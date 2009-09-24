Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht



..........Koper gaat zakken lees ik hier en daar, advies: short kopermijnen..........hier volgt 'n contrair advies.



Howdy,



..........Four years ago, three Yale scientists issued a grim warning to the world, which coincidentally implies a fantastic investment opportunity.



Basically, if emerging economies hope to reach the developed world’s level of per-capita consumption of copper they will require not just the conversion of essentially all of the ore in the world, but also the near-complete recycling of the metal, on top of what’s already in use.



The Yalies aren’t alone in their dire warning. Lester Brown, who runs the respected Earth Policy Institute, predicts that there is less than a 25 year supply of copper. Even the U.S. Geologic Survey conservatively estimates that at current production rates there will be no more copper to mine by around 2040. And that’s assuming there’s no increase in output.



If 25 years seems like a long time, you're missing the real message. Long before supplies run out, worldwide copper production will peak and start to decline. That alone will create a mismatch between supply and demand that will send copper prices through the roof







Meanwhile, copper demand continues to rise. By 2030, China will have built some 220 new cities inhabited by over 1 million people each—that's more than 6X the number in Europe. To achieve this goal, they will be building 50,000 new skyscrapers between now and then. And that's not including other buildings and residences. That's a lot of copper wiring and plumbing. A lot of electrical appliances and electronics. And a lot of new electric and hybrid cars motoring up and down those new streets.



Clearly, you stand to make a lot of money by investing in copper now, while prices are still relatively cheap.



Houdoe



>--:-)-->



