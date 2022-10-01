Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Arcelor Mittal - oktober 2022
Voorlopig verwacht ik weinig verandering in het sentiment rondom de koersen. Na een (hopelijk zachte) winter zal de lente meer duidelijkheid geven over een aflopende inflatie, einde renteverhogingen, lagere energieprijzen en bijbehorende stijging van de koersen. Kortom: doe gerust een winterslaap en wordt als herboren weer wakker in het voorjaar!
ArcelorMittal Brasil Orders Danieli Rolling Mill for Long Products
Strategic Research Institute Published on : 3 Oct, 2022, 6:28 am Danieli announced that a new complete rolling mill and reheating furnace will be installed at ArcelorMittal Brasil’s Barra Mansa Works to produce 400,000 tonnes per year of quality bars and medium sections, increasing the production capacity of the plant at the most competitive OpEx. The mill will produce profiles, spring flats, angles-channels-beams, rounds, and squares, 6-2 meters long square billets and blooms reheated by the new Centro Combustion walking-beam furnace, according to final product and process needs. It is expected to start operation within mid-2024 The complete, 15 housingless stand mills will feature a rake-type cooling bed with a water-cooling system and heat-retaining hoods based on process requirement and a multi-strand straightening machine with a quick-changing device, followed by finishing services. The stacking facilities will supply packages between 4.3-15-meter long, weighing between 1.5 and 5 tonnes. Danieli Automation process control and systems will ensure easy operation and material tracking throughout the entire process. In addition to engineering and technological supply, the contract includes on-site training and advisory services.
ArcelorMittal Idles Blast Furnace A at Gijon Plant in Spain
Strategic Research Institute Published on : 3 Oct, 2022, 6:47 am Europe largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal has confirmed to S&P Global Commodity Insights that it has gone ahead with its plan to temporarily shut down some of its blast furnaces in France, Poland, Spain and Germany as announced in September, due to the challenging European steel market. ArcelorMittal told S&P Global that it has not put restart dates on any of the assets, as the restart will be dictated by market conditions. ------- Spain On September 29, ArcelorMittal idled Blast Furnace A at its 4.5 million tonne per year Gijon plant in Spain, after 1 September announcement of closure due to strong competition from imports and weak demand. The move follows the steelmaker delaying the restart of its 2 million tonne per year electric-arc furnace at Sestao, Spain, after concluding maintenance in August. ----------- Germany At the beginning of September, ArcelorMittal also said it would shut down one of two blast furnaces at its Bremen flat steel plant in Germany at the end of September. The two BFs at Bremen have a combined capacity of 3.8 million tonnes per year. ArcelorMittal will also close the 600,000 tonnes per year direct reduction plant at its Hamburg long steel plant in Q3 of 2022. -------- Poland The company’s 2.2 million tonne No 3 blast furnace in Poland will also be idled sometime in the first week to 10 days of October, as per earlier announcement It permanently shut the blast furnace at its Krakow mill in 2020. -------- France In France, ArcelorMittal has stopped production at its BF3 since September 19, with relining started and due to last six to seven weeks.
Vorige week bijna 6 miljoen aandelen ingekocht via het inkoopprogramma.
En dit aan lage koersen. Ben benieuwd hoe de jaarcontracten voor volgend jaar zullen evolueren gaan we nog 1000 dollar per ton krijgen of eerder 900 dollar per ton, zelfs aan 900 dollar per ton moet dit winstgevend zijn, normaal wordt dit onderhandeld dit kwartaal periode november - december. Ik kan alleen maar zeggen dat het de laatste maand en op korte termijn het hier volle productie is qua wagens op mijn werk, dus als het ergens minder gaat wat duidelijk is qua productiestops die arcelormittal invoert zal het eerder liggen aan de bouw/machines en dergelijke maar zeker niet voor het staal dat voorzien is voor automotive. Eventjes nog een paar kwartalen door de zure appel bijten totdat de andere sectoren ook weer aantrekken en nog volop aandelen inkopen via het inkoopprogramma aan lage koersen. Met vriendelijke groet Christophe.
In de periode van 26 september tot en met 30 september 2022 zijn in totaal 5.850.000 aandelen ingekocht tegen een gewogen gemiddelde prijs van EUR 20,40. De gedetailleerde verklaring van deze aankoop is beschikbaar via de volgende link: PDF. Daarmee bereikte het bedrijf 51,38% van zijn totale doel van 1,4 miljard dollar.
corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors...
