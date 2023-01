Who We AreOxurion is on a mission to transform the treatment of retinal disorders, including the development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME.Who We AreOxurion is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people worldwide.Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA, and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol OXUR.Our MissionTo prevent blindness by pioneering life changing treatments that address unmet medical needs in ophthalmology, with a focus on retinal diseases including diabetic macular edema (DME).Your Vision is Our VisionWe are united by the shared goal of helping people to see better.We are collaborative, resilient, and turn challenges into opportunities.TeamMost members of the Oxurion team hold a master’s or PhD degree. The team works at the Oxurion headquarters in Leuven (Belgium) and from remote offices across Europe and the U.S.Each member of the Oxurion team provides a distinct viewpoint and set of experiences in the biopharmaceutical industry. The diversity and experience of the team stimulates creativity and problem-solving.Executive TeamOxurion NVGaston Geenslaan 1B-3001 LeuvenBelgium