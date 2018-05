Energie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

MIT Study Finds Geothermal Solution to Nation's Energy ProblemWhile policymakers debate about the nation's long-term energy problem, a new report from a panel of experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) finds that the answer could be literally right under our feet. The often ignored geothermal resource in the United States is vast and could provide massive amounts of continuous baseload power to the country, according to the report. "With a reasonable investment in [research and development (R&D)] EGS [enhanced/engineered geothermal systems] could provide 100 GW or more of cost-competitive generating capacity in the next 50 years," according to the findings of the 18-member MIT panel. The panel's 400-plus page study is titled The Future of Geothermal Energy. "EGS provides a secure source of power for the long term that would help protect America against economic instabilities resulting from fuel price fluctuations or supply disruptions."Although geothermal energy is produced commercially today and the United States is the world's biggest producer, existing U.S. plants have focused on the high-grade geothermal systems primarily located in isolated regions of the west. This new study takes a closer look at this resource and evaluates its potential for much larger-scale deployment."We've determined that heat mining can be economical in the short term, based on a global analysis of existing geothermal systems, an assessment of the total U.S. resource and continuing improvements in deep-drilling and reservoir stimulation technology," said panel head Jefferson W. Tester, the H. P. Meissner Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT."EGS technology has already been proven to work in the few areas where underground heat has been successfully extracted. And further technological improvements can be expected," he said.The amounts of hot rock and high-temperature fluids already are substantially larger and more widely distributed than oil and gas underlying the United States, the report noted. EGS systems could recover thermal energy contained in these subsurface rocks by creating or accessing a system of open, connected fractures through which water can be circulated down injection wells, heated by contact with the rocks and returned to the surface in production wells to form a closed loop. This heat mining of geologic formations for their thermal energy to produce power and provide heat also has a small overall footprint with minimal visual and environmental impacts and no storage requirements. And unlike wind and solar systems, a geothermal plant works night and day, offering a noninterruptible source of electric power.Even in the most promising areas, however, drilling must reach depths of 5,000 feet or more in the West, and much deeper in the eastern United States. Still, "the possibility of drilling into these rocks, fracturing them and pumping water in to produce steam has already been shown to be feasible," said M. Nafi Toksoz, professor of geophysics at MIT.Panel member Brian Anderson, an assistant professor at West Virginia University, noted that the drilling and reservoir technologies used to mine heat have many similarities to those used for extracting oil and gas. As a result, the geothermal industry today is well connected technically to two industry giants in the energy arena, oil and gas producers and electric power generators. With increasing demand for technology advances to produce oil and gas more effectively and to generate electricity with minimal carbon and other emissions, an opportunity exists to accelerate the development of EGS by increased investments by these two industries."Most of the technical requirements to make EGS work economically over a wide area of the country are in effect, with remaining goals easily in reach," the report found. "This achievement could provide performance verifications at a commercial scale within a 10- to 15-year period nationwide."The report concludes that an investment of about $800 million to $1 billion into R&D over a 15-year period would yield the technology breakthroughs necessary to get the commercial EGS industry up and running."The panel thinks that making such an investment now is appropriate and prudent given the enormous potential of EGS and the technical progress that has been achieved so far in the field. Having EGS as an option will strengthen America's energy security for the long term in a manner that complements other renewables, clean fossil, and next-generation nuclear."By enabling 100 GW of new baseload capacity, the payoff for EGS is large especially in light of how much will have to be spent for deployment of conventional gas, nuclear or coal-fired systems to meet replacement of retiring plants and capacity increases, as there are no other options with sufficient scale on the horizon."To read more from the report, go to web.mit.edu/