(Trivano.com) - Op 3 oktober 2022 hebben de analisten van Jefferies hun beleggingsadvies voor ArcelorMittal (MT; ISIN: LU1598757687) herhaald. Het advies van Jefferies voor ArcelorMittal blijft "kopen".
De analisten behouden hun koersdoel van 38,00 EUR.
Beursupdate: AEX op Wall Street
Door ABM Financial News op maandag 3 oktober 2022 Views: 6.279 (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Op Wall Street zijn maandag vier van de acht AEX-genoteerde fondsen ten opzichte van het slot in Amsterdam lager gesloten, waaronder zwaargewichten ASML, ING en Shell. Unilever steeg wel. Aegon (+0,46%) ArcelorMittal (+0,21%) ASML (-0,44%) ING Groep (-0,53%) Philips (-0,07%) RELX (+0,05%) Royal Dutch Shell (-0,52%) Unilever (+0,80%) Euro/dollar: 0,9825 Op basis van de bovenstaande koersuitslagen zou de AEX index, die sloot op 645,80 punten, zijn geëindigd op 645,62 punten. Bron: ABM Financial News
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Restarting Coke Oven Batteries 5 & 6
Strategic Research Institute Published on : 4 Oct, 2022, 6:14 am Ukrainian steel maker ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih has begun the process of putting into operation the complex of coke batteries No 5 & 6, which were forced to stop due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops in February. The company will put coke battery No 8 into operation on 3-4 October & battery No 5 on 5-6 October. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih said “Due to the technological features of these units' start-stop, city residents can observe periodic yellow emissions. This effect is temporary and can be observed over the territory of coke-chemical production. This is a normal process and should not cause any concern to the citizens. We ask kryvorížcív for the opportunity to warn neighbors and acquaintances about it and keep calm. All processes are under the control of specialists "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih.” The recent reconstruction of these coke batteries is one of ArcelorMittal's key investment projects. The use of modern technology and environmental measures on the No 5 & 6 Coke Batteries has allowed the company to reduce pollutant emissions by 1,600 tonnes per year.
De swung zit er nog niet in
Gaan we vandaag de €22 weer op de borden zien ? Succes
Beursexperts zien in oktober vooral brood in ING en ASML
www.telegraaf.nl/financieel/545026488...
Beursupdate: AEX op Wall Street
Door ABM Financial News op dinsdag 4 oktober 2022 Views: 4.771 (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Op Wall Street zijn dinsdag vier van de acht AEX-genoteerde fondsen ten opzichte van het slot in Amsterdam hoger gesloten. Aegon (+0,29%) ArcelorMittal (+0,03%) ASML (-0,72%) ING Groep (+0,11%) Philips (-0,38%) RELX (-0,30%) Royal Dutch Shell (+0,21%) Unilever (-0,22%) Euro/dollar: 0,9992 Op basis van de bovenstaande koersuitslagen zou de AEX index, die sloot op 669,59 punten, zijn geëindigd op 669,37 punten. Bron: ABM Financial News
Deze start-up wil overtollige stroom uit hernieuwbare bronnen opslaan door ijzeren balletjes te laten verroesten
www.msn.com/nl-nl/nieuws/wetenschapen...
