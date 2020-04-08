Inloggen

Kaiser 8 april 2020 10:40
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 03 mei 2020
Aantal posts:
24.125
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2943
Gegeven: 3915
The euro and Italian bonds decline after EU finance ministers fail to agree on joint measures to cushion the region’s economy against the impact of the coronavirus crisis www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-...
Kaiser 8 april 2020 11:32
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 03 mei 2020
Aantal posts:
24.125
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2943
Gegeven: 3915
Let op nieuwe verzwakkingen | De AandeelHouder www.deaandeelhouder.nl/columns/let-op...
Willempie3 8 april 2020 12:04
0
Lid sinds: 04 sep 2003
Laatste bezoek: 03 mei 2020
Aantal posts:
3.314
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1136
Gegeven: 115
De FED gaat zeker ook aandelen opkopen, net zoals de Japanse en Zwitserse centrale bank al lang doen. Ik zie eerder de Dollar en de Euro veel koopkracht verliezen en de beurzen toch redelijk hoog blijven dan dat de AEX onder de 200 gaat en de Dow Jones onder de 10.000 punten.
france 8 april 2020 15:34
0
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2007
Laatste bezoek: 02 mei 2020
Aantal posts:
5.145
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 799
Gegeven: 2010
Meer weten over technische analyse? staat er onderaan het verhaal van ING-Techno.

NEE, natuurlijk niet.

Het is een broodwinning, wat lopen loeren naar het verleden, dat in lijntjes zichtbaar maken en daar dan de toekomst op voorspellen.

Succes
Kaiser 4 mei 2020 00:22
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 03 mei 2020
Aantal posts:
24.125
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2943
Gegeven: 3915
"The reality is that companies will shut down — at a higher rate than what is inherent to this risky industry — and there will be waves of lay-offs." www.ft.com/content/0a4a651e-8057-44f8...

"The U.S. will continue to weaponize economic and financial tools against China," trib.al/PGkxzQR

Hotel profit plunges amid COVID-19 rise in Europe www.property-magazine.eu/hotel-profit...
