (from 4.5m) in porphyry style alteration mineralization at the Beruang Kanan prospect and 83m @ 2.6% copper, 61g/t silver and 0.22g/t gold (from 2.4m) drilled down dip in vein material at the Baroi prospect.

finance.yahoo.com/news/Kalimantan-Gol...
haas 30 dec 2009 om 23:43
Two Chinese companies, Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group and China Railway Construction, have agreed to pay $US653 million ($730m) to acquire Toronto-listed Corriente Resources. The buyers want to get their hands on the huge Corriente copper deposit in Ecuador, which the Canadian company describes as the only major new copper discovery made in South America over the past two decades.
haas 6 jan 2010 om 00:42
Lumina Copper...LCC.V....1.10....MC 38 miljoen.
Twee mijnen. Argentinie.......................

staat nu op mijn kooplijst.......Copper.LT.kww.

Lumina Copper Corp. (Lumina) is a development stage Company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources. The wholly owned subsidiary of the Company includes Minera Global Copper Chile S.A., Minera Corriente Chile S.A., Corriente Argentina S.A., Global Copper Holdings Ltd and Corriente Argentina Inc. The Company owns properties, such as Taca Taca and San Jorge. Taca Taca property is located about 230 kilometers (km) west of the city of Salta. It holds 100% interest in the property. The San Jorge property is located in west central Argentina approximately 110 km northwest of Mendonza and 250 km of Saniago, Chile. The property comprises of two mining concessions and 44 mining estacas covering a total of 444.6 hectare

Company website:
www.luminacopper.com/
haas 23 jan 2010 om 08:59
Zambia Copper,Genoteerd aan Franse Beurs:

is terug open na lange tijd schorsing
smith&jones 23 jan 2010 om 14:02
oud bericht, maar wel relevant...

steelguru.com/news/index/MTI4NjA5/BHP...
haas 27 feb 2010 om 21:19
The copper market re-opens tomorrow evening, and earthquake-struck Chile is the world's major player.

Here are some key background facts courtesy of Mbendi.com:

Chile accounts for 30% of the world's reserves.
Its share of global production is even higher, at 35%.
17% of the countrys' exports go to China. The US, France, and South Korea account for another 30%.
Copper accounts for 40% of the nation's exports.
Now, here's some of what's known right now, courtesy of Reuters:

About one-fifth of the country's production has already been suspended.
The mines closest to the epicenter of the quake are Anglo-American's Los Bronces and El Soldado. They produce 280,000 tons per year.
The main state-owned firm Codelco is only expected to be closed for two days. (Wikipedia: Codelco).
Bloomberg also has an assessment and notes that most mining is done well to the north of the quake, and that so far, miners are saying they're largely unscathed. Rio Tinto says its prize Escondido copper mine (the world's biggest) is not affected.

So the initial flash doesn't sound too bad. But here's what we're waiting to hear: What is going to be the effect on transportation of copper? To what extent will the destruction and various waves effect sea-based exports?
haas 28 feb 2010 om 22:46
PanAust buys Chile stake

March 01, 2010 12:00AM

LAOS-focused copper and gold miner PanAust has signed a $US45 million ($50m) deal with Chile's state-owned mining giant Codelco to take an operating stake in the Inca de Oro copper deposit in the country's north.

Shares in the Brisbane-based miner went into a trading halt on Friday pending announcement of an acquisition, and PanAust is expected to announce the deal before the market opens today.

Codelco announced over the weekend it would sell PanAust a 66 per cent stake. It is believed another party, not mentioned by Codelco, is involved.

Studies show Inca de Oro could support a mine producing about 50,000 tonnes a year of copper and 40,000 ounces a year of gold. The proposed mill would take about 12 million tonnes of ore a year, making it roughly the same size as PanAust's Phu Kham mill in Laos.

Initial resource estimates at Inca de Oro are of a 250 million tonne deposit with a grading of 0.46 per cent copper.

A pre-feasibility study for the project is expected to be finished this half, followed by a feasibility study expected to take between 12 and 18 months.