ArcelorMittal launches furlough program for Spain workers as steel demand drops
Oct. 04, 2022 4:51 PM ET ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor ArcelorMittal Merger Creates Major Steel Company Mark Renders/Getty Images News ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) said Tuesday it has implemented a temporary layoff program for its Spain workforce of 8,300, citing reduced plant activity due to weak demand for steel. The layoff agreement will last until the end of this year, an ArcelorMittal (MT) spokesperson told Dow Jones Newswires. Workers downstream of the company's idled blast furnace in Asturias in northern Spain will have working hours cut by 25% on average, which the Aviles steel works, hot strip mill and cold rolling mills will be the most affected. The move comes as Europe's largest steel company has idled blast furnaces in Spain, Germany and Poland because of reduced demand. ArcelorMittal (MT) shares have jumped more than 11% in two days, as steel companies post broad gains. ArcelorMittal's (MT) "strong balance sheet allows for opportunistic M&A," The Investment Doctor writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha. Now Read: ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel JV to spend $5B in India expansion
ArcelorMittal Doubles Down On Indian Steel Manufacturing
Oct. 05, 2022 3:40 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT), NISTF, NPSCY Summary ArcelorMittal appears quite bullish on India. In fact, the company recently announced its intention to double steel manufacturing at one of its primary plants. ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India Ltd. (AM/NS India) plans to spend US $5.1 billion at its Gujarat plant in western India. Betting on strong growth in domestic consumption, the company hopes to boost its crude steel capacity to 15 million tons by 2026. Headquarters of ArcelorMittal France HJBC Original Post By Sohrab Darabshaw ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) appears quite bullish on India. In fact, the company recently announced its intention to double steel manufacturing at one of its primary plants. ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India Ltd. (AM/NS India) plans to spend US $5.1 billion at its Gujarat plant in western India. Betting on strong growth in domestic consumption, the company hopes to boost its crude steel capacity to 15 million tons by 2026. The plant, a deal between ArcelorMittal SA & Nippon Steel Corporation (OTCPK:NISTF) (OTCPK:NPSCY), currently has a capacity of 7.6 million tons. During a recent presentation to investors, ArcelorMittal said it wants to add the first one million tons as soon as March 2024. When asked how, representatives said they planned to “create efficiencies at the existing plant.” A report by Live Mint quoted Takahiro Mori, Executive Vice-President of Nippon Steel saying that India’s demand for steel would outgrow the global average. With this in mind, AM/NS India wanted to raise its share of the country’s consumption to 15%. This meant expanding steel manufacturing capacity to at least 30 million tons by 2030. ArcelorMittal Also Looking to Purchase Srei Group Operations On top of its expansion plans, AM/NS India recently submitted an expression of interest (EOI) for Srei group companies currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Last October, India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, invoked national bankruptcy law against Srei. The Bank ultimately superseded the board of directors for Srei Infrastructure Finance & Srei Equipment Finance by appointing its own administrator. ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel’s entry into the bidding process at the very last minute relied on permission from the financial creditors to two of Srei Group’s non-banking finance companies. What’s more, all of this happened just last Saturday. According to this report, the steel manufacturing company’s move officially turns the bidding process into a three-way race. AM/NS Shuttering Steel Manufacturing Across Europe Clearly, the world’s second-largest steel producer is prioritizing Asia after experiencing difficulties in Europe. Indeed, ArcelorMittal recently announced the closure of one of its European factories due to surging natural gas and energy prices. Back in September, the company said it would close one of the two blast furnaces at its steelworks plant in Bremen, Germany for the same reason. However, they also mentioned weak market demand as an impetus for the move. Either way, the message is clear: doing business in the European market is simply not productive at the moment. The question is, how many companies will follow ArcelorMittal’s lead? Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors seekingalpha.com/article/4544746-arce...
Gunstig voor Arcelor?
www.bnr.nl/nieuws/internationaal/1049...
Ik heb wat gekocht op €21.66. Kijken of het in de smaak valt
Beursupdate: AEX op Wall Street
Door ABM Financial News op woensdag 5 oktober 2022 Views: 5.668 (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Op Wall Street zijn woensdag alle acht AEX-genoteerde fondsen ten opzichte van het slot in Amsterdam hoger gesloten. ASML was met een winst van 1,7 procent de sterkste stijger. Unilever bungelde met een winst van 0,1 procent onderaan. Aegon (+0,5%) ArcelorMittal (+1,0%) ASML (+1,7%) ING Groep (+0,2%) Philips (+0,9%) RELX (+0,6%) Royal Dutch Shell (+0,6%) Unilever (+0,1%) Euro/dollar: 0,9888 Op basis van de bovenstaande koersuitslagen zou de AEX index, die sloot op 664,45 punten, zijn geëindigd op 666,67 punten. Bron: ABM Financial News
ArcelorMittal Bremen Postpones BF Idling for Power Generation
