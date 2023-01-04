Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Aandeel OXURION BRU:OXUR.BL, BE0003846632

  • 0,023 20 jan 2023 17:35
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 0,023 - 0,024
  • 3.764.903 Gem. (3M) 22,9M

Oxurion - 2023: to see or not to see

    Who We Are

    Oxurion is on a mission to transform the treatment of retinal disorders, including the development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME.
    Who We Are

    Oxurion is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people worldwide.

    Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA, and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol OXUR.
    Our Mission

    To prevent blindness by pioneering life changing treatments that address unmet medical needs in ophthalmology, with a focus on retinal diseases including diabetic macular edema (DME).
    Your Vision is Our Vision

    We are united by the shared goal of helping people to see better.

    We are collaborative, resilient, and turn challenges into opportunities.
    Team

    Most members of the Oxurion team hold a master’s or PhD degree. The team works at the Oxurion headquarters in Leuven (Belgium) and from remote offices across Europe and the U.S.

    Each member of the Oxurion team provides a distinct viewpoint and set of experiences in the biopharmaceutical industry. The diversity and experience of the team stimulates creativity and problem-solving.
    Executive Team

    Oxurion NV

    Gaston Geenslaan 1
    B-3001 Leuven
    Belgium

    info@oxurion.com