If the studies are successful, construction should take about two years, indicating a 2014 start date is possible.
haas 12 mrt 2010 om 15:16
CUM.TO...2.88...........what's in a name:)

finance.yahoo.com/q?s=CUM.TO
haas 30 mrt 2010 om 07:05
quote:

haas schreef:


CUM.TO...2.88...........what's in a name:)

finance.yahoo.com/q?s=CUM.TO


CUM.TO.....3.03

BASE METALS
Discovery studies Botswana underground copper mine
ASX- and Aim-listed Discovery Metals (DML) on Monday reported that a scoping study at its Boseto copper project, in Botswana, had confirmed the economic viability of underground mining at the Zeta mineral resource. “The positive results of this study are very encouraging. The study shows that a Zeta underground mine has the potential to add significant value to shareholders through increased operational flexibility and optionality in relation to the copper price, production volumes and extensions to mine life,” said DML MD Brad Sampson.
haas 16 apr 2010 om 21:07
AZC.V.............2.55.......MC300

Kopermijn,voor LT investment.........

Augusta Resource Corporation (Augusta) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural mineral resource properties. As of December 31, 2009, the Company’s only material property is the Rosemont copper property located in Pima County, Arizona (the Rosemont Property). The Rosemont Property is primarily a copper mining project with appreciable amounts of molybdenum and silver by-products. Rosemont is being developed by Augusta. The property consists of 132 lode claims comprising about 1969 acres (797 hectares) and a contiguous package of 949 lode mining claims comprising more than 12,000 acres (4,860 hectares) which surround the core of patented claims. There are also 10 blocks of fee land associated with the property, consisting of a number of individual parcels that enclose an additional 911 acres (369 hectares).

www.augustaresource.com/
smith&jones 17 apr 2010 om 00:06
quote:

haas schreef:


CUM.TO...2.88...........what's in a name:)

finance.yahoo.com/q?s=CUM.TO


haha kwam deze ook laatst tegen! wou hem nog in het ticker-fun draadje posten ...
haas 27 apr 2010 om 12:06
GMN.V................0.83..............MC56

GobiMin Inc. (GobiMin) is a Canada-based company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and mining of mineral properties in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company’s base metal projects are located in Hami of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous region of China. GobiMin, through its subsidiaries, mined nickel and copper ore from Yellow Mountain East Mine and Xiangshan Mine. Ore was processed through two mills totaling 1,600 tonnes per day and sold to smelters in China. During the year ended December 31, 2008, the Company mined and processed 312,000 tonnes of ore. GobiMin owns 40% interest in the Yanxi Copper Deposit in Hami region. On November 3, 2008, the Company divested Xinjiang Yakesi Resources Co. Ltd, and Hami Jubao Resources Co. Ltd.
Amor Arrows 7 mei 2010 om 06:41
..........Koper gaat zakken lees ik hier en daar, advies: short kopermijnen..........hier volgt 'n contrair advies.

Howdy,

..........Four years ago, three Yale scientists issued a grim warning to the world, which coincidentally implies a fantastic investment opportunity.

Basically, if emerging economies hope to reach the developed world’s level of per-capita consumption of copper they will require not just the conversion of essentially all of the ore in the world, but also the near-complete recycling of the metal, on top of what’s already in use.

The Yalies aren’t alone in their dire warning. Lester Brown, who runs the respected Earth Policy Institute, predicts that there is less than a 25 year supply of copper. Even the U.S. Geologic Survey conservatively estimates that at current production rates there will be no more copper to mine by around 2040. And that’s assuming there’s no increase in output.

If 25 years seems like a long time, you're missing the real message. Long before supplies run out, worldwide copper production will peak and start to decline. That alone will create a mismatch between supply and demand that will send copper prices through the roof



Meanwhile, copper demand continues to rise. By 2030, China will have built some 220 new cities inhabited by over 1 million people each—that's more than 6X the number in Europe. To achieve this goal, they will be building 50,000 new skyscrapers between now and then. And that's not including other buildings and residences. That's a lot of copper wiring and plumbing. A lot of electrical appliances and electronics. And a lot of new electric and hybrid cars motoring up and down those new streets.

Clearly, you stand to make a lot of money by investing in copper now, while prices are still relatively cheap.

Houdoe

>--:-)-->
smith&jones 7 mei 2010 om 07:45
Zal best wat kunnen pieken. De ervaring leert echter dat alle commodities vrij gemakkelijk vervangen worden door andere technische oplossingen als er eenmaal serieuze prijsdruk ontstaat....

Ik wil best met je wedden om een blokje goud dat de koperprijs over 20 jaar helemaal nergens naartoe is gegaan....



www.meervrijheid.nl/?pagina=1290