At the beginning of September, ArcelorMittal Germany announced that it would temporarily shut down parts of the production facilities at German locations due to weak demand, negative market prospects and extremely high energy costs. ArcelorMittal Germany said “Normally the reduced quantities would be produced by a blast furnace, but against the background of the current energy crisis, the company will now adjust the utilization of its production facilities in order to maximize its own power generation. Therefore, the announced shutdown of one blast furnace will be postponed for the time being. Instead, the reduced production is planned with both blast furnaces, which makes more own power generation possible.” ArcelorMittal Germany CEO Mr Reiner Blaschek said “As an energy-intensive company, we are dependent on our own power supply. With the decision to run both blast furnaces at a low production level, we are more independent and cheaper with our own power supply. This is an advantage in what is currently a very volatile and difficult market.” ArcelorMittal added “ArcelorMittal is committed to a European industrial electricity price to enable fair competitive conditions. A first step must be to adjust the design of the electricity market so that the price of natural gas is not the only decisive factor in determining electricity prices. These measures must be promoted with the highest priority in order to improve the situation as quickly as possible.” Bron Steelguru
ResponsibleSteel Re-Certification of ArcelorMittal Bremen Underway
ResponsibleSteel is a voluntary steel industry initiative that has developed a standard for the responsible sourcing and production of steel. ArcelorMittal has played a key role in establishing this standard since 2015. The German production sites in Bremen, Bottrop and Eisenhüttenstadt have already received the certification standard. The next step is the first repeat test and re-certification for ArcelorMittal Bremen with the two locations. ResponsibleSteel is a certification system that collects data along the entire value chain. The goal: End users of steel must be able to tell whether the steel products they buy have been manufactured responsibly. Environmental protection and CO2 neutrality are relevant factors of this new certification, in addition to working conditions, raw material efficiency and waste avoidance, but also compliance with human rights and the positive influence on local communities. The certification company for management systems GUTcert from Berlin will also carry out the repeat test for recertification according to the ResponsibleSteel ™ standard. ArcelorMittal Bremen is a successful and high-performance production plant of the ArcelorMittal Group, the world's leading steel and mining group. With its innovative and high-quality flat steel products, the location also makes a significant contribution to mastering the climate and energy policy challenges of our time. ArcelorMittal Bremen offers steel solutions that help protect the environment and is committed to verifiably sustainable, transparent production methods. The global certification standard ResponsibleSteel™ is the benchmark for responsible and future-oriented use of steel. Bron Steelguru
ArcelorMittal’s XCarb Makes Further Investment in Form Energy
ArcelorMittal announced that it has invested a further USD 17.5 million in Form Energy via its XCarb Innovation fund. The investment, which is part of Form’s oversubscribed USD 450 million Series E financing rounds, is the second investment ArcelorMittal has made in the company, following its initial investment of USD 25 million announced in July 2021. Form Energy was founded in 2017 and is developing, manufacturing, and commercialising a new class of cost-effective, multi-day energy storage systems that will enable a reliable and fully renewable electric grid year-round. It is currently engaged in a robust site selection process for its first full scale battery manufacturing facility. Starting with identifying over 100 initial sites across 16 states, Form has narrowed the site selection to three states and expects to make an announcement in this regard before the end of the year. At the time of ArcelorMittal’s initial investment in Form, the two parties also signed a joint development agreement to explore the potential for ArcelorMittal to provide direct reduced iron, tailored to specific requirements, to Form as the iron input into their battery technology. Work falling under this agreement to define the operational modifications to produce a specially modified DRI product for Form Energy’s batteries has progressed well and plans are being put in place for larger scale production trials. The XCarb Innovation fund was launched in March 2021. The fund supports ArcelorMittal’s ambition to lead the decarbonization of the global steel industry. It builds on the industry-leading suite of decarbonization technologies ArcelorMittal is developing and deploying by investing in companies which are developing technologies which hold the potential to support and accelerate the transition to low-carbon emissions – and ultimately net zero – steelmaking. Since launch the fund has made investment commitments totaling USD 197.5 million, investing in companies developing technologies across several domains including: carbon capture, utilization and storage; disruptive hydrogen technologies; clean energy technologies; and long-duration, large-scale energy storage technologies. Via the fund ArcelorMittal is also a founding partner in Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst program, a venture founded by Bill Gates which aims to combine public and private finance to ensure widespread adoption of next-generation clean technologies. Bron Steelguru
ArcelorMittal
Koers
21,720
Verschil
+0,64
( +3,04%)
Laag
20,785
Volume
4.052.601
Hoog
22,090
Gem. Volume
3.988.671
10 okt 2022 17:36